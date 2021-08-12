checkAd

ARKO Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net Income of $25.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA Increases 10.5% to $75.7 million

Same Store Merchandise Sales Increase 2.4% and 7.4% on a Two-Year Stack Basis*

Same Store Merchandise Sales Excluding Cigarettes Increase of 4.3% and 10.2% on a Two-Year Stack Basis*

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) (“ARKO” or the “Company”), a growing leader in the U.S. convenience store industry, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Key Highlights*

  • Operating income of $45.8 million for the quarter compared to $47.7 million in second quarter of 2020
  • Net income for the quarter of $25.6 million compared to $32.5 million for the second quarter of 2020
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $75.7 million, or a 10.5% increase compared to the prior year period, supported by strong results in the overall profitability of our Empire acquisition
  • Successfully completed 19th acquisition of the Company’s history, closing on the 60 retail convenience stores from the ExpressStop transaction during the quarter, and added 19 net new dealers during the quarter
  • Same store merchandise sales increase of 2.4% compared to the prior year period, and 7.4% on a two-year stack basis, while merchandise margin increased 140 basis points to 28.7% from 27.3%
  • Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes increase of 4.3% compared to the prior year period, and 10.2% on a two-year stack basis
  • Retail fuel margin cents per gallon decreased by 19% to 34.3 cents per gallon; same store fuel gallons sold increased by 11.9%
  • Extended wholesale merchandise agreement with Core-Mark International and expanded coverage to include 1,055 locations, up from 865 previously
  • DoorDash delivery partnership continues its expansion, now operating in 684, or nearly half, of all Company-operated stores

“As a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team as well as our multi-faceted growth strategy, during the second quarter, we once again delivered strong financial performance,” said Arie Kotler, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ARKO. “Not only was our in-store merchandising strategy on full display, but our M&A engine also proved to be highly productive, led by the continued successful integration of Empire and the acquisition of the ExpressStop stores. Integration efforts for the differentiated wholesale asset are running ahead of expectations as we’ve managed to extract notable cost synergies and generate incremental growth. With a strong balance sheet and clear strategic vision, we are excited to continue the strong execution of our priorities as we aim to drive growth and increase shareholder value.”

* Same store merchandise sales increase on a two-year stack basis is the same store merchandise sales increase in the current year added to the same store merchandise sales increase in the prior year period. This measure may be helpful to improve the understanding of trends in periods that are affected by variations in prior year growth rates.

Second Quarter 2021 Segment Highlights

Retail

  For the Three Months
Ended June 30, 		  For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
    2021       2020       2021       2020  
  (in thousands)
Fuel gallons sold   264,967       208,861       491,079       443,676  
Same store fuel gallons sold increase (decrease) (%) 1   11.9 %     (26.4 %)     (1.7 %)     (17.5 %)
Fuel margin, cents per gallon 2   34.3       42.5       33.3       33.9  
Merchandise revenue $ 426,365     $ 391,697     $ 785,646     $ 715,376  
Same store merchandise sales increase (%) 1   2.4 %     5.0 %     4.0 %     2.7 %
Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes increase (%) 1   4.3 %     5.9 %     6.5 %     3.0 %
Merchandise contribution 3 $ 122,413     $ 107,120     $ 220,940     $ 191,708  
Merchandise margin 4   28.7 %     27.3 %     28.1 %     26.8 %
               
1 Same store is a common metric used in the convenience store industry. We consider a store a same store beginning in the first quarter in which the store has a full quarter of activity in the prior year. Refer to Use of Non-GAAP Measures below for discussion of this measure.
               
2 Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs divided by fuel gallons sold; excludes the estimated fixed margin paid to GPM Petroleum ("GPMP") for the cost of fuel.
               
3 Calculated as merchandise revenue less merchandise costs.
               
4 Calculated as merchandise contribution divided by merchandise revenue.

Same store merchandise sales increased 2.4% for the quarter and 4.3% excluding cigarettes as compared to the second quarter of 2020. Total merchandise contribution increased $15.3 million for the quarter compared to the prior year due to same store sales growth coupled with a 140-basis point increase in merchandise margin and a $10.1 million contribution from the ExpressStop and Empire acquisitions.

For the second quarter of 2021, retail fuel profitability (excluding intercompany charges by our wholesale fuel distribution subsidiary, GPM Petroleum LP (“GPMP”)) increased approximately $2.2 million compared to the prior year period primarily due to the $15.6 million contribution from the ExpressStop and Empire acquisitions, which was offset by a decrease in same store fuel profit of $11.9 million (excluding intercompany charges by GPMP). Although same store gallons sold increased by 11.9% compared to the second quarter of 2020, retail fuel margin cents per gallon decreased 19% to 34.3 cents per gallon primarily due to record-setting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the prior year.

Wholesale

  For the Three Months
Ended June 30, 		  For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
  (in thousands)
Fuel gallons sold – non-consignment agent locations 214,761   7,288   398,406   14,815
Fuel gallons sold – consignment agent locations 41,964   5,012   79,875   10,601
Fuel margin, cents per gallon1 – non-consignment agent locations 5.6   5.4   5.4   5.7
Fuel margin, cents per gallon1 – consignment agent locations 25.4   30.1   23.7   24.3
               
1 Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs divided by fuel gallons sold; excludes the estimated fixed margin paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.

For the second quarter of 2021, wholesale fuel profitability (excluding intercompany charges by GPMP) increased approximately $20.9 million compared to the prior year period, with the Empire acquisition accounting for approximately $20.6 million of the growth. Fuel contribution from non-consignment agent locations grew by $11.7 million compared to the prior year due to a 207 million gallon increase in fuel volume. Fuel margin cents per gallon for these locations increased 0.2 cents compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Fuel contribution from consignment agent locations grew $9.2 million compared to the prior year due to a quarter over quarter increase in volume of 37 million gallons, although fuel margin cents per gallon declined 4.7 cents due to the record-setting fuel margin in the prior year. Although volume sold through consignment locations aggregated 16% of the combined total, fuel margin dollars realized accounted for approximately 47% of the fuel margin dollar contribution.

Liquidity and Capital Expenditures

As of June 30, 2021, the Company’s total liquidity was approximately $509 million, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $229.4 million, plus $31.8 million of restricted investments, and approximately $248 million of unused availability under lines of credit. Outstanding debt was $685.7 million, resulting in net debt of $424.5 million. Capital expenditures were $32.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $20.5 million for the prior year period.

Store Network Update

The following tables present certain information regarding changes in the store network for the periods presented:

  For the Three Months
Ended June 30, 		  For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
Retail Segment 2021     2020     2021     2020  
               
Number of sites at beginning of period 1,324     1,271     1,330     1,272  
Acquired sites 61         61      
Newly opened or reopened sites 1         1      
Company-controlled sites converted to consignment locations and independent and lessee dealers, net (3 )       (3 )   (1 )
Closed, relocated or divested sites (2 )   (5 )   (8 )   (5 )
Number of sites at end of period 1,381     1,266     1,381     1,266  
               


  For the Three Months
Ended June 30, 		  For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
Wholesale Segment 2021     2020     2021     2020  
               
Number of sites at beginning of period 1,625     128     1,614     128  
Newly opened or reopened sites 21         35      
Consignment locations or independent and lessee dealers converted from Company-controlled sites, net 3         3     1  
Closed, relocated or divested sites (2 )   (1 )   (5 )   (2 )
Number of sites at end of period 1,647     127     1,647     127  
               

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-605-1792 or 201-689-8728. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through August 23, 2021, by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and entering confirmation code 13720407.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.arkocorp.com/. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC (“GPM”). Based in Richmond, VA, GPM was founded in 2003 with 169 stores and has grown through acquisitions to become the 6th largest convenience store chain in the United States, operating or supplying fuel to approximately 3,000 locations in 33 states and the District of Columbia, comprised of approximately 1,400 company-operated stores and approximately 1,650 dealer sites to which we supply fuel. We operate in three reportable segments: retail, which consists of fuel and merchandise sales to retail consumers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents; and GPM Petroleum, which supplies fuel to our sites (both in the retail and wholesale segments). Our stores offer fas REWARDS high value loyalty program, a large selection of beverages, coffee, fountain drinks, candy, salty snacks, and many other products to meet the needs of the everyday customer. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying our expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “anticipate,” “aim,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to, among other things, changes in economic, business and market conditions; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Stock Market; changes in our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; expansion plans and opportunities; changes in the markets in which we compete; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including those relating to environmental matters; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond our control, including the potential adverse effects of the ongoing global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on capital markets (including with respect to new variants of the virus), general economic conditions, unemployment and our liquidity, operations and personnel; and the outcome of any known or unknown litigation and regulatory proceedings. Detailed information about these factors and additional important factors can be found in the documents that ARKO files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. ARKO assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact

Andrew Petro
Matter on behalf of ARKO
(978) 518-4531
apetro@matternow.com

Investor Contact

Chris Mandeville
ICR on behalf of ARKO
ARKO@icrinc.com


   
   
  Consolidated statements of operations
       
  For the Three Months Ended June 30,   For the Six Months Ended June 30,
    2021       2020       2021       2020  
  (in thousands)
Revenues:              
   Fuel revenue $ 1,460,763     $ 407,512     $ 2,563,710     $ 970,553  
   Merchandise revenue   426,365       391,697       785,646       715,376  
   Other revenues, net   22,686       15,066       44,814       28,226  
Total revenues   1,909,814       814,275       3,394,170       1,714,155  
Operating expenses:              
  Fuel costs   1,347,109       316,891       2,359,907       816,694  
  Merchandise costs   303,952       284,577       564,706       523,668  
Store operating expenses   154,668       126,023       299,606       254,853  
General and administrative expenses   31,861       20,527       58,574       39,420  
Depreciation and amortization   25,273       16,814       49,515       33,885  
Total operating expenses   1,862,863       764,832       3,332,308       1,668,520  
Other expenses, net   1,195       1,733       2,867       5,909  
Operating income   45,756       47,710       58,995       39,726  
   Interest and other financial income   2,601       412       1,695       1,000  
   Interest and other financial expenses   (14,598 )     (12,925 )     (42,309 )     (20,164 )
Income before income taxes   33,759       35,197       18,381       20,562  
   Income tax expense   (8,212 )     (2,510 )     (7,490 )     (499 )
   Income (loss) from equity investee   26       (178 )     20       (411 )
Net income $ 25,573     $ 32,509     $ 10,911     $ 19,652  
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests   54       10,614       128       8,213  
Net income attributable to ARKO Corp. $ 25,519     $ 21,895     $ 10,783     $ 11,439  
Series A redeemable preferred stock dividends   (1,434 )         (2,836 )    
Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 24,085         $ 7,947      
Net income per share attributable to common shareholders - basic and diluted $ 0.19     $ 0.32     $ 0.06     $ 0.17  
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
  Basic   124,428       69,490       124,395       68,118  
  Diluted   133,032       69,490       124,543       68,118  
                               


   
  Consolidated balance sheets
       
  June 30, 2021   December 31, 2020
  (in thousands)
Assets      
Current assets:      
   Cash and cash equivalents $ 229,399     $ 293,666  
   Restricted cash with respect to bonds         1,230  
   Restricted cash   15,537       16,529  
   Trade receivables, net   67,720       46,940  
   Inventory   183,113       163,686  
   Other current assets   90,978       87,355  
Total current assets   586,747       609,406  
Non-current assets:      
   Property and equipment, net   545,321       491,513  
   Right-of-use assets under operating leases   963,503       961,561  
   Right-of-use assets under financing leases, net   200,587       198,317  
   Goodwill   174,053       173,937  
   Intangible assets, net   209,342       218,132  
   Restricted investments   31,825       31,825  
   Non-current restricted cash with respect to bonds         1,552  
   Equity investment   2,697       2,715  
   Deferred tax asset   39,506       40,655  
   Other non-current assets   15,804       10,196  
Total assets $ 2,769,385     $ 2,739,809  
Liabilities      
Current liabilities:      
   Long-term debt, current portion $ 10,119     $ 40,988  
   Accounts payable   182,050       155,714  
   Other current liabilities   117,853       133,637  
   Operating leases, current portion   50,730       48,878  
   Financing leases, current portion   7,195       7,834  
Total current liabilities   367,947       387,051  
Non-current liabilities:      
   Long-term debt, net   675,588       708,802  
   Asset retirement obligation   56,035       52,964  
   Operating leases   980,273       973,695  
   Financing leases   232,236       226,440  
   Deferred tax liability   3,737       2,816  
   Other non-current liabilities   148,680       96,621  
Total liabilities   2,464,496       2,448,389  
       
Series A redeemable preferred stock   100,000       100,000  
       
Shareholders' equity:      
   Common stock   12       12  
   Additional paid-in capital   214,781       212,103  
   Accumulated other comprehensive income   9,119       9,119  
   Accumulated deficit   (18,870 )     (29,653 )
Total shareholders' equity   205,042       191,581  
   Non-controlling interest   (153 )     (161 )
Total equity   204,889       191,420  
Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity $ 2,769,385     $ 2,739,809  
       


     
  Consolidated statements of cash flows  
     
  For the Six Months
Ended June 30, 		 
    2021       2020    
  (in thousands)  
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net income $ 10,911     $ 19,652    
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization   49,515       33,885    
Deferred income taxes   2,109       (950 )  
Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges   975       4,382    
Foreign currency gain   (1,143 )     (235 )  
Amortization of deferred financing costs, debt discount and premium   621       1,167    
Amortization of deferred income   (4,411 )     (4,328 )  
Accretion of asset retirement obligation   834       665    
Non-cash rent   3,349       3,548    
Charges to allowance for credit losses   322       68    
(Income) loss from equity investment   (20 )     411    
Share-based compensation   2,514       255    
Fair value adjustment of financial assets and liabilities   9,833          
Other operating activities, net   532       (204 )  
Changes in assets and liabilities:        
(Increase) decrease in trade receivables   (21,102 )     819    
(Increase) decrease in inventory   (11,732 )     11,895    
(Increase) decrease in other assets   (4,762 )     4,230    
Increase in accounts payable   26,960       19,527    
(Decrease) increase in other current liabilities   (6,933 )     5,237    
Decrease in asset retirement obligation   (113 )     (116 )  
Increase in non-current liabilities   758       2,000    
Net cash provided by operating activities   59,017       101,908    
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchase of property and equipment   (32,638 )     (20,481 )  
Purchase of intangible assets   (175 )     (30 )  
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   36,059       356    
Business acquisitions, net of cash   (93,527 )     (320 )  
Loans to equity investment         (189 )  
Net cash used in investing activities   (90,281 )     (20,664 )  
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Lines of credit, net         (83,041 )  
Repayment of related-party loans         (4,517 )  
Buyback of long-term debt         (1,995 )  
Receipt of long-term debt, net   35,056       156,535    
Repayment of debt   (102,074 )     (54,240 )  
Principal payments on financing leases   (4,013 )     (4,151 )  
Proceeds from failed sale-leaseback   43,569          
Proceeds from issuance of rights, net         11,332    
Investment of non-controlling interest in subsidiary         19,325    
Payment of Merger Transaction issuance costs   (4,764 )        
Dividends paid on redeemable preferred stock   (2,993 )        
Distributions to non-controlling interests   (120 )     (4,734 )  
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (35,339 )     34,514    
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   (66,603 )     115,758    
Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   (1,438 )     (15 )  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period   312,977       52,763    
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 244,936     $ 168,506    
         

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

We disclose non-GAAP measures on a “same store basis,” which exclude the results of any store that is not a “same store” for the applicable period. A store is considered a same store beginning in the second quarter in which the store has a full quarter of activity in the prior year. We believe that this information provides greater comparability regarding our ongoing operating performance. These measures should not be considered an alternative to measurements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and are non-GAAP financial measures.

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further adjusts EBITDA by excluding the gain or loss on disposal of assets, impairment charges, acquisition costs, other non-cash items, and other unusual or non-recurring charges. None of EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA are presented in accordance with GAAP and are non-GAAP financial measures.

We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for operational and financial decision-making and believe these measures are useful in evaluating our performance because they eliminate certain items that we do not consider indicators of our operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also used by many of our investors, securities analysts, and other interested parties in evaluating our operational and financial performance across reporting periods. We believe that the presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors by allowing an understanding of key measures that we use internally for operational decision-making, budgeting, evaluating acquisition targets, and assessing our operating performance.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss), cash flows from operating activities, or other income or cash flow statement data. These measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, same stores measures, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. It therefore may not be possible to compare our use of these non-GAAP financial measures with those used by other companies.

The following table contains a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:

  Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA  
     
  For the Three Months
Ended June 30, 		  For the Six Months
Ended June 30, 		 
    2021       2020     2021       2020  
  (in thousands)  
Net income $ 25,573     $ 32,509   $ 10,911     $ 19,652  
Interest and other financing expenses, net   11,997       12,513     40,614       19,164  
Income tax expense   8,212       2,510     7,490       499  
Depreciation and amortization   25,273       16,814     49,515       33,885  
EBITDA   71,055       64,346     108,530       73,200  
Non-cash rent expense (a)   1,578       1,746     3,349       3,548  
Acquisition costs (b)   1,988       882     2,599       2,382  
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges (c)   (400 )     1,000     975       4,382  
Share-based compensation expense (d)   1,488       128     2,514       255  
(Income) loss from equity investment (e)   (26 )     178     (20 )     411  
Fuel taxes paid in arrears (f)                   1,050  
Other (g)   34       269     73       255  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 75,717     $ 68,549   $ 118,020     $ 85,483  
                 
(a) Eliminates the non-cash portion of rent, which reflects the extent to which our GAAP rent expense recognized exceeds (or is less than) our cash rent payments. The GAAP rent expense adjustment can vary depending on the terms of our lease portfolio, which has been impacted by our recent acquisitions. For newer leases, our rent expense recognized typically exceeds our cash rent payments, while for more mature leases, rent expense recognized is typically less than our cash rent payments.  
                 
(b) Eliminates costs incurred that are directly attributable to historical business acquisitions and salaries of employees whose primary job function is to execute our acquisition strategy and facilitate integration of acquired operations.  
                 
(c) Eliminates the non-cash loss (gain) from the sale of property and equipment, the gain recognized upon the sale of related leased assets, and impairment charges on property and equipment and right-of-use assets related to closed and non-performing stores.  
                 
(d) Eliminates non-cash share-based compensation expense related to the equity incentive program in place to incentivize, retain, and motivate our employees, certain non-employees and members of our Board of Directors.  
                 
(e) Eliminates our share of (income) loss attributable to our unconsolidated equity investment.  
                 
(f) Eliminates the payment of historical fuel tax liabilities owed for multiple prior periods.  
                 
(g) Eliminates other unusual or non-recurring items that we do not consider to be meaningful in assessing operating performance.  
                 




