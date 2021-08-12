Reunion Gold reports drilling intersects of 43.5 m at 2.92 g/t,   61.0 m at 2.54 g/t and 17.5 m at 2.90 g/t gold at its Oko West Project in Guyana

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX-V: RGD) (the "Company") is pleased to report initial assay results from its planned 11,000-meters drilling program at its Oko West Project in Guyana. The program, which began on June 17, 2021, with one diamond drill rig, aims to test the vertical and lateral continuity of trench gold anomalies previously identified in eight mineralized "blocks" along three mineralized north-south shear zones over a 3 km long soil gold anomaly (Figure 1). On July 25, the Company added a reverse circulation drill rig to the program, which is being used to complement the coverage of the known mineralized footprint and explore new mineralized zones. A total of 22 diamond drill holes (representing 1,809 meters of drilling) and eight reverse circulation drill holes (for 559 meters of drilling) have been completed to date in this second drilling program at Oko West. Assay results for 19 diamond drill holes have been received and significant intersections are reported in Table 1.



Table 1: Selected significant intersections (also see Figures 2 and 3)