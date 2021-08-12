EcoChain, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Soluna Computing, Inc., Adds 300 MW Pipeline Under LOI

Combined Company Will Monetize Wasted Renewable Energy Production from Wind & Solar Farm Owners

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (“MTI”), (NASDAQ: MKTY), today announced that it and its wholly-owned subsidiary EcoChain, Inc. (“EcoChain”), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, have entered into agreements for EcoChain to acquire Soluna Computing, Inc. (“SCI” or “Soluna”). Upon closing of the transaction, SCI will become a wholly owned subsidiary of EcoChain (together, the “Combined Company.”) The combination will allow SCI to more easily access the capital and resources necessary to scale its renewable energy-powered data center solution more quickly and efficiently. Upon closing of the transaction, MTI plans to change its name to “Soluna Holdings.”

The transaction will place the Combined Company into the cryptocurrency mining industry’s large-cap peer group based on its development pipeline . Upon the closing of the transaction, MTI will gain access to all SCI assets, including its 300MW (megawatt) pipeline that is currently under letters of intent (“LOI”), bringing EcoChain’s combined total to 350MW, with over 200MW more under active development. EcoChain will directly employ or retain Soluna’s top-tier technical and management team, bringing expertise in project development, energy markets, project finance and computing technology. EcoChain expects to have 50MW operational by the end of 2021 and another 50MW by the end of the second quarter of 2022. By the end of 2022, EcoChain expects to have two-thirds of Soluna’s current pipeline operational.

“I am thrilled to increase the size and scope of our company and this transaction puts us in an even stronger position to provide significant value for investors,” said Michael Toporek, Chief Executive Officer of MTI. “The Soluna team has hit upon a formula for creating and creatively financing computing facilities by solving power producers’ and grid operators’ inherent supply and demand problems, that is, the excess energy produced but not used as a result of the mismatch between the time of energy production, or daytime, and the time when energy use is at its highest, or evening/nighttime, which have increased as total renewable energy production continues to grow. We believe that solving the supply and demand problem of the renewable energy industry will serve as a driver for the growth, scalability, and profitability of ‘green’ computing.”