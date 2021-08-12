checkAd

EcoChain, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Soluna Computing, Inc., Adds 300 MW Pipeline Under LOI

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 13:00  |  18   |   |   

Combined Company Will Monetize Wasted Renewable Energy Production from Wind & Solar Farm Owners

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (“MTI”), (NASDAQ: MKTY), today announced that it and its wholly-owned subsidiary EcoChain, Inc. (“EcoChain”), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, have entered into agreements for EcoChain to acquire Soluna Computing, Inc. (“SCI” or “Soluna”). Upon closing of the transaction, SCI will become a wholly owned subsidiary of EcoChain (together, the “Combined Company.”) The combination will allow SCI to more easily access the capital and resources necessary to scale its renewable energy-powered data center solution more quickly and efficiently. Upon closing of the transaction, MTI plans to change its name to “Soluna Holdings.”

The transaction will place the Combined Company into the cryptocurrency mining industry’s large-cap peer group based on its development pipeline.  Upon the closing of the transaction, MTI will gain access to all SCI assets, including its 300MW (megawatt) pipeline that is currently under letters of intent (“LOI”), bringing EcoChain’s combined total to 350MW, with over 200MW more under active development.  EcoChain will directly employ or retain Soluna’s top-tier technical and management team, bringing expertise in project development, energy markets, project finance and computing technology. EcoChain expects to have 50MW operational by the end of 2021 and another 50MW by the end of the second quarter of 2022. By the end of 2022, EcoChain expects to have two-thirds of Soluna’s current pipeline operational.

“I am thrilled to increase the size and scope of our company and this transaction puts us in an even stronger position to provide significant value for investors,” said Michael Toporek, Chief Executive Officer of MTI. “The Soluna team has hit upon a formula for creating and creatively financing computing facilities by solving power producers’ and grid operators’ inherent supply and demand problems, that is, the excess energy produced but not used as a result of the mismatch between the time of energy production, or daytime, and the time when energy use is at its highest, or evening/nighttime, which have increased as total renewable energy production continues to grow.  We believe that solving the supply and demand problem of the renewable energy industry will serve as a driver for the growth, scalability, and profitability of ‘green’ computing.” 

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EcoChain, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Soluna Computing, Inc., Adds 300 MW Pipeline Under LOI Combined Company Will Monetize Wasted Renewable Energy Production from Wind & Solar Farm Owners ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (“MTI”), (NASDAQ: MKTY), today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 10 August ...
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
NASCAR 21: Ignition Gets the Green Flag for October 28, 2021
Genmab Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2021
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Closes Sale of Mid-Tennessee Zinc Mines Royalty
Recharge Resources Launches New Website for Battery Metals Focus Rebrand
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board