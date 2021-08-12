checkAd

QuoteMedia Announces 27% Revenue Growth for Q2 2021

PHOENIX, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCQB: QMCI), a leading provider of market data and financial applications, announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

QuoteMedia provides banks, brokerage firms, private equity firms, financial planners and sophisticated investors with a more economical, higher quality alternative source of stock market data and related research information. We compete with several larger legacy organizations and a modest community of other smaller companies.  QuoteMedia provides comprehensive market data services, including streaming data feeds, on-demand request-based data (XML/JSON), web content solutions (financial content for website integration) and applications such as Quotestream Professional desktop and mobile. 

Highlights for Q2 2021 include the following:

  • Quarterly revenue increased to $3,833,018 in Q2 2021 from $3,029,199 in Q2 2020, a year over year increase of 27%.
  • Quarterly revenue increased 6% when comparing Q2 2021 to Q1 2021.
  • Revenue for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 increased to $7,439,236 compared to $5,995,783 in same 2020 period, an increase of 24%.
  • Our net loss for Q2 2021 was $79,625 compared to a net loss of $127,028 in Q2 2020.
  • Cash on hand was $627,229 at June 30, 2021; an increase of $209,319 from the $417,910 cash balance reported at December 31, 2020.

“Consistent with our previous forecasts, we experienced very strong revenue growth during the quarter and year to date”, said Robert J. Thompson, Chairman of the Board. “We fully expect to maintain this trajectory throughout the remainder of the year as we continue to grow market share and release new services.”

QuoteMedia will host a conference call Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss the Q2 2021 financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details:

Date: August 12, 2021

Time: 2:00 PM Eastern

Dial-in numbers: 877‑876‑9173, 785‑424‑1667

Conference ID: QUOTEMEDIA

An audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later at: www.quotemedia.com

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. QuoteMedia provides industry leading market data solutions and financial services for companies such as the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), London Stock Exchange Group, FIS, U.S. Bank, Broadridge Financial Systems, JPMorgan Chase, CI Financial, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Hilltop Securities, HD Vest, Stockhouse, Zacks Investment Research, General Electric, Boeing, Bombardier, Business Wire, PR Newswire, FolioFN, Regal Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Qtrade Financial, CNW Group, IA Private Wealth, Ally Invest, Inc., Suncor, Virtual Brokers, Equities.com, Leede Jones Gable, Firstrade Securities, Charles Schwab, First Financial, Cirano, Equisolve, Stock-Trak, Mergent, Cision, Warrior Trading and others. Quotestream, QModTM and Quotestream ConnectTM are trademarks of QuoteMedia. For more information, please visit www.quotemedia.com.

