QuoteMedia Announces 27% Revenue Growth for Q2 2021

PHOENIX, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCQB: QMCI), a leading provider of market data and financial applications, announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights for Q2 2021 include the following:

Quarterly revenue increased to $3,833,018 in Q2 2021 from $3,029,199 in Q2 2020, a year over year increase of 27%.

Quarterly revenue increased 6% when comparing Q2 2021 to Q1 2021.

Revenue for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 increased to $7,439,236 compared to $5,995,783 in same 2020 period, an increase of 24%.

Our net loss for Q2 2021 was $79,625 compared to a net loss of $127,028 in Q2 2020.

Cash on hand was $627,229 at June 30, 2021; an increase of $209,319 from the $417,910 cash balance reported at December 31, 2020.

“Consistent with our previous forecasts, we experienced very strong revenue growth during the quarter and year to date”, said Robert J. Thompson, Chairman of the Board. “We fully expect to maintain this trajectory throughout the remainder of the year as we continue to grow market share and release new services.”

QuoteMedia will host a conference call Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss the Q2 2021 financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details:

Date: August 12, 2021

Time: 2:00 PM Eastern

Dial-in numbers: 877‑876‑9173, 785‑424‑1667

Conference ID: QUOTEMEDIA

An audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later at: www.quotemedia.com

About QuoteMedia

