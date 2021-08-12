checkAd

Sotera Health Reports Second-Quarter and First-Half 2021 Results; Increases 2021 Outlook

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

  • Q2 2021 net revenues of $252 million increased approximately 18%, compared to Q2 2020
  • Q2 2021 net income of $43 million or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to net income of $7 million or $0.03 per diluted share in Q2 2020
  • Q2 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of $135 million increased approximately 18%, compared to Q2 2020
  • Q2 2021 Adjusted EPS of $0.26 improved $0.12 compared to Q2 2020 Adjusted EPS of $0.14
  • June 30, 2021 total debt of $1.9 billion and net debt of $1.7 billion; net leverage ratio improved to 3.8x
  • Increasing full-year 2021 revenue growth outlook from 9%-12% to 12%-15% and increasing full-year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA growth outlook from 11%-16% to 13%-17%
  • Full redemption of $100M Senior Secured First-Lien Notes due 2026 scheduled for Q3 2021

CLEVELAND, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company (“Sotera Health” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions, lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, today announced financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2021.

Second-quarter 2021 net revenues increased 18.2% to $252 million, compared with $213 million in the same period a year ago. Second-quarter 2021 net income attributable to Sotera Health (“net income”) was $43 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared with net income of $7 million, or $0.03 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the second-quarter 2021 increased 17.6% over the second quarter of 2020 to $135 million. Second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) was $0.26, compared to $0.14 in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $0.12 per diluted share. Please refer to the section “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” provided later in this release.

For the first six months of 2021, net revenues increased 15.6% to $464 million, compared to $401 million for the same period in 2020. Net income was $53 million, or $0.19 per diluted share for the first half of 2021, compared with net income of $5 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the same period last year. First half of 2021 Adjusted EBITDA increased 16.3% to $240 million and Adjusted EPS grew by $0.20 to $0.44 compared to the first half of 2020. Please refer to the section “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” provided later in this release.

“Today, we are reporting another quarter of double-digit top-line and earnings growth, while continuing to make meaningful progress on strategic priorities and deleveraging,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael B. Petras, Jr. “All three of our segments are executing well on their business strategy while managing ongoing challenges related to the global pandemic.”

Petras continued, “As a result of our strong financial performance during the first half of the year combined with our momentum going into the second half, we are pleased to increase our Company’s revenue and earnings outlook for 2021. We see continued improvement in the demand for our products and services. During what remains an unsettled time for the world, our focus continues to be on supporting our employees while providing the highest quality service for our customers and driving our mission, Safeguarding Global Health.”

Second-Quarter and First-Half 2021 Highlights by Business Segment

Sterigenics

For the second quarter of 2021, Sterigenics net revenues were $145 million, an increase of 20.6% compared to the second quarter a year ago. Segment income increased 22.4% to $80 million. For the first six months of 2021, Sterigenics net revenues were $276 million, an increase of 16.3% compared to the same period in 2020. Segment income increased 17.4% to $148 million.

Revenue and segment income growth for the second quarter of 2021 were driven by organic and inorganic sales growth, pricing, as well as a favorable impact from foreign exchange rates.

Nordion

For the second quarter of 2021, Nordion net revenues were $49 million, an increase of 16.6% compared to the second quarter a year ago. Segment income increased 13.7% to $31 million. For the first six months of 2021, Nordion net revenues were $75 million, an increase of 14.1% compared to the same period in 2020. Segment income increased 11.2% to $45 million.

Revenue and segment income growth for the second quarter of 2021 were driven by a favorable impact from foreign exchange rates as well as favorable pricing.

Nelson Labs

For the second quarter of 2021, Nelson Labs net revenues were $58 million, an increase of 13.9% compared to the second quarter a year ago. Segment income increased 8.3% to $24 million. For the first six months of 2021, Nelson Labs net revenues were $113 million, an increase of 15.1% compared to the same period in 2020. Segment income increased 17.9% to $47 million.

Revenue and segment income growth for the second quarter of 2021 were driven by inorganic growth, non-personal protective equipment related volume growth and favorable pricing, partially offset by a decline in personal protective equipment testing volumes.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2021, Sotera Health had $1.87 billion of total debt and $156 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared to $1.86 billion of total debt and $102 million of cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2020. Material debt balances currently outstanding do not mature until 2026. Sotera Health’s net leverage ratio as of June 30, 2021 improved to 3.8x. Please refer to the section “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” provided later in this release.

On August 12, 2021, Sotera Health Holdings, LLC issued a full redemption notice to the holders of its $100 million senior secured first lien notes. Full redemption is scheduled for Q3 2021 at a redemption price equal to 103.000% of the principal amount of such notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest.

2021 Outlook Update

Today, Sotera Health is providing an update to its 2021 outlook first provided on March 9, 2021:

  • Net revenues increased from the prior range of $890 million - $920 million to the new range of $920 million - $940 million, representing growth of approximately 12% - 15%, compared to the prior year,
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased from the prior range of $465 million - $485 million to the new range of $475 million - $490 million, representing growth of approximately 13% - 17%, compared to the prior year,
  • Tax rate applicable to Adjusted Net Income of approximately 28% remains the same,
  • Adjusted EPS increased from the prior range of $0.78 - $0.86 to the new range of $0.87 - $0.91,
  • Fully diluted share count decreased from the prior range of 281 million - 283 million to the new range of 279 million - 281 million shares on a weighted-average basis,
  • Capital expenditures in the range of $100 million to $110 million remains the same, and
  • Net leverage reduction of approximately 3⁄4 of a turn remains the same.

The outlook provided above is based on current plans and expectations and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including those set forth below under “Forward-Looking Statements.”

Earnings Webcast

Sotera Health management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s operating highlights and financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time today. To participate in the live call, please dial 1-833-303-1211 if dialing in from the United States or Canada, or 1-918-922-6527 if dialing in from other locations. Please join the conference call at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time using conference ID 4885188. A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying materials may also be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.soterahealth.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available later in the day on August 12, 2021.

Upcoming Investor Events

  • Baird Global Healthcare Conference at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time, September 14, 2021.
  • J.P. Morgan 12th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, September 21, 2021.

Live and archived webcasts and presentations associated with the conferences listed above may be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Sotera Health website:
https://investors.soterahealth.com/events-and-presentations.

Updates on other matters that may be relevant to investors, including updates on recent developments with respect to ethylene oxide and how they may affect our facilities, may be found from time to time on the Special Notices section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.soterahealth.com/special-notices.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management’s expectations about future events and the Company’s operating plans and performance and speak only as of the date hereof. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as “will,” “may,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “target,” “goal,” “continue to,” “positioned to,” “are confident” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release are based upon our historical performance and on our current plans, estimates and expectations in light of information currently available to us. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business, prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, any disruption in the availability or supply of ethylene oxide (“EO”) or cobalt-60 (“Co-60”); changes in industry trends, environmental, health and safety regulations or preferences; the impact of current and future legal proceedings and liability claims, including litigation related to purported exposure to emissions of EO from our facilities in Illinois, Georgia and New Mexico and the possibility that other claims will be made in the future relating to these or other facilities; our ability to increase capacity at existing facilities, renew leases for our facilities and build new facilities in a timely and cost-effective manner; the risks of doing business internationally; and any inability to pursue strategic transactions or find suitable acquisition targets. For additional discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to Company’s filings with the SEC, such as its annual and quarterly reports. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law.

The outlook provided within this earnings release contains a number of assumptions, including, among others, the Company’s current expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the rate of recoveries of elective procedures and new product development testing, and exchange rates. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of the forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EPS outlook to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to certain items, including, among others, uncertainties caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic, changes to the regulatory landscape, restructuring items and certain fair value measurements, all of which are potential adjustments for future earnings. The variability of these items could have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we consider Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio, financial measures that are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP.

We define Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss) before amortization and certain other adjustments that we do not consider in our evaluation of our ongoing operating performance from period to period.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as Adjusted Net Income before interest expense, depreciation (including depreciation of Co-60 used in our operations) and income tax provision applicable to Adjusted Net Income. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is equal to Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.

We define Adjusted EPS as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding.

Our Net Debt is equal to our total debt, plus unamortized debt issuance costs and debt discounts, less cash and cash equivalents.

Our Net Leverage Ratio is equal to Net Debt divided by the trailing twelve-months of Adjusted EBITDA.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures as the principal measures of our operating performance. Management believes these are useful because they allow management to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without the impact of certain non-cash items and non-routine items that we do not expect to continue at the same level in the future and other items that are not core to our operations. We believe that these measures are useful to our investors because they provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. In addition, we believe these measures will assist investors in making comparisons to our historical operating results and analyzing the underlying performance of our operations for the periods presented. Our management also uses these measurements in their financial analysis and operational decision-making and Adjusted EBITDA serves as the basis for the metric we utilize to determine attainment of our primary annual incentive program. These measures may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, a similarly titled measure used by other companies.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics, Nordion and Nelson Labs. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health.


INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Sally J. Curley, IRC Jenny Kobin
Curley Global IR, LLC IR Advisory Solutions
IR@soterahealth.com IR@soterahealth.com
   
MEDIA CONTACT
Kristin Gibbs  
Chief Marketing Officer, Sotera Health  
kgibbs@soterahealth.com  

                                 

Source: Sotera Health Company

Sotera Health Company
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Revenues:              
Service $ 208,710     $ 174,444     $ 397,408     $ 341,849  
Product 43,207     38,641     66,657     59,436  
Total net revenues 251,917     213,085     464,065     401,285  
Cost of revenues:              
Service 91,391     80,620     176,427     163,689  
Product 16,765     13,498     28,505     22,112  
Total cost of revenues 108,156     94,118     204,932     185,801  
Gross profit 143,761     118,967     259,133     215,484  
Operating expenses:              
Selling, general and administrative expenses 49,828     42,684     102,293     79,737  
Amortization of intangible assets 15,661     14,541     32,204     29,140  
Total operating expenses 65,489     57,225     134,497     108,877  
Operating income 78,272     61,742     124,636     106,607  
Interest expense, net 19,163     55,250     40,445     111,812  
Loss on extinguishment of debt         14,312      
Foreign exchange loss (gain) 76     (172 )   654     (799 )
Other income, net (2,764 )   (4,358 )   (6,654 )   (1,208 )
Income (loss) before income taxes 61,797     11,022     75,879     (3,198 )
Provision (benefit) for income taxes 19,182     3,770     22,199     (8,464 )
Net income 42,615     7,252     53,680     5,266  
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 16     235     239     213  
Net income attributable to Sotera Health Company $ 42,599     $ 7,017     $ 53,441     $ 5,053  
               
Earnings per share:              
Basic $ 0.15     $ 0.03     $ 0.19     $ 0.02  
Diluted 0.15     0.03     0.19     0.02  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:              
Basic 279,078     232,400     278,953     232,400  
Diluted 279,214     232,400     279,078     232,400  


Sotera Health Company
Segment Data
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Segment revenues:              
Sterigenics $ 145,182     $ 120,372     $ 276,333     $ 237,652  
Nordion 49,125     42,141     75,043     65,766  
Nelson Labs 57,610     50,572     112,689     97,867  
Total net revenues $ 251,917     $ 213,085     $ 464,065     $ 401,285  
Segment income:              
Sterigenics $ 79,569     $ 65,030     $ 148,030     $ 126,121  
Nordion 31,168     27,409     44,954     40,431  
Nelson Labs 23,826     21,990     46,896     39,760  
Total segment income 134,563     114,429     239,880     206,312  
Less adjustments:              
Interest expense, net 19,163     55,250     40,445     111,812  
Depreciation and amortization(a) 37,461     35,034     75,122     71,057  
Share-based compensation(b) 3,493     1,393     6,942     3,118  
Loss (gain) on foreign currency and embedded derivatives(c) (660 )   (3,023 )   (996 )   1,244  
Acquisition and divestiture related charges, net(d) 844     1,295     659     2,289  
Business optimization project expenses(e) 275     750     536     1,799  
Plant closure expenses(f) 756     451     1,298     1,222  
Loss on extinguishment of debt(g)         14,312      
Professional services relating to EO sterilization facilities(h) 10,644     9,494     24,043     13,640  
Accretion of asset retirement obligation(i) 602     492     1,153     982  
COVID-19 expenses(j) 188     2,271     487     2,347  
Consolidated income (loss) before income taxes $ 61,797     $ 11,022     $ 75,879     $ (3,198 )
  1. Includes depreciation of Co-60 held at gamma irradiation sites.
  2. Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense.
  3. Represents the effects of (i) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, primarily related to remeasurement of intercompany loans denominated in currencies other than subsidiaries’ functional currencies, and (ii) non-cash mark-to-fair value of embedded derivatives relating to certain customer and supply contracts at Nordion.
  4. Represents (i) certain direct and incremental costs related to the acquisitions of the noncontrolling interests in our China subsidiaries and BioScience Laboratories in 2021, Iotron Industries in July 2020 and Nelson Labs Fairfield in 2018 (including the first quarter 2021 gain on the mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interest), and certain related integration efforts as a result of those acquisitions, (ii) the earnings impact of fair value adjustments (excluding those recognized within amortization expense) resulting from the businesses acquired, and (iii) transition services income and non-cash deferred lease income associated with the terms of the divestiture of the Medical Isotopes business in 2018.
  5. Represents professional fees, contract termination and exit costs, severance and other payroll costs, and other costs associated with business optimization and cost savings projects relating to the integration of recent acquisitions, the Sotera Health rebranding, operating structure realignment and other process enhancement projects.
  6. Represents professional fees, severance and other payroll costs, and other costs including ongoing lease and utility expenses associated with the closure of the Willowbrook, Illinois facility.
  7. Represents expenses incurred in connection with the repricing of our Term Loan in January 2021 including accelerated amortization of prior debt issuance and discount costs.
  8. Represents professional fees related to litigation associated with our EO sterilization facilities and other related professional fees.
  9. Represents non-cash accretion of asset retirement obligations related to Co-60 and gamma processing facilities, which are based on estimated site remediation costs for any future decommissioning of these facilities (without regard for whether the decommissioning services would be performed by employees of Nordion, instead of by a third party) and are accreted over the life of the asset.
  10. Represents non-recurring costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including incremental costs to implement workplace health and safety measures. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, costs also included donations to related charitable causes and special bonuses for front-line personnel working on-site during lockdown periods.

Sotera Health Company
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  As of June 30,   As of December 31,
  2021   2020
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 156,224     $ 102,454  
Accounts receivable, net 118,405     91,735  
Inventories, net 35,721     34,093  
Other current assets 90,755     86,733  
Total current assets 401,105     315,015  
Property, plant, and equipment, net 623,513     609,814  
Operating lease assets 45,147     45,963  
Other intangible assets, net 640,787     643,366  
Goodwill 1,114,176     1,115,936  
Other assets 26,401     31,185  
Total assets $ 2,851,129     $ 2,761,279  
Liabilities and equity      
Total current liabilities $ 148,792     $ 140,598  
Long-term debt, less current portion 1,838,133     1,824,789  
Other noncurrent liabilities 203,301     219,502  
Deferred income taxes 137,632     121,816  
Total liabilities 2,327,858     2,306,705  
Total equity 523,271
 		    454,574  
Total liabilities and equity $ 2,851,129     $ 2,761,279  


Sotera Health Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2021   2020
Operating activities:      
Net income $ 53,680     $ 5,266  
Non-cash items 99,520     66,217  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities (18,944 )   (18,796 )
Net cash provided by operating activities 134,256     52,687  
Investing activities:      
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (44,789 )   (23,438 )
Purchase of mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interest in Nelson Laboratories Fairfield (12,425 )    
Purchase of BioScience Laboratories, LLC, net of cash acquired (13,760 )    
Net cash used in investing activities (70,974 )   (23,438 )
Financing activities:      
Proceeds from revolving credit facility     50,000  
Purchase of noncontrolling interests in China subsidiaries (7,720 )    
Payments of debt issuance costs and prepayment premium (3,661 )   (142 )
Payments on long-term borrowings     (55,725 )
Other (709 )   (651 )
Net cash used in financing activities (12,090 )   (6,518 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,578      601  
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 53,770     23,332  
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period 102,454     63,025  
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period $ 156,224     $ 86,357  
       
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:      
Cash paid during the period for interest $ 36,615     $ 112,725  
Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of tax refunds received 22,785     3,332  
Equipment purchases included in accounts payable 9,670     7,141  


Sotera Health Company
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021     2020     2021     2020  
Net income $ 42,615     $ 7,252     $ 53,680     $ 5,266  
Amortization of intangibles 21,778     19,711     44,060     39,624  
Share-based compensation(a) 3,493     1,393     6,942     3,118  
(Gain) loss on foreign currency and embedded derivatives(b) (660 )   (3,023 )   (996 )   1,244  
Acquisition and divestiture related charges, net(c) 844     1,295     659     2,289  
Business optimization project expenses(d) 275     750     536     1,799  
Plant closure expenses(e) 756     451     1,298     1,222  
Loss on extinguishment of debt(f)         14,312      
Professional services relating to EO sterilization facilities(g) 10,644     9,494     24,043     13,640  
Accretion of asset retirement obligation(h) 602     492     1,153     982  
COVID-19 expenses(i) 188     2,271     487     2,347  
Income tax benefit associated with pre-tax adjustments(j) (8,863 )   (8,653 )   (22,996 )   (16,360 )
Adjusted Net Income 71,672     31,433     123,178     55,171  
Interest expense, net 19,163     55,250     40,445     111,812  
Depreciation(k) 15,683     15,323     31,062     31,433  
Income tax provision applicable to Adjusted Net Income(l) 28,045     12,423     45,195     7,896  
Adjusted EBITDA(m) $ 134,563     $ 114,429     $ 239,880     $ 206,312  
               
Net Revenues $ 251,917     $ 213,085     $ 464,065     $ 401,285  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 53.4
  %   53.7
  %   51.7
  %   51.4
  %
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:              
Basic 279,078     232,400     278,953     232,400  
Diluted 279,214     232,400     279,078     232,400  
Earnings per share:              
Basic $ 0.15     $ 0.03     $ 0.19     $ 0.02  
Diluted 0.15     0.03     0.19     0.02  
Adjusted earnings per share:              
Basic $ 0.26     $ 0.14     $ 0.44     $ 0.24  
Diluted 0.26     0.14     0.44     0.24  
  1. Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense.
  2. Represents the effects of (i) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, primarily related to remeasurement of intercompany loans denominated in currencies other than subsidiaries’ functional currencies, and (ii) non-cash mark-to-fair value of embedded derivatives relating to certain customer and supply contracts at Nordion.
  3. Represents (i) certain direct and incremental costs related to the acquisitions of the noncontrolling interests in our China subsidiaries and BioScience Laboratories in 2021, Iotron Industries in July 2020 and Nelson Labs Fairfield in 2018 (including the first quarter 2021 gain on the mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interest), and certain related integration efforts as a result of those acquisitions, (ii) the earnings impact of fair value adjustments (excluding those recognized within amortization expense) resulting from the businesses acquired, and (iii) transition services income and non-cash deferred lease income associated with the terms of the divestiture of the Medical Isotopes business in 2018.
  4. Represents professional fees, contract termination and exit costs, severance and other payroll costs, and other costs associated with business optimization and cost savings projects relating to the integration of recent acquisitions, the Sotera Health rebranding, operating structure realignment and other process enhancement projects.
  5. Represents professional fees, severance and other payroll costs, and other costs including ongoing lease and utility expenses associated with the closure of the Willowbrook, Illinois facility.
  6. Represents expenses incurred in connection with the repricing of our Term Loan in January 2021 including accelerated amortization of prior debt issuance and discount costs.
  7. Represents professional fees related to litigation associated with our EO sterilization facilities and other related professional fees.
  8. Represents non-cash accretion of asset retirement obligations related to Co-60 and gamma processing facilities, which are based on estimated site remediation costs for any future decommissioning of these facilities (without regard for whether the decommissioning services would be performed by employees of Nordion, instead of by a third party) and are accreted over the life of the asset.
  9. Represents non-recurring costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including incremental costs to implement workplace health and safety measures. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, costs also included donations to related charitable causes, and special bonuses for front-line personnel working on-site during lockdown periods.
  10. Represents the tax benefit or provision associated with the reconciling items between net income (loss) and Adjusted Net Income. To determine the aggregate tax effect of the reconciling items, we utilized statutory income tax rates ranging from 0% to 35%, depending upon the applicable jurisdictions of each adjustment.
  11. Includes depreciation of Co-60 held at gamma irradiation sites.
  12. Represents the difference between income tax expense or benefit as determined under U.S. GAAP and the income tax benefit associated with pre-tax adjustments described in footnote (j).
  13. $21.8 million and $19.7 million of the adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $42.5 million and $40.7 million of the adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, are included in cost of revenues, primarily consisting of amortization of intangibles, depreciation, and accretion of asset retirement obligations.


Sotera Health Company
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($’s in thousands)
(unaudited)

  As of June 30,   As of December 31,
  2021   2020
Long-term debt $ 1,838,133     $ 1,824,789  
Current portion of finance leases 1,103     1,173  
Finance leases less current portion 33,446     34,939  
Total Debt 1,872,682     1,860,901  
       
Add: unamortized debt issuance costs and debt discounts 25,417     38,761  
Less: cash and cash equivalents (156,224 )   (102,454 )
Total Net Debt $ 1,741,875     $ 1,797,208  
       
Adjusted EBITDA $ 453,431     $ 419,859  
Net Leverage 3.8
 		x   4.3 x


Sotera Health Company
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Twelve Months
Ended June 30, 		  Twelve Months
Ended December 31,
  2021   2020
Net income (loss) $ 10,922     $ (37,491 )
Amortization of intangibles 84,691     80,255  
Share-based compensation(a) 14,811     10,987  
Capital restructuring bonuses(b) 2,702     2,702  
Gain on foreign currency and embedded derivatives(c) (10,632 )   (8,454 )
Acquisition and divestiture related charges, net(d) 2,240     3,932  
Business optimization project expenses(e) 1,265     2,524  
Plant closure expenses(f) 2,724     2,649  
Loss on extinguishment of debt(g) 58,575     44,262  
Professional services relating to EO sterilization facilities(h) 47,076     36,671  
Accretion of asset retirement obligation(i) 2,117     1,946  
COVID-19 expenses(j) 815     2,677  
Income tax benefit associated with pre-tax adjustments(k) (50,172 )   (43,536 )
Adjusted Net Income 167,134     99,124  
Interest expense, net 143,892     215,259  
Depreciation(l) 62,938     63,309  
Income tax provision applicable to Adjusted Net Income(m) 79,467     42,167  
Adjusted EBITDA(n) $ 453,431     $ 419,859  
  1. Includes non-cash share-based compensation expense.
  2. Represents cash bonuses for members of management primarily relating to the November 2020 IPO.
  3. Represents the effects of (i) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, primarily related to remeasurement of intercompany loans denominated in currencies other than subsidiaries’ functional currencies, and (ii) non-cash mark-to-fair value of embedded derivatives relating to certain customer and supply contracts at Nordion.
  4. Represents (i) certain direct and incremental costs related to the acquisitions of the noncontrolling interests in our China subsidiaries and BioScience Laboratories in 2021, Iotron Industries in July 2020 and Nelson Labs Fairfield in 2018 (including the first quarter 2021 gain on the mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interest), and certain related integration efforts as a result of those acquisitions, (ii) the earnings impact of fair value adjustments (excluding those recognized within amortization expense) resulting from the businesses acquired, and (iii) transition services income and non-cash deferred lease income associated with the terms of the divestiture of the Medical Isotopes business in 2018.
  5. Represents professional fees, contract termination and exit costs, severance and other payroll costs, and other costs associated with business optimization and cost savings projects relating to the integration of recent acquisitions, the Sotera Health rebranding, operating structure realignment and other process enhancement projects.
  6. Represents professional fees, severance and other payroll costs, and other costs including ongoing lease and utility expenses associated with the closure of the Willowbrook, Illinois facility.
  7. Represents expenses incurred in connection with the repricing of our Term Loan in January 2021 and paydown of debt following the November 2020 IPO, including accelerated amortization of prior debt issuance and discount costs, and premiums paid in connection with early extinguishment.
  8. Represents professional fees related to litigation associated with our EO sterilization facilities and other related professional fees.
  9. Represents non-cash accretion of asset retirement obligations related to Co-60 and gamma processing facilities, which are based on estimated site remediation costs for any future decommissioning of these facilities (without regard for whether the decommissioning services would be performed by employees of Nordion, instead of by a third party) and are accreted over the life of the asset.
  10. Represents non-recurring costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including donations to related charitable causes, special bonuses for front-line personnel working on-site during lockdown periods and incremental costs to implement workplace health and safety measures.
  11. Represents the tax benefit or provision associated with the reconciling items between net income (loss) and Adjusted Net Income. To determine the aggregate tax effect of the reconciling items, we utilized statutory income tax rates ranging from 0% to 35%, depending upon the applicable jurisdictions of each adjustment.
  12. Includes depreciation of Co-60 held at gamma irradiation sites.
  13. Represents the difference between income tax expense or benefit as determined under U.S. GAAP and the income tax benefit associated with pre-tax adjustments described in footnote (k).
  14. $84.5 million and $82.6 million of the adjustments for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, are included in cost of revenues, primarily consisting of amortization of intangibles, depreciation, and accretion of asset retirement obligations.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sotera Health Reports Second-Quarter and First-Half 2021 Results; Increases 2021 Outlook Q2 2021 net revenues of $252 million increased approximately 18%, compared to Q2 2020Q2 2021 net income of $43 million or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to net income of $7 million or $0.03 per diluted share in Q2 2020Q2 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 10 August ...
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
NASCAR 21: Ignition Gets the Green Flag for October 28, 2021
Genmab Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2021
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Closes Sale of Mid-Tennessee Zinc Mines Royalty
Recharge Resources Launches New Website for Battery Metals Focus Rebrand
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board