21Vianet Group, Inc. to Announce Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("21Vianet" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, after the market closes. The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time, or 8:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, Beijing Time, to discuss the financial results.



In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive important details for this conference including the call date and time, a unique registrant ID, and a set of participant dial-in numbers to join the conference call.