Better Choice Company Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“We are pleased to share our second quarter 2021 results with the investor community. Our performance in the second quarter of 2021 continued the momentum from our strong Q1 results, as we delivered 11% quarter-over-quarter net revenue growth driven by our international channel. We continue to make meaningful progress on our medium and longer-term strategic initiatives, and remain well positioned with the anticipation of our expanded Halo brand launch in the pet specialty channel in 2022,” said Scott Lerner, CEO of Better Choice.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company Inc. (NYSE: BTTR) (the “Company” or “Better Choice”), an animal health and wellness company, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“We believe we have created a strong foundation for growth through our diverse omni-channel approach. This strategy allows us to market products purpose-built for success in specific channels while simultaneously building our brand across all channels,” continued Mr. Lerner. “Further, like many of our peers in the pet food industry, we believe we are successfully navigating the challenges of operating in an inflationary environment, and I strongly believe that our multi-channel strategy provides a competitive advantage in this regard. With a line of high-quality brands poised for growth and led by a team of industry veterans, I continue to have a high degree of confidence we'll achieve our mission to become the most innovative premium pet food company in the world.”

Second Quarter 2021 and Subsequent Operational Updates

Successfully completed an uplist to the NYSE American Exchange, raising $40m of gross proceeds at ~3x 2020 net sales and automatically converting $23m of debt into common equity upon listing.

Significant incremental investment in innovation and developing a three-year pipeline of new offerings to drive organic growth.

Generated $5.2m of online net sales in Q2 2021, with ~51% of online purchases made via recurring subscription.

Realized $4.1m International Sales in Q2, representing 72% quarter-over-quarter growth.

Continued to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic while minimizing cash burn and establishing a strong base for growth in our core channels: E-Commerce, direct-to-consumer ("DTC"), Brick & Mortar and International.

In July, secured an agreement with Pet Supplies Plus, the third largest pet specialty retailer in the United States, to launch Halo Elevate nationally in 2022.

Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2021

Second Quarter 2021 Gross Sales of $13.1m

Year-to-date 2021 Gross Sales of $26.5m

Second Quarter 2021 Net Sales of $11.0m

Year-to-date 2021 Net Sales of $21.8m

Second Quarter 2021 Loss from Operations of $3.2m

Year-to-date 2021 Loss from Operations of $8.3m

Second Quarter 2021 Net income available to common stockholders of $24.8m

Year-to-date 2021 Net income available to common stockholders of $11.9m

Second Quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of $(1.8)m

Year-to-date 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of $(2.8)m

Better Choice Company Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Six Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 21,819 $ 22,167 $ 10,989 $ 9,941 Cost of goods sold 13,645 13,886 7,089 5,817 Gross profit 8,174 8,281 3,900 4,124 Operating expenses: General and administrative 8,081 19,551 3,530 11,551 Sales and marketing 5,571 4,258 3,235 2,053 Share-based compensation 2,857 5,504 332 3,020 Total operating expenses 16,509 29,313 7,097 16,624 Loss from operations (8,335 ) (21,032 ) (3,197 ) (12,500 ) Other expense (income): Interest expense 3,069 4,731 2,234 2,430 Gain on extinguishment of debt, net (457 ) — (851 ) — Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (22,873 ) 2,095 (29,356 ) 3,474 Total other (income) expense, net (20,261 ) 6,826 (27,973 ) 5,904 Net and comprehensive income (loss) 11,926 (27,858 ) 24,776 (18,404 ) Preferred dividends — 68 — 34 Net and comprehensive income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 11,926 $ (27,926 ) $ 24,776 $ (18,438 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 10,361,462 8,122,176 11,126,909 8,156,618 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 20,498,829 8,122,176 21,389,413 8,156,618 Earnings (loss) per share, basic $ 1.11 $ (3.44 ) $ 2.23 $ (2.26 ) Earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.56 $ (3.44 ) $ 1.19 $ (2.26 )

Non-GAAP Measures

Better Choice Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA further adjusted to eliminate the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our core operations. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding the following items to net and comprehensive income (loss): depreciation and amortization, interest expense, share-based compensation, warrant expense and dividends, loss on disposal of assets, change in fair value of warrant derivative liability, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt, acquisition related expenses, purchase accounting adjustments, equity and debt offering expenses and other non-recurring expenses.

The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA as it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. We believe that the disclosure of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors as this non-GAAP measure forms the basis of how our management team reviews and considers our operating results. By disclosing this non-GAAP measure, we believe that we create for investors a greater understanding of and an enhanced level of transparency into the means by which our management team operates our company. We also believe this measure can assist investors in comparing our performance to that of other companies on a consistent basis without regard to certain items that do not directly affect our ongoing operating performance or cash flows.

Adjusted EBITDA does not represent cash flows from operations as defined by GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as a financial measure and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net loss, gross margin, and our other GAAP results.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net and comprehensive income (loss), the closest GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated:

Better Choice Company Inc.

Reconciliation of Net and Comprehensive Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(Dollars in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net and comprehensive income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 11,926 $ (27,926 ) $ 24,776 $ (18,438 ) Depreciation and amortization 824 866 413 409 Interest expense 3,069 4,731 2,234 2,430 EBITDA 15,819 (22,329 ) 27,423 (15,599 ) Non-cash share-based compensation, warrant expense and dividends (a) 2,903 15,557 313 10,444 Loss on disposal of assets 265 — 210 — Non-cash change in fair value of warrant liability and warrant derivative liability (22,873 ) 2,095 (29,356 ) 3,474 Gain on extinguishment of debt, net (b) (457 ) — (851 ) — Acquisition related expenses/(income) (c) — 1,293 — 616 Non-cash effect of purchase accounting and inventory write-off on cost of goods sold (d) — 894 — — Offering relating expenses (e) 210 649 14 334 Non-recurring and other expenses (f) 1,305 1,312 449 215 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,828 ) $ (529 ) $ (1,798 ) $ (516 ) (a) Reflects non-cash expenses related to equity compensation awards three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. The six months ended June 30, 2021 additionally includes non-cash expenses related to stock purchase warrants issues for third-party services provided. The three and six months ended June 30, 2020 includes non-cash dividends and stock purchase warrants associated with a contract that was subsequently terminated and stock purchase warrants issued in connection with convertible notes. Share-based compensation is an important part of the Company's compensation strategy and without our equity compensation plans, it is probable that salaries and other compensation related costs would be higher. (b) Reflects gain on extinguishment of debt resulting from the full forgiveness of $0.9m in PPP loans for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The six months ended June 30, 2021 additionally includes a loss of $0.4m related to the extinguishment of our former term loan and ABL facility. (c) Reflects costs incurred related to acquisition and integration activities that will not recur and operating expenses that will not recur due to acquisition related synergies. (d) Reflects non-cash expense recognized in cost of goods sold related to the step-up of inventory required under the accounting rules for business combinations. (e) Reflects administrative costs associated with the registration of common shares and other debt and equity financing transactions. (f) Reflects non-cash third party share-based compensation of $0.3 million and non-recurring consulting costs of $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The six months ended June 30, 2021 additionally includes non-recurring severance costs of $0.7 million, non-cash third party share-based compensation of $0.3 million, non-recurring consulting costs of $0.2 million and director costs of $0.1 million, partially offset by a $0.5 million reduction to sales tax liability. Reflects $1.0 million non-recurring contract termination costs for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and $0.1 million and $0.2 million of non-recurring costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, related to a warehouse facility that was outsourced to a third party logistics facility in Q4 2020.

Better Choice Company Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, 2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,484 $ 3,926 Restricted cash 63 63 Accounts receivable, net 5,189 4,631 Inventories, net 5,201 4,869 Deferred IPO costs 882 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,040 4,074 Total Current Assets 17,859 17,563 Property and equipment, net 149 252 Right-of-use assets, operating leases 94 345 Intangible assets, net 12,350 13,115 Goodwill 18,614 18,614 Other assets 114 1,364 Total Assets $ 49,180 $ 51,253 Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current Liabilities Term loans, net $ 704 $ 7,826 Line of credit 222 — PPP loans — 190 Accrued and other liabilities 2,231 3,400 Accounts payable 4,758 3,137 Operating lease liability 56 173 Warrant liability 16,977 39,850 Total Current Liabilities 24,948 54,576 Non-current Liabilities Notes payable, net — 18,910 Term loans, net 4,999 — Lines of credit, net 4,935 5,023 PPP loans — 662 Operating lease liability 38 184 Total Non-current Liabilities 9,972 24,779 Total Liabilities 34,920 79,355 Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 15,821,559 and 8,651,400 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 16 9 Series F Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 30,000 shares authorized, 17,294 shares and 21,754 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 263,361 232,530 Accumulated deficit (249,117 ) (260,641 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) 14,260 (28,102 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) $ 49,180 $ 51,253

The following unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet data is presented as if the IPO closed on June 30, 2021, by applying adjustments to the Company’s condensed consolidated balance sheet. It reflects (1) the issuance of 8,000,000 shares of common stock for estimated net proceeds of $36.2 million (of which $0.9 million of offering costs were already included in the June 30, 2021 current asset balance), (2) the conversion of all Series F convertible preferred stock into an aggregate of 5,764,533 shares of common stock and (3) the reclassification of the Series F Warrant liability to equity:

Actual Pro Forma

Adjustments Pro Forma June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Assets Total Current Assets $ 17,859 $ 36,168 $ 54,027 Total Non-Current assets 31,321 — 31,321 Total Assets $ 49,180 $ 36,168 $ 85,348 Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Total Liabilities $ 34,920 $ (16,977 ) $ 17,943 Common Stock 16 14 30 Series F Preferred Stock — — — Additional paid-in capital 263,361 53,131 316,492 Accumulated deficit (249,117 ) — (249,117 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) 14,260 53,145 67,405 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) $ 49,180 $ 36,168 $ 85,348

About Better Choice Company Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing animal health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to animal health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted animal health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

