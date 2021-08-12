checkAd

TILT Enters Into Three State Agreement To Manufacture and Distribute 1906-Branded Rapid Onset Cannabis Products

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 13:00  |  15   |   |   

1906, a cannabis product innovator, is the creator of highly functional formulations that combine moderately-dosed cannabis with targeted plant medicines

TILT to launch 1906 Drops in Pennsylvania and Ohio, as well as the 1906 line of chocolates in the Massachusetts market

PHOENIX, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT or the “Company”) (CSE: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of business solutions to the cannabis industry that includes inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, announced a multi-state licensing agreement with cannabis product innovator brand 1906 (“1906”).

Through its subsidiaries Standard Farms, LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC and Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. (“CAC”) in Massachusetts, TILT will provide full-service wholesale manufacturing, packaging and distribution services to accelerate the availability of 1906’s portable, non-smokable cannabis products to patients in the rapidly-growing adult-use and medical markets that TILT serves.

Since coming to market in Colorado in 2016, 1906 has been one of the fastest growing brands in the U.S. Pending regulatory approval, later this year TILT expects to launch 1906’s zero-calorie, allergen-free pills (“Drops”) in Pennsylvania and Ohio, as well as 1906’s line of premium chocolates in Massachusetts, where their Drops are currently available to both medical patients and adult-use consumers. 1906 products are designed to deliver six unique experiences including*:

  • Go - A special blend of plant medicines, caffeine, and cannabis promoting alertness, energy, and focus. Each Go Drop contains 5mg THC and 5mg CBD.
  • Genius - An optimal blend of five plant medicines, caffeine, and cannabis promoting cognitive performance. Each Genius Drop contains 2.5mg THC and 2.5mg CBD.
  • Bliss - A stimulating blend of euphoria-inducing plant medicines and cannabis promoting a bubbly sense of well-being and extroverted happiness. Each Bliss Drop contains 5mg THC and 5mg CBD.
  • Love - An aphrodisiac made from five exotic herbs renowned for their love-enhancing properties, plus cannabis to increase sensuality. ​​Each Love Drop contains 2.5mg THC and 2.5mg CBD.
  • Chill - A perfectly balanced blend of stress-reducing plant medicines and relaxing cannabis promoting a tranquil mind and a calm body. Each Chill Drop contains 5mg THC and 25mg CBD.
  • Midnight - A highly targeted blend of sleep-inducing plant medicines and relaxing cannabis promoting deeper and more restful nights. Each Midnight Drop contains 5mg THC and 5mg CBD.

“Since announcing our brand partnership strategy earlier this year, we continue to attract some of the most exciting and unique brands in the space,” said Gary Santo, CEO of TILT Holdings. “1906 marks another stellar addition to our growing roster of brand partners, and their willingness to enter into multiple markets with us reinforces the value proposition we offer our partners as well as 1906’s faith and trust in TILT’s ability to deliver. Our team continues to perform at a high level, and as we seek to create value for our shareholders, I could not be more proud of our ability to execute.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TILT Enters Into Three State Agreement To Manufacture and Distribute 1906-Branded Rapid Onset Cannabis Products 1906, a cannabis product innovator, is the creator of highly functional formulations that combine moderately-dosed cannabis with targeted plant medicines TILT to launch 1906 Drops in Pennsylvania and Ohio, as well as the 1906 line of chocolates …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 10 August ...
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
NASCAR 21: Ignition Gets the Green Flag for October 28, 2021
Genmab Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2021
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Closes Sale of Mid-Tennessee Zinc Mines Royalty
Recharge Resources Launches New Website for Battery Metals Focus Rebrand
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board