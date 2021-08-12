checkAd

Anavex Life Sciences Provides Business Update and Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

  • Total of 509 Patients Enrolled in Confirmatory Late-stage Precision Medicine ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) Phase 2b/3 Clinical Trial in Patients with Alzheimer’s Disease
  • Exceeding of Enrollment Target for the Precision Medicine ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) Phase 2/3 AVATAR Clinical Trial in Patients with Rett Syndrome

  • Current Cash Position of $157.6 million

  • Webcast and Conference Call Today at 4:30 p.m. EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today reported financial results for its fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“We are pleased with the rigorous and efficient execution of the confirmatory late-stage Precision Medicine ANAVEX2-73 Phase 2b/3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial with a total of 509 patients with Alzheimer’s disease and are excited to be able to provide top-line data by 2H 2022. The steadfast clinical trial execution capabilities of the Anavex team also extend to the Precision Medicine ANAVEX2-73 Phase 2/3 AVATAR clinical trial in patients with Rett syndrome, which exceeded the enrollment target, and currently topline results from this study are expected by 2H 2021,” said Christopher U Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anavex. “We are excited about the potential of our SIGMAR1 platform, and we continue working to advance new programs to the clinic, all with the aim of meeting the unmet clinical needs of patients with both degenerative and developmental neurological disorders around the world.”

Recent Business Highlights:

  • On May 25, 2021, Anavex announced the appointment of Ms. Jiong Ma, PhD to its Board of Directors. Ms. Ma is a Senior Board executive with over 25 years of experience in investing, building, and scaling of companies with a focus on innovative product launches in digital health, technology, and new energy transition.
  • On June 8, 2021, Anavex announced that it exceeded its enrollment target for the confirmatory late-stage ANAVEX2-73 Phase 2b/3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in Alzheimer’s disease. The Company expects to announce topline results from this study by 2H 2022.
  • On June 21, 2021, Anavex reported complete data from its ANAVEX2-73 U.S. Rett syndrome Phase 2 study. Predictive biomarker of response established with SIGMAR1 mRNA expression correlates significantly with responses in primary clinical efficacy endpoints from the U.S. Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of ANAVEX2-73 in patients with Rett syndrome.
  • On June 24, 2021, Anavex announced the closing of $50 million registered direct offering to Deep Track Capital, an investment firm focused exclusively on the life sciences industry.
  • On June 28, 2021, Anavex reported complete data from its ANAVEX2-73 Parkinson’s disease dementia (PDD) Phase 2 study. Predictive biomarker of response established with SIGMAR1 mRNA expression correlates significantly with responses in primary and secondary clinical efficacy endpoints from the proof-of-concept randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial of 132 patients with Parkinson’s disease dementia.
  • Further clinical milestones are provided in Anavex Life Sciences’ latest corporate presentation, available on www.anavex.com.

Financial Highlights:

  • Cash and cash equivalents of $157.6 million on June 30, 2021, an increase of over $128 million compared to $29.2 million from September 30, 2020.
  • Net loss of $10.2 million, or $0.14 per share for the quarter, compared to net loss of $6.5 million, or $0.11 per share in comparative quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Research and development expenses of $9.0 million for the quarter, compared to $6.7 million for comparable quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • General and administrative expenses of $2.4 million for the quarter, compared to $1.4 million for comparable quarter of fiscal 2020.

The financial information for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021, should be read in conjunction with the Company’s interim condensed consolidated financial statements, which will appear on EDGAR, www.sec.gov and will be available on the Anavex website at www.anavex.com.

Webcast / Conference Call Information:

The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed online at https://wsw.com/webcast/cc/avxl19/1500606.

To join the conference call, live via telephone, interested parties within the U.S. should dial, toll-free, 1 (866) 939-3921 and international callers should dial 1 (678) 302-3550. Please use confirmation number 50210582, followed by the pound sign (#).

A replay of the conference call will also be available on www.anavex.com.

About Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: AVXL) is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, pain, and various types of cancer. Anavex’s lead drug candidate, ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine), successfully completed a Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer’s disease and recently a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in Parkinson’s disease dementia and a Phase 2 study in adult patients with Rett syndrome. ANAVEX2-73 is an orally available drug candidate that restores cellular homeostasis by targeting sigma-1 and muscarinic receptors. Preclinical studies demonstrated its potential to halt and/or reverse the course of Alzheimer’s disease. ANAVEX2-73 also exhibited anticonvulsant, anti-amnesic, neuroprotective, and anti-depressant properties in animal models, indicating its potential to treat additional CNS disorders, including epilepsy. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research previously awarded Anavex a research grant, which fully funded a preclinical study to develop ANAVEX2-73 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. ANAVEX3-71, which targets sigma-1 and muscarinic receptors, is a promising clinical stage drug candidate demonstrating disease-modifying activity against the major hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease in transgenic (3xTg-AD) mice, including cognitive deficits, amyloid, and tau pathologies. In preclinical trials, ANAVEX3-71 has shown beneficial effects on mitochondrial dysfunction and neuroinflammation. Further information is available at www.anavex.com. You can also connect with the company on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.


ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP.  
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS  
For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020  
(Unaudited)  
Expressed in US Dollars      
    2021     2020    
Operating Expenses      
General and administrative $ 2,434,127   $ 1,381,477    
Research and development   8,964,528     6,725,002    
Total operating expenses   (11,398,655 )   (8,106,479 )  
       
Other income (expenses)      
Grant income   43,280     -    
Research and development incentive income   1,363,661     1,319,913    
Interest income, net   11,453     56,096    
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net   (160,880 )   248,665    
Total other income, net   1,257,514     1,624,674    
Net loss before provision for income taxes   (10,141,141 )   (6,481,805 )  
Income tax expense, current   (39,000 )   (4,817 )  
Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (10,180,141 ) $ (6,486,622 )  
       
Net loss per share      
Basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.11 )  
       
Weighted average number of shares outstanding    
Basic and diluted   70,589,561     59,105,399    
       


ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP.  
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS  
For the nine months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020  
(Unaudited)  
Expressed in US Dollars      
    2021     2020    
Operating Expenses      
General and administrative $ 6,138,528   $ 4,453,654    
Research and development   23,610,888     19,126,717    
Total operating expenses   (29,749,416 )   (23,580,371 )  
       
Other income (expenses)      
Grant income   54,100     149,888    
Research and development incentive income   3,593,856     2,980,456    
Interest income, net   19,110     172,996    
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net   17,191     (24,182 )  
Total other income, net   3,684,257     3,279,158    
Net loss before provision for income taxes   (26,065,159 )   (20,301,213 )  
Income tax expense, current   (125,269 )   (14,031 )  
Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (26,190,428 ) $ (20,315,244 )  
       
Net loss per share      
Basic and diluted $ (0.39 ) $ (0.35 )  
       
Weighted average number of shares outstanding    
Basic and diluted   67,810,774     57,401,387    
       


ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP.  
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
As at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020  
Expressed in US Dollars      
  June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020  
ASSETS (Unaudited)    
Current      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 157,560,045   $ 29,249,018    
Incentive and tax receivables   8,601,258     4,849,340    
Prepaid expenses and deposits   258,198     443,839    
Total Assets $ 166,419,501   $ 34,542,197    
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Current Liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 4,176,707   $ 3,989,054    
Accrued liabilities   4,653,234     3,316,574    
Deferred grant income   443,831     -    
Total Liabilities   9,273,772     7,305,628    
Capital Stock   75,151     62,047    
Additional paid-in capital   342,938,236     186,851,752    
Accumulated deficit   (185,867,658 )   (159,677,230 )  
Total Stockholders' Equity   157,145,729     27,236,569    
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 166,419,501   $ 34,542,197    
       

For Further Information:

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.
Research & Business Development
Toll-free: 1-844-689-3939
Email: info@anavex.com

Investors:
Andrew J. Barwicki
Investor Relations
Tel: 516-662-9461
Email: andrew@barwicki.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Anavex Life Sciences Provides Business Update and Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results Total of 509 Patients Enrolled in Confirmatory Late-stage Precision Medicine ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) Phase 2b/3 Clinical Trial in Patients with Alzheimer’s DiseaseExceeding of Enrollment Target for the Precision Medicine ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 10 August ...
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
NASCAR 21: Ignition Gets the Green Flag for October 28, 2021
Genmab Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2021
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Closes Sale of Mid-Tennessee Zinc Mines Royalty
Recharge Resources Launches New Website for Battery Metals Focus Rebrand
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board