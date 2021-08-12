Tecnoglass to Ring NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell on August 20, 2021

Barranquilla, Colombia, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecnoglass, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) ("Tecnoglass" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the global residential and commercial end markets, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, José Manuel Daes and Chief Operating Officer, Chris Daes, will be joined by members of the Company’s board of directors and senior management to ring the NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell at 9:30 a.m. EST (8:30 a.m. Bogota, Colombia time) on Friday, August 20, 2021.



“We are honored to be invited to ring the Opening Bell at NASDAQ,” commented Mr. José Manuel Daes. “Our successful record of high return investments has helped to cement Tecnoglass as a global leader in architectural windows and glass innovation and best-in-class service to our customers. Our accomplishments would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our team members and the incredible support from all of our partners and stakeholders. We will be dedicating this day to our outstanding team as we celebrate our many accomplishments as a public company.”