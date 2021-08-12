checkAd

Tecnoglass to Ring NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell on August 20, 2021

Barranquilla, Colombia, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecnoglass, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) ("Tecnoglass" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the global residential and commercial end markets, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, José Manuel Daes and Chief Operating Officer, Chris Daes, will be joined by members of the Company’s board of directors and senior management to ring the NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell at 9:30 a.m. EST (8:30 a.m. Bogota, Colombia time) on Friday, August 20, 2021.

“We are honored to be invited to ring the Opening Bell at NASDAQ,” commented Mr. José Manuel Daes. “Our successful record of high return investments has helped to cement Tecnoglass as a global leader in architectural windows and glass innovation and best-in-class service to our customers. Our accomplishments would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our team members and the incredible support from all of our partners and stakeholders. We will be dedicating this day to our outstanding team as we celebrate our many accomplishments as a public company.”

A live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell ceremony will be available beginning at 9:00 a.m. EST at: https://livestream.com/accounts/27896496/events/9779532

About Tecnoglass
Tecnoglass Inc. is a leading producer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the multi-family, single-family and commercial end markets. Tecnoglass is the second largest glass fabricator serving the U.S. and the #1 architectural glass transformation company in Latin America. Located in Barranquilla, Colombia, the Company’s 2.7 million square foot, vertically-integrated and state-of-the-art manufacturing complex provides efficient access to over 1,000 global customers, with the U.S. accounting for more than 90% of revenues. Tecnoglass' tailored, high-end products are found on some of the world's most distinctive properties, including One Thousand Museum (Miami), Paramount (Miami), Salesforce Tower (San Francisco), Via 57 West (NY), Hub50House (Boston), Aeropuerto Internacional El Dorado (Bogotá), One Plaza (Medellín), Pabellon de Cristal (Barranquilla). For more information, please visit www.tecnoglass.com or view our corporate video at https://vimeo.com/134429998.

Investor Relations:

Santiago Giraldo
Chief Financial Officer
305-503-9062
investorrelations@tecnoglass.com





