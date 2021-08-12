checkAd

LGI Homes Introduces New Lineup of Luxury Homes in Orlando Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 13:00  |  22   |   |   

New Homes in Reunion offer Access to Resort Amenities; Priced from the $390s

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of Reunion Village, its newest community in the Orlando market. Located in the Reunion area, just off I-4 near ChampionsGate, residents of Reunion Village are conveniently positioned just minutes from Orlando’s very best attractions and theme parks. This new-construction neighborhood boasts a lineup of brand-new floor plans with state-of-the-art finishes and access to resort amenities.

LGI Homes is constructing never-before-seen layouts with some of the most desirable features built right in. Ranging from 1,500 to 2,268 square feet with three to five bedrooms, and two to three-and-a-half bathrooms, homes at Reunion Village offer luxury and style. Crafted with the CompleteHome Plus package, each one and two-story home features included upgrades at no extra cost. Found only in select LGI Homes communities, these upgrades include soaring, nine-foot ceilings, professional front yard landscaping, designer light fixtures and 2” faux wood blinds on every operable window. All kitchens include a full suite of stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, as well as quartz countertops and 42” upper-wood cabinetry with plenty of storage space.

Just up the road from the community, a plethora of resort amenities by the Encore Resort at Reunion are available to residents. The fitness center and sports courts encourage an active lifestyle. Spend time enjoying a friendly game of sand volleyball, tennis or basketball. Everyone will find something they love at the 10-acre water park, which includes a children’s splash area, swimming pool and water slides. A variety of on-site dining options that will satisfy the entire family include The Bis Grill, Finns Restaurant and Shark Lounge.

New homes in this community start in the $390s and quick move-in opportunities are available. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (800) 865-7048 ext 1004 or visit LGIHomes.com/ReunionVillage.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33685fee-818d-473d ...





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LGI Homes Introduces New Lineup of Luxury Homes in Orlando Market New Homes in Reunion offer Access to Resort Amenities; Priced from the $390sORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of Reunion Village, its newest community in the Orlando market. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 10 August ...
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
NASCAR 21: Ignition Gets the Green Flag for October 28, 2021
Genmab Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2021
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Closes Sale of Mid-Tennessee Zinc Mines Royalty
Recharge Resources Launches New Website for Battery Metals Focus Rebrand
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board