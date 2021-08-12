Else Nutrition Signs Distribution Agreement with Walmart.com

“Entering Walmart.com is a highly significant milestone for the Company,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. “The sheer size of Walmart.com will allow us to reach thousands of new families and enable us to scale significantly over the next 3 years,” she added.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ( BABY.V ) ( BABYF ) ( 0YL.F ) ("Else" or the "Company") the plant-based baby, toddler and children nutrition company , announces that it has signed an online distribution agreement with Walmart.com and will be expanding into Walmart’s E-commerce ( Walmart.com ) marketplace by Q4, 2021 with its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition products for Toddlers.

According to eMarketer, Walmart’s U.S. e-commerce sales prior to the pandemic were $30 billion and are projected to hit over $64 billion by the end of 2021.

Walmart.com’s traffic was much higher the past year than pre-pandemic levels. Online shopping, particularly in the grocery and FMCG segment (Fast Moving Consumer Goods), has undergone a surge in popularity due to the pandemic. Walmart was the largest United States grocery retailer in 2019 with 65 percent of Walmart's US$510.329 billion sales coming from U.S. operations.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.