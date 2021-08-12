KP Tissue Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

checkAd

Q2 results reflect strong prior year comps and industry headwinds

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) reports the Q2 2021 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, and White Swan) and the Away-From-Home (AFH) market and continues to grow in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 14.5% interest in KPLP.

KPLP Q2 2021 Business and Financial Highlights

  • Revenue decreased by $47.5 million or 12.3% to $339.3 million in Q2 2021 compared to $386.8 million in Q2 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $37.3 million in Q2 2021 compared to $64.4 million in Q2 2020, a decrease of 42.1%, and similar sequentially to the $37.5 million in Q1 2021.
  • TAD Sherbrooke continues to run above the expected start-up curve.
  • Completed financing for the Sherbrooke Expansion Project.
  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on October 15, 2021.

"Given continued soft demand resulting from COVID-19 related de-stocking by retailers and consumers, headwinds from high pulp prices and a gradual market recovery in the Away-From-Home segment, results for the quarter were largely in line with our expectations. Consequently, revenues were under pressure and Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was down significantly compared to last year's record level, but was stable when compared to the first quarter of this year," stated KP Tissue’s Chief Executive Officer, Dino Bianco.

"Our share position remains strong in all tissue product categories and the launch of SpongeTowels UltraProTM continues to exceed our expectations and led to important share gains in the category. TAD Sherbrooke’s start-up curve remains ahead of schedule and provides the paper tissue capacity required to meet our long-term growth plans.

"After several quarters of depressed end-user demand in Away-From-Home, volume has gradually picked-up with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, particularly in the U.S. This combined with the benefits of production efficiencies and less paper outsourcing, has resulted in an improved AFH Adjusted EBITDA position for the quarter, providing a near-term path to a turnaround.

"With the situation gradually improving month-after-month in Consumer Tissue, we anticipate a return to more normal buying patterns and demand from retailers and consumers in the second half of the year. We have also worked hard to position AFH for a market recovery and expect improving sales as end-markets recover. High pulp prices and cost inflation will remain prevalent for the remainder of the year. We expect that, despite these factors, the pricing actions announced and a more favourable sales market should translate into a stronger performance in the second half of 2021," concluded Mr. Bianco.

Outlook
We are beginning to see the risks and uncertainties associated with COVID-19 subside and expect to see activities and behaviour start to return to more pre-COVID levels in the second half of 2021, in both the Consumer and Away-From-Home segments. Despite higher pulp prices, we expect Q3 2021 Adjusted EBITDA to be in a range which is higher than Q2 2021 and lower than Q3 2020.

KPLP Q2 2021 Financial Results
Revenue was $339.3 million in Q2 2021 compared to $386.8 million in Q2 2020, a decrease of $47.5 million or 12.3%. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to a significant sales volume decrease in the Consumer Segment resulting primarily from the comparison to high COVID-19 buying activity in the year ago quarter, while sales volume in the AFH segment was slightly lower compared to Q2 2020 as COVID-19 impacted both quarters. Revenue was also unfavourably impacted by foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar sales.

Cost of sales was $295.0 million in Q2 2021 compared to $310.0 million in Q2 2020, a decrease of $15.0 million or 4.8%. Manufacturing costs decreased primarily due to significantly lower sales volumes and the favourable impact of foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar costs, partially offset by increased pulp costs, higher freight rates and warehousing costs. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales was 86.9% in Q2 2021 compared to 80.2% in Q2 2020.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $29.6 million in Q2 2021 compared to $30.5 million in Q2 2020, a decrease of $0.9 million or 3.0%. The decrease was primarily due to a reduction in compensation related costs, foreign exchange gains and lower selling expenses, almost offset by higher advertising expenses. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 8.7% in Q2 2021 compared to 7.9% in Q2 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $37.3 million in Q2 2021 compared to $64.4 million in Q2 2020, a decrease of $27.1 million or 42.1%. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of lower sales volumes, along with the unfavourable impact of higher pulp prices and higher freight rates and warehousing costs, partially offset by the net favourable impact of foreign exchange fluctuations and slightly lower SG&A expenses.

Net income was $2.2 million in Q2 2021 compared to $28.9 million in Q2 2020, a decrease of $26.7 million. The decrease was primarily due to lower Adjusted EBITDA, higher depreciation and interest expense and a decrease in other income, partially offset by lower income taxes.

KPLP Q2 2021 Financing Activity
On May 21, 2021, KPLP announced the closing of financing arrangements to fund the Sherbrooke Expansion Project, which was originally announced on February 26, 2021. The financing includes a $75 million convertible debenture with Investissement Quebec of which $27 million has now been issued by Kruger Products SB Inc.  

Total liquidity, representing cash and availability under the revolving credit agreements, was $284.2 million as of June 30, 2021. In addition, $36.5 million of cash was available for the TAD Sherbrooke Project.

KPT Q2 2021 Financial Results
KPT had a net loss of $1.2 million in Q2 2021. Included in net loss was $0.3 million representing KPT’s share of KPLP’s net income, depreciation expense of $1.3 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition and income tax expense of $0.3 million.

Dividends on Common Shares        
The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2021.

Additional Information
For additional information please refer to Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and KPLP for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or our website at www.kptissueinc.com.

Second Quarter Results Conference Call Information
KPT will hold its second quarter conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Via telephone: 1-800-599-5188 or 647-365-5897

Via the internet at: www.kptissueinc.com

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at www.kptissueinc.com.

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, August 19, 2021 by dialing 1-800-770-2030 or 647-362-9199 and entering passcode 9884406.

The replay of the webcast will remain available on the website until midnight, August 19, 2021.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)
KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 14.5% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP)
KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties and White Swan. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,700 employees and operates nine FSC COC-certified (FSC C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

Non-IFRS Measures
This press release uses certain non-IFRS financial measures which KPLP believes provide useful information to management of KPLP and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of KPLP. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Beginning with Q4 2015 in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), we have referenced Adjusted EBITDA as a non-IFRS financial measure. This term replaces the previously referenced non-IFRS financial measure EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with IFRS. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by KPLP as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) impairment (gain on sale) of non-financial assets, (vi) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vii) foreign exchange loss (gain), (viii) costs related to restructuring activities, (ix) changes in amortized cost of Partnership units liability, (x) change in fair value of derivatives, (xi) consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives, (xii) corporate development related costs and (xiii) loss (gain) on sale of shares. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the MD&A of KPT and KPLP for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

COVID-19
In March 2020, the World Health Organization characterized the outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus, specifically identified as “COVID-19” as a global pandemic. This has resulted in the local governments enacting emergency measures to combat the spread of the virus. These measures, which include the implementation of travel bans, self-imposed quarantine periods and social distancing, have caused material disruption to businesses in the United States of America and Canada resulting in an economic slowdown. Equity markets have experienced significant volatility and the local governments and central banks have reacted with significant monetary and fiscal interventions designed to stabilize economic conditions. There is significant uncertainty as to the likely effects of this outbreak. The duration and impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is unknown at this time, as is the efficacy of the government and central bank interventions. It is not possible to reliably estimate the length and severity of these developments to quantify the impact this pandemic may have on the financial results and condition of KPLP in future periods.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release about KPT’s and KPLP's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the projected capacity of the TAD Sherbrooke Project and the Sherbrooke Expansion Project, the anticipated benefits of the TAD Sherbrooke Project and the Sherbrooke Expansion Project and the expected dates for commencement of construction and production of the Sherbrooke Expansion Project; KPLP’s expansion efforts in U.S. premium private label; and KPLP’s future business strategy. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by KPT or KPLP. Although KPT and KPLP believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The outlook provided in respect of Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2021 is forward-looking information and is subject to the risk and uncertainties referred to below. The purpose of the outlook is to provide the reader with an indication of management’s expectations, at the date of this press release, regarding KPLP’s future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Many factors could cause KPLP’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments (which could in turn affect the economic benefits derived from KPT’s economic interest in KPLP) to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors – Risks Related to KPLP’s Business” section of the KPT Annual Information Form dated March 11, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com (the Annual Information Form), except for the risks associated with the Sherbrooke Expansion Project, which are discussed in greater detail in Risk Factors in the MD&A of KPT and KPLP for the 3-month and 6-month periods ended June 30, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com: Kruger Inc.’s influence over KPLP; KPLP’s reliance on Kruger Inc.; consequences of an event of insolvency relating to Kruger Inc.; risks associated with the TAD Sherbrooke Project; operational risks; significant increases in input costs; reduction in supply of fibre; increased pricing pressure and intense competition; KPLP’s inability to innovate effectively; adverse economic conditions; dependence on key retail trade customers; damage to the reputation of KPLP or KPLP’s brands; KPLP’s sales being less than anticipated; KPLP’s failure to implement its business and operating strategies; KPLP’s obligation to make regular capital expenditures; KPLP’s entering into unsuccessful acquisitions; KPLP’s dependence on key personnel; KPLP’s inability to retain its existing customers or obtain new customers; KPLP’s loss of key suppliers; KPLP’s failure to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; KPLP’s reliance on third party intellectual property licenses; adverse litigation and other claims affecting KPLP; material expenditures due to comprehensive environmental regulation affecting KPLP’s cash flow; KPLP’s pension obligations are significant and can be materially higher than predicted if KPLP Management’s underlying assumptions are incorrect; labour disputes adversely affecting KPLP’s cost structure and KPLP’s ability to run its plants; exchange rate and U.S. competitors; KPLP’s inability to service all of its indebtedness; exposure to potential consumer product liability; covenant  compliance; interest rate and refinancing risk; information technology; cyber-security; insurance; internal controls; trade related; and risk related to COVID-19.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of press release and KPT undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

INFORMATION:

Francois Paroyan
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6936
francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

INVESTORS:

Mike Baldesarra
Director of Investor Relations
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6962
IR@KPTissueinc.com

 
Kruger Products L.P.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
       
       
  June 30, 2021     December 31, 2020  
  $     $  
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 129,711     128,739  
Trade and other receivables 82,943     88,041  
Receivables from related parties 12     13  
Advances to partners 6,011     5,647  
Inventories 282,810     215,934  
Income tax recoverable 189     358  
Prepaid expenses 12,623     8,315  
  514,299     447,047  
Non-current assets      
Property, plant and equipment 1,201,195     1,194,191  
Right-of-use assets 106,586     107,633  
Other long-term assets 37,824     10  
Goodwill 152,021     152,021  
Intangible assets 29,852     26,205  
Deferred income taxes 27,659     24,217  
Total assets 2,069,436     1,951,324  
       
Liabilities      
Current liabilities      
Trade and other payables 227,775     332,072  
Payables to related parties 10,758     9,097  
Income tax payable 617     554  
Distributions payable 12,106     11,919  
Current portion of provisions 2,365     4,913  
Current portion of long-term debt 22,108     9,495  
Current portion of lease liabilities 28,345     25,341  
  304,074     393,391  
Non-current liabilities      
Long-term debt 935,190     743,978  
Long-term lease liabilities 101,369     105,634  
Long-term payable to related party 40,959     -  
Long-term provisions 8,992     9,549  
Other long-term liabilities -     575  
Pensions 69,636     161,333  
Post-retirement benefits 59,194     63,038  
Liabilities to non-unitholders 1,519,414     1,477,498  
Current portion of Partnership units liability 14,554     31,244  
Long-term portion of Partnership units liability 160,191     154,180  
Total Partnership units liability 174,745     185,424  
Total liabilities 1,694,159     1,662,922  
       
Equity      
Partnership units 450,400     439,571  
Deficit (141,085 )   (224,503 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income 65,962     73,334  
Total equity 375,277     288,402  
Total equity and liabilities 2,069,436     1,951,324  
       



Kruger Products L.P.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
                       
                       
  3-month
period ended
June 30, 2021 		    3-month
period ended
June 30, 2020 		    6-month
period ended
June 30, 2021 		    6-month
period ended
June 30, 2020 		 
  $     $     $     $  
               
Revenue 339,361     386,763     649,740     761,909  
               
Expenses              
Cost of sales 294,977     310,009     558,308     624,522  
Selling, general and administrative expenses 29,584     30,492     57,349     60,126  
Loss on sale of non-financial assets 2     -     3     1  
Restructuring costs, net (15 )   483     41     1,221  
               
Operating income 14,813     45,779     34,039     76,039  
               
Interest expense 16,263     11,333     29,185     21,913  
Other (income) expense (631 )   (3,269 )   (947 )   8,152  
               
Income (loss) before income taxes (819 )   37,715     5,801     45,974  
               
Income taxes (3,066 )   8,811     (3,205 )   8,682  
               
Net income for the period 2,247     28,904     9,006     37,292  
               
Other comprehensive income (loss)              
Items that will not be reclassified to net income:              
Remeasurements of pensions (3,406 )   (103,032 )   94,041     (36,655 )
Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits (1,420 )   (9,896 )   4,349     (3,388 )
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income:            
Cumulative translation adjustment (3,927 )   (12,480 )   (7,372 )   14,227  
               
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period (8,753 )   (125,408 )   91,018     (25,816 )
               
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period (6,506 )   (96,504 )   100,024     11,476  
               



Kruger Products L.P.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
       
           
           
  6-month
period ended
June 30, 2021 		    6-month
period ended
June 30, 2020 		 
  $     $  
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities      
Net income for the period 9,006     37,292  
Items not affecting cash      
Depreciation 38,735     32,960  
Amortization 1,632     773  
Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment 264     49  
Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability 6,856     5,040  
Foreign exchange (gain) loss (7,803 )   3,472  
Change in fair value of derivatives -     (360 )
Interest expense 29,185     21,913  
Pension and post-retirement benefits 8,143     7,474  
Provisions 641     3,599  
Income taxes (3,205 )   8,682  
Loss on sale of non-financial assets 3     1  
Total items not affecting cash 74,451     83,603  
       
Net change in non-cash working capital (131,825 )   26,035  
Contributions to pension and post-retirement benefit plans (7,622 )   (7,938 )
Provisions paid (3,904 )   (1,871 )
Income tax payments (1,006 )   (13 )
Net cash from (used in) operating activities (60,900 )   137,108  
       
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities      
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (11,248 )   (7,451 )
Purchases of property, plant and equipment related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project (78,940 )   (132,013 )
Interest paid on credit facilities related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project (608 )   (4,204 )
Purchases of software (774 )   (1,593 )
Proceeds on sale of shares -     992  
Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 8     -  
Net cash used in investing activities (91,562 )   (144,269 )
       
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities      
Proceeds from long-term debt 226,475     132,327  
Repayment of long-term debt (3,273 )   (33,701 )
Payment of deferred financing fees (8,270 )   (493 )
Payment of lease liabilities (12,715 )   (9,917 )
Interest paid on long-term debt (16,526 )   (21,622 )
Distributions and advances paid, net (30,861 )   (10,221 )
Net cash from financing activities 154,830     56,373  
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash      
equivalents held in foreign currency (1,396 )   1,835  
       
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period 972     51,047  
       
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - Beginning of period 128,739     93,141  
       
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - End of period 129,711     144,188  
       



Kruger Products L.P.
Segment and Geographic Results
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
                       
                       
  3-month
period ended
June 30, 2021 		    3-month
period ended
June 30, 2020 		    6-month
period ended
June 30, 2021 		    6-month
period ended
June 30, 2020 		 
  $     $     $     $  
               
Segment Information              
               
Segment Revenue              
Consumer 292,361     338,242     563,728     651,531  
AFH 47,000     48,521     86,012     110,378  
               
Total segment revenue 339,361     386,763     649,740     761,909  
               
Adjusted EBITDA              
Consumer 40,292     69,580     84,471     123,929  
AFH (426 )   (2,145 )   (5,336 )   (3,166 )
Corporate and other costs (2,551 )   (3,012 )   (4,355 )   (5,389 )
               
Total Adjusted EBITDA 37,315     64,423     74,780     115,374  
               
Reconciliation to Net Income:              
               
Depreciation and amortization 22,201     16,914     40,367     33,733  
Interest expense 16,263     11,333     29,185     21,913  
Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability 3,428     2,520     6,856     5,040  
Change in fair value of derivatives -     -     -     (360 )
Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment 264     49     264     49  
Loss on sale of non-financial assets 2     -     3     1  
Restructuring costs, net (15 )   483     41     1,221  
Foreign exchange (gain) loss (4,059 )   (5,789 )   (7,803 )   3,472  
Corporate development related costs 50     -     66     -  
Consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives -     1,198     -     4,331  
               
Income (loss) before income taxes (819 )   37,715     5,801     45,974  
               
Income taxes (3,066 )   8,811     (3,205 )   8,682  
               
Net income 2,247     28,904     9,006     37,292  
               
Geographic Revenue              
               
Canada 219,384     218,438     413,987     448,533  
US 119,977     168,325     235,753     313,376  
               
Total revenue 339,361     386,763     649,740     761,909  
               


KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Financial Position
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
           
           
  June 30, 2021     December 31, 2020  
  $     $  
Assets      
       
Current assets      
Distributions receivable 1,768     1,755  
Receivable from Partnership 24     21  
Income tax recoverable 136     -  
  1,928     1,776  
       
Non-current assets      
Investment in associate 76,078     69,537  
       
Total Assets 78,006     71,313  
       
Liabilities      
       
Current liabilities      
Dividend payable 1,768     1,755  
Current portion of advances from Partnership 897     874  
Income tax payable -     1,722  
  2,665     4,351  
Non-current liabilities      
Deferred income taxes 999     634  
       
Total liabilities 3,664     4,985  
       
Equity      
       
Common shares 21,106     20,355  
Contributed surplus 144,819     144,819  
Deficit (103,510 )   (111,907 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income 11,927     13,061  
       
Total equity 74,342     66,328  
       
Total liabilities and equity 78,006     71,313  
           


KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
                       
                       
  3-month
period ended
June 30, 2021 		    3-month
period ended
June 30, 2020 		    6-month
period ended
June 30, 2021 		    6-month
period ended
June 30, 2020 		 
  $     $     $     $  
               
Equity income (loss) (1,002 )   2,925     (1,347 )   2,800  
Dilution gain 82     231     162     451  
               
Income (loss) before income taxes (920 )   3,156     (1,185 )   3,251  
               
Income taxes 313     3,279     (1,160 )   1,673  
               
Net income (loss) for the period (1,233 )   (123 )   (25 )   1,578  
               
Other comprehensive income (loss)              
net of tax expense (recovery)              
Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss):              
Remeasurements of pensions (443 )   (12,347 )   11,552     (3,655 )
Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits (127 )   (906 )   389     (309 )
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income (loss):                
               
Cumulative translation adjustment (589 )   (1,950 )   (1,134 )   2,131  
               
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period (1,159 )   (15,203 )   10,807     (1,833 )
               
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period (2,392 )   (15,326 )   10,782     (255 )
               
Basic earnings (loss) per share (0.13 )   (0.01 )   -     0.16  
               
Weighted average number of shares outstanding 9,817,731     9,689,578     9,798,757     9,672,481  
               



KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statement of Cash Flows
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
           
           
  6-month
period ended
June 30, 2021 		    6-month
period ended
June 30, 2020 		 
  $     $  
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities      
Net income (loss) for the period (25 )   1,578  
Items not affecting cash      
Equity (income) loss 1,347     (2,800 )
Dilution gain (162 )   (451 )
Income taxes (1,160 )   1,673  
Total items not affecting cash 25     (1,578 )
       
Net change in non-cash working capital (3 )   94  
Tax payments (2,632 )   (1,235 )
Tax Distribution received 1,738     781  
Advances received 897     360  
       
Net cash from (used in) operating activities -     -  
       
Cash flows from investing activites      
Partnership unit distributions received 2,755     2,793  
       
Net cash from investing activities 2,755     2,793  
       
Cash flows used in financing activities      
Dividends paid (2,755 )   (2,793 )
       
Net cash used in financing activities (2,755 )   (2,793 )
       
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period -     -  
       
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period -     -  
       
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period -     -  




