SAN CLEMENTE, CA, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC: GWHP), a multinational supplier of over 70+ FDA Approved Diagnostic Tests announces approval in deal to sell through Amazon's estimated $300 Billion Sellers Marketplace

With 300 million active users, the Amazon Seller Marketplace provides Global Wholehealth Partners Corporation a potentially massive audience of buyers and substantial visibility for its line of over-the-counter tests, including pregnancy, ovulation, drug, colorectal cancer, and glucose.

Amazon receives more than 213 million unique US visitors every month according to a recent article by Tech Jury.

“This latest deal (with the Amazon Sellers Marketplace) could easily become one of our largest points of distribution,” said Charles Strongo, CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC: GWHP).

Details of the Amazon approval can be found in the Global WholeHealth Partners Corp’s 8k Filing.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) oversees the regulation of products, medicines, and foods that affect public health – and that includes products sold on Amazon. Even though a product may check all of the boxes – low competition, affordable manufacturing costs, high demand – the risks of running afoul of a federal agency may cancel out the rewards of selling FDA regulated products on Amazon.

Some medical devices may be sold over-the-counter (OTC) to general consumers, while others are professional-use and prescription only (Rx) devices that may only be sold to licensed healthcare practitioners. On Amazon, only sellers participating in the Professional Health Care Program are permitted to sell Rx medical devices.

“Amazon doesn’t approve every application that operates in our space, this one took us some time to get through the processes, policies, and regulatory hurdles,” commented Strongo.

“Now that we’re in with Walmart Online, Ebay and Amazon, this could really give Global a competitive edge over our competitors,” reiterated Strongo.

According to the FDA, “Over-The-Counter (OTC) Tests” are tests that can be purchased and used by anyone at home. These do not require a doctor's prescription. If manufacturers intend to sell their test kits over the counter, they must demonstrate that untrained laypersons can perform the tests and get good results.