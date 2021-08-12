CyberArk Announces Strong Second Quarter 2021 Results

“We are thrilled with our performance in the second quarter,” said Udi Mokady, CyberArk Chairman and CEO. “Our momentum continued, and our underlying business growth meaningfully accelerated in the second quarter, driven by robust industry tailwinds and excellence in our execution. A combination of record bookings across all of our SaaS solutions and strong demand for our on-premises subscription offerings resulted in 128 percent growth in the Subscription portion of ARR and 35 percent growth in total ARR. With our push to execute our subscription transition, we achieved a 65 percent subscription booking mix, which was significantly higher than our guidance framework. With the increased headwind from this mix acceleration, we were still able to generate $117.2 million in total revenue, above the mid-point of our guidance, which demonstrates that our bookings in the second quarter were well ahead of our expectations. With these exceptional results in the second quarter and our continued leadership position in identity security anchored on privileged access, we are increasing the assumption for total bookings growth underlying our guidance framework for the year. As we look ahead, we are in a great position to execute our strategy and deliver long term-growth and profitability.”

Financial Summary for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Subscription revenue was $27.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 101 percent from $13.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Maintenance and professional services revenue was $62.9 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 10 percent from $57.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Total revenue was $117.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, up 10 percent from $106.5 million in second quarter of 2020.

GAAP operating loss was $(23.4) million and non-GAAP operating income was $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2021.

GAAP net loss was $(22.8) million, or $(0.58) per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income was $0.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

As of June 30, 2021, CyberArk had $1.2 billion in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term deposits.

As of June 30, 2021, total deferred revenue was $275.0 million, a 22 percent increase from $225.7 million at June 30, 2020.

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company generated $49.5 million in net cash provided by operating activities, compared to $53.3 million in the first six months of 2020.

Key Performance Indicators

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) was $315 million, an increase of 35 percent from $234 million at June 30, 2020. The subscription portion of ARR was $109.5 million, representing 35 percent of total ARR at June 30, 2021. This represents an increase of 128 percent from $48.1 million, or 21 percent of total ARR at June 30, 2020. The Maintenance portion of ARR was $205.7 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $185.5 million at June 30, 2020.

Recurring revenue was $80.6 million, an increase of 32 percent from $60.8 million for the second quarter of 2020.

65 percent of total license bookings were related to subscription bookings, compared with 39 percent in the second quarter of 2020.

Added more than 185 new customers during the second quarter of 2021.

Recent Developments

CyberArk was named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management (1). The company was positioned both highest in ability to execute and furthest in completeness of vision for the third time in a row.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of August 12, 2021, CyberArk is issuing guidance for the third quarter and for full year 2021 as indicated below.

Third Quarter 2021:

Total revenue between $116.0 million and $124.0 million.

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is expected to be in the range of an operating loss of $(6.0) million to operating income of $1.0 million.

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of a net loss of $(0.19) to $(0.02) per basic and diluted share. Assumes 40.2 million weighted average basic and diluted shares.



Full Year 2021:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $484.0 million to $496.0 million.

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $7.0 million to $17.0 million.

Non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.01 to $0.26 per diluted share. Assumes 40.8 million weighted average diluted shares.



Financial Presentation

Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, CyberArk revised the presentation of its lines of revenue and cost of revenue. The Company believes that the revised categories for revenue and cost of revenue as presented on the income statement align with how management evaluates the business. In addition, this disclosure will increase transparency into the Company’s business and shift toward recurring revenues, providing investors with more visibility into the subscription transition program. Historical information by quarter for fiscal years 2020 and 2019, which has been retroactively reclassified to reflect the new lines of revenue and cost of revenue, can be found in the PowerPoint presentation posted to CyberArk’s investor relations website. The new revenue lines consist of (a) Subscription revenue, which represents SaaS and on-premises subscription revenue including the license portion of on-premises subscription revenue and the ratable maintenance component of on-premises subscription revenue, (b) Perpetual license revenue and (c) Maintenance and professional services revenue, which represents the maintenance component related to perpetual license sales and professional services revenue.

Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is defined as the annualized value of active SaaS, subscription or term-based license and maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses in effect at the end of the reported period.

Subscription Portion of Annual Recurring Revenue

Subscription portion of ARR is defined as the annualized value of active SaaS and subscription or term-based license contracts in effect at the end of the reported period. The subscription portion of ARR excludes maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses.

Maintenance Portion of Annual Recurring Revenue

Maintenance portion of ARR is defined as the annualized value of active maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses. The Maintenance portion of ARR excludes SaaS and subscription or term-based license contracts in effect at the end of the reported period.

Recurring Revenue

Recurring Revenue is defined as revenue derived from SaaS and subscription or term-based license contracts, and maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses during the reported period.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CyberArk believes that the use of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income and free cash flow is helpful to our investors. These financial measures are not measures of the Company’s financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to gross profit, operating loss, net loss or net cash provided by operating activities or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated as GAAP gross profit excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions and acquisition related expenses.

Non-GAAP operating expense is calculated as GAAP operating expenses excluding share-based compensation expense, facility exit costs, acquisition related expenses and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.

Non-GAAP operating income is calculated as GAAP operating loss excluding share-based compensation expense, facility exit costs, acquisition related expenses and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.

Non-GAAP net income is calculated as GAAP net loss excluding share-based compensation expense, facility exit costs, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments.

Free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities less purchase of property and equipment.

The Company believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted by, as applicable, share-based compensation expense, facility exit costs, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance cost, the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments and purchase of property and equipment allows for more meaningful comparisons of its period to period operating results. Share-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in the Company’s business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees. Share based compensation expense has varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and a variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expense. The Company believes that expenses related to its facility exits, acquisitions, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions and non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs do not reflect the performance of its core business and impact period-to-period comparability. The Company believes free cash flow is a liquidity measure that, after the purchase of property and equipment, provides useful information about the amount of cash generated by the business.

Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures as they exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company’s reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. CyberArk urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes, as applicable, share-based compensation expense, facility exit costs, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability and significance of, the amounts of share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, and the non-recurring expenses that are excluded from the guidance. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Consolidated Statements of Operations U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Revenues: Subscription $ 13,433 $ 27,054 $ 22,257 $ 51,781 Perpetual license 35,744 27,329 79,518 54,023 Maintenance and professional services 57,320 62,851 111,548 124,192 Total revenues 106,497 117,234 213,323 229,996 Cost of revenues: Subscription 4,617 6,047 6,557 11,257 Perpetual license 1,113 985 2,458 1,989 Maintenance and professional services 14,660 16,232 28,460 30,950 Total cost of revenues 20,390 23,264 37,475 44,196 Gross profit 86,107 93,970 175,848 185,800 Operating expenses: Research and development 22,873 33,623 44,158 63,360 Sales and marketing 52,347 65,801 103,543 127,241 General and administrative 15,766 17,959 30,455 33,958 Total operating expenses 90,986 117,383 178,156 224,559 Operating loss (4,879 ) (23,413 ) (2,308 ) (38,759 ) Financial expense, net (1,473 ) (3,155 ) (2,209 ) (6,061 ) Loss before taxes on income (6,352 ) (26,568 ) (4,517 ) (44,820 ) Tax benefit 2,036 3,810 2,587 6,867 Net loss $ (4,316 ) $ (22,758 ) $ (1,930 ) $ (37,953 ) Basic loss per ordinary share $ (0.11 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.96 ) Diluted loss per ordinary share $ (0.11 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.96 ) Shares used in computing net loss per ordinary shares, basic 38,565,175 39,565,087 38,393,938 39,371,147 Shares used in computing net loss per ordinary shares, diluted 38,565,175 39,565,087 38,393,938 39,371,147

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Consolidated Balance Sheets U.S. dollars in thousands (Unaudited) December 31, June 30, 2020 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 499,992 $ 426,835 Short-term bank deposits 256,143 321,045 Marketable securities 196,856 228,234 Trade receivables 93,128 75,957 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,312 22,362 Total current assets 1,061,431 1,074,433 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Marketable securities 202,190 215,623 Property and equipment, net 18,537 19,646 Intangible assets, net 23,676 20,772 Goodwill 123,717 123,717 Other long-term assets 99,992 107,547 Deferred tax asset 32,809 43,450 Total long-term assets 500,921 530,755 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,562,352 $ 1,605,188 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 8,250 $ 8,382 Employees and payroll accruals 52,169 51,717 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 24,915 21,748 Deferred revenues 161,679 190,470 Total current liabilities 247,013 272,317 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Convertible senior notes, net 502,302 511,121 Deferred revenues 80,829 84,550 Other long-term liabilities 24,920 22,137 Total long-term liabilities 608,051 617,808 TOTAL LIABILITIES 855,064 890,125 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 par value 101 104 Additional paid-in capital 481,992 530,065 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,175 1,827 Retained earnings 221,020 183,067 Total shareholders' equity 707,288 715,063 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,562,352 $ 1,605,188

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows U.S. dollars in thousands (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (1,930 ) $ (37,953 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,911 6,889 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net 222 3,624 Share-based compensation 33,059 42,432 Deferred income taxes, net (3,766 ) (9,177 ) Decrease in trade receivables 15,677 17,171 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 8,517 8,818 Increase in prepaid expenses, other current and long-term assets and others (13,850 ) (4,346 ) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 477 (616 ) Increase in short-term and long-term deferred revenues 28,627 32,512 Decrease in employees and payroll accruals (8,116 ) (1,368 ) Decrease in accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities (12,540 ) (8,484 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 53,288 49,502 Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in short and long term deposits, net (108,138 ) (75,115 ) Investment in marketable securities (223,733 ) (155,981 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 102,239 105,634 Purchase of property and equipment (2,874 ) (4,325 ) Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (66,964 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (299,470 ) (129,787 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from (payment of) withholding tax related to employee stock plans (603 ) 1,116 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 6,125 6,342 Net cash provided by financing activities 5,522 7,458 Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (240,660 ) (72,827 ) Effect of exchange rate differences on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - (326 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 792,413 500,044 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 551,753 $ 426,891

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 19,462 $ 15,527 $ 53,288 $ 49,502 Less: Purchase of property and equipment (1,547 ) (1,660 ) (2,874 ) (4,325 ) Free cash flow $ 17,915 $ 13,867 $ 50,414 $ 45,177 GAAP net cash used in investing activities (281,941 ) (104,629 ) (299,470 ) (129,787 ) GAAP net cash provided by financing activities 1,515 1,086 5,522 7,458 Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Gross profit $ 86,107 $ 93,970 $ 175,848 $ 185,800 Plus: Share-based compensation (1) 1,949 2,612 3,752 5,007 Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (3) - 60 - 107 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 2,239 1,278 3,175 2,556 Acquisition related expenses 400 - 400 - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 90,695 $ 97,920 $ 183,175 $ 193,470 Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Operating expenses $ 90,986 $ 117,383 $ 178,156 $ 224,559 Less: Share-based compensation (1) 14,802 20,523 29,307 37,425 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 160 174 273 348 Acquisition related expenses 2,246 - 3,856 - Facility exit and transition costs - 760 - 760 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 73,778 $ 95,926 $ 144,720 $ 186,026 Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Income: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Operating loss $ (4,879 ) $ (23,413 ) $ (2,308 ) $ (38,759 ) Plus: Share-based compensation (1) 16,751 23,135 33,059 42,432 Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (3) - 60 - 107 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 2,399 1,452 3,448 2,904 Acquisition related expenses 2,646 - 4,256 - Facility exit and transition costs - 760 - 760 Non-GAAP operating income $ 16,917 $ 1,994 $ 38,455 $ 7,444 Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Income: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Net loss $ (4,316 ) $ (22,758 ) $ (1,930 ) $ (37,953 ) Plus: Share-based compensation (1) 16,751 23,135 33,059 42,432 Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (3) - 60 - 107 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 2,399 1,452 3,448 2,904 Acquisition related expenses 2,646 - 4,256 - Facility exit and transition costs - 760 - 760 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 4,277 4,428 8,517 8,818 Taxes on income related to non-GAAP adjustments (5,066 ) (6,827 ) (11,078 ) (12,986 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 16,691 $ 250 $ 36,272 $ 4,082 Non-GAAP net income per share Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.01 $ 0.94 $ 0.10 Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.01 $ 0.92 $ 0.10 Weighted average number of shares Basic 38,565,175 39,565,087 38,393,938 39,371,147 Diluted 39,320,124 40,456,168 39,301,975 40,476,136 (1) Share-based Compensation : Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Cost of revenues - Subscription $ 137 $ 74 $ 237 $ 328 Cost of revenues - Perpetual license 36 60 72 114 Cost of revenues - Maintenance and Professional services 1,776 2,478 3,443 4,565 Research and development 3,362 4,937 6,383 9,287 Sales and marketing 6,753 9,266 13,153 16,764 General and administrative 4,687 6,320 9,771 11,374 Total share-based compensation $ 16,751 $ 23,135 $ 33,059 $ 42,432 (2) Amortization of intangible assets : Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Cost of revenues - Subscription $ 1,896 $ 1,111 $ 2,437 $ 2,200 Cost of revenues - Perpetual license 343 167 738 356 Sales and marketing 160 174 273 348 Total amortization of intangible assets $ 2,399 $ 1,452 $ 3,448 $ 2,904 (3) Classified as Cost of revenues - Subscription.

