VSBLTY BEGINS TRADING ON THE OTCQB MARKET IN THE U.S.

The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is designed for early stage developing entrepreneurial companies in the U.S. and abroad. With strict compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for the analysis and value of securities.

Philadelphia, PA, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE:VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced that the company has been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States. VSBLTY’s common shares began trading on the OTCQB under the symbol “VSBGF.” The company’s common shares will also continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the CSE) under the symbol “VSBY” and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany under the symbol “5VS”.

Jay Hutton, VSBLTY co-founder & CEO, said, “We are excited to be able to expand our presence in the investment community and the trading of our shares on the OTCQB, which should provide VSBLTY with additional liquidity.”

B. Riley Securities acted as VSBLTY’s OTCQB sponsor. B. Riley Securities, Inc. is a full-service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc., based in Los Angeles with offices across the U.S., providing corporate finance, research, sales and trading services.

VSBLTY also announces that it has issued 3,175,000 incentive stock options to employees, officers and directors of VSBLTY. The options have an exercise price of $0.51 and expire five years from the date of grant.

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement including store traffic and customer demographics. Its industry-leading VisionCaptor and DataCaptor software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI-driven software, Vector, provides advanced facial recognition that is crucial to enhancing security in a variety of environments.

About VSBLTY (vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

