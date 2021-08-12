Aleafia Health Reports Strong 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results with 53% Sequential Increase in Cannabis Net Revenue

“This quarter clearly demonstrates the success of our expanded product portfolio, with strong sequential growth across all sales channels and a shift towards a more balanced mix with sizable contributions from both the medical and adult-use cannabis markets. Credit goes to our management team and employees for delivering record adult-use, and medical cannabis revenue this quarter,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. “Despite industry-wide price compression, we have maintained robust gross margins on cannabis revenue when compared to other Canadian licensed producers, based on most recently reported quarterly results. This was achieved through our twin pillars of low-cost cultivation and high-quality, differentiated cannabis derivative formats.

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTCQX: ALEAF) (“ Aleafia Health ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to report its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30 th , 2021.

“With an already well-established line of cannabis wellness products, we were delighted to see sequential revenue increases driven by our newly launched dried flower and pre-roll portfolio. Gaining access to the German medical cannabis market marks an important milestone that, with continued successful shipments, can contribute revenue growth and gross margin expansion. The development of our domestic medical cannabis channel and broader patient ecosystem are well positioned as we continue the ramp-up of our exclusive partnership with Unifor, Canada’s largest private sector union.

“Lastly, we were able to complete planting across 86 acres outdoors, over a full a month earlier than last year, laying the groundwork for the 2021 harvest. Outdoor cultivation remains a core competitive advantage both in cost and scale, for our dried flower portfolio and as input for cannabis product derivative formats. Likewise, it will allow us to be opportunistic in securing bulk wholesale revenue later this year and into early 2022.”



CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT

($,000s)

Three months ended Six months ended Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 Net revenue 10,672 9,775 17,738 24,371 Cannabis net revenue(1)(3) 9,583 8,995 15,828 22,722 Adjusted gross profit before fair value ("FV") adjustments on net cannabis revenue(1)(3) 4,740 2,962 8,442 14,636 Adjusted gross margin before FV adjustments on net cannabis revenue(1)(3) 49% 33% 53% 64% Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2) (3,339) 3,065 (6,372) 9,829 Net loss (36) (4,021) (11,284) (10,176) 1. See "Cautionary Statements Regarding Certain non-IFRS Measures" section of associated MD&A for term definition. 2. See "Adjusted EBITDA" section of associated MD&A for reconciliation to IFRS equivalent. 3. See "Revenue" section of associated MD&A for reconciliation to IFRS equivalent.



OPERATIONAL RESULTS

($,000s, except operational results)

Three months ended % Change Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Jun 30,

2020 Q/Q Y/Y Net medical cannabis revenue(1)(2) 3,266 2,657 1,959 23% 67% Net adult-use cannabis revenue(1)(2) 3,217 1,722 870 87% 270% Net bulk wholesale cannabis revenue(1)(2) 3,100 1,866 6,166 66% -50% Cannabis net revenue(1)(2) 9,583 6,245 8,995 53% 7% Net clinic revenue 1,089 821 780 33% 40% Active, registered patients 18,067 17,637 13,285 2% 36% Average net selling price per gram of medical cannabis(1) $7.25 $8.46 $7.87 -14% -8% Average net selling price per gram of adult-use cannabis(1) $5.29 $4.89 $4.81 8% 10% Average net selling price per gram of bulk wholesale cannabis(1) $0.46 $0.75 $2.92 -39% -84% Adjusted gross margin before FV adjustments on medical cannabis net revenue(1)(2) 41% 53% 41% -12% 0% Adjusted gross margin before FV adjustments on adult-use cannabis net revenue(1)(2) 47% 56% 37% -9% 10% Adjusted gross margin before FV adjustments on wholesale cannabis net revenue(1)(2) 60% 71% 30% -11% 30% Gross margin on clinic net revenue(1)(2) 61% 20% 69% 41% -8% Kilograms sold 7,811 3,155 2,545 148% 207% 1. See "Cautionary Statements Regarding Certain non-IFRS Measures" section of associated MD&A for term definition. 2. See associated MD&A for reconciliation to IFRS equivalent.

During the three months ended June 30, 2021 (“Q2 2021”) cannabis net revenue was $9.6 million, an increase of 53% over the previous quarter. The sequential increase was due to increases in the sale of cannabis across the adult-use, medical and bulk wholesale sales channels.

Medical cannabis net revenue for Q2 2021 was $3.3 million, a 23% and 67% increase over the previous and prior year’s quarter respectively, due to improved product offerings and increased international medical cannabis sales.

Net adult-use cannabis revenue for Q2 2021 was $3.2 million, an increase of 87% over the previous quarter and 270% over the prior year’s quarter. The sequential increase was primarily due to greater product availability, including the launch of new product formats and SKUs.

Net bulk wholesale revenue received from sales to cannabis licensed producers was $3.1 million, compared to $1.9 million and $6.2 million in the previous and prior year’s quarter, respectively. Bulk wholesale was up over Q1 2021, but lower than the prior year’s quarter, primarily driven by dried flower allocation, which was redirected to the adult-use sales channel.

Adjusted gross margin before FV adjustments on cannabis net revenue was 49%, compared to 59% and 33% in the previous and prior year’s quarters, respectively. The sequential decline in gross margin percentage was primarily due to industry-wide price compression, which was reflected in a lower net revenue per gram equivalent sold.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2021 was a loss of $3.3 million, compared to a profit of $3.1 million in the prior year’s quarter. The decline over the prior year’s quarter was primarily due to increases in wages & benefits expense, partially offset by increased gross profit from the sale of cannabis.

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $36,000, compared to a net loss of $4.0 million over the prior year’s quarter. The improvement in net loss over the prior year’s quarter is primarily due to improved gross profit, a $12.1 million gain on the sale of certain clinic assets in the transaction with Myconic, partially offset by bad debt expense of $7.2 million.



PRODUCT LAUNCHES & KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Throughout the reporting period, the Company undertook an expansion of its cannabis brand and product portfolio, including differentiated formats and new SKUs in the important value flower and pre-roll categories.

Exports to Germany & Australia : During Q2 2021, the Company announced dried flower grown at its Niagara greenhouse facility had been exported to Germany. Gaining access to Europe’s legal cannabis market is an important breakthrough for Aleafia Health. Shipments of medical cannabis products to Australia were also completed during the quarter.

: During Q2 2021, the Company announced dried flower grown at its Niagara greenhouse facility had been exported to Germany. Gaining access to Europe’s legal cannabis market is an important breakthrough for Aleafia Health. Shipments of medical cannabis products to Australia were also completed during the quarter. Dried Flower & Pre-rolls : The Company has undertaken an expansion of its dried flower and pre-roll offering, which represents the first and third largest product categories in the Canadian cannabis market, respectively. These include a pre-roll line extension with 12 pre-rolls each of 0.35 grams, and larger format 14-gram flower and 10-gram milled flower pouches. Sales of these products and other new dried flower SKUs commenced during Q2 2021, under the newly launched brand Divvy.

: The Company has undertaken an expansion of its dried flower and pre-roll offering, which represents the first and third largest product categories in the Canadian cannabis market, respectively. These include a pre-roll line extension with 12 pre-rolls each of 0.35 grams, and larger format 14-gram flower and 10-gram milled flower pouches. Sales of these products and other new dried flower SKUs commenced during Q2 2021, under the newly launched brand Divvy. Differentiated Wellness Products : During Q2 2021, the Company launched Lavender Fizz CBD bath bombs, and CBD Freshly Minted Roll-on, under its trailblazing wellness brand Noon & Night. The quarter also featured the launch of the Omega CBD Soft Gels which feature full-spectrum, single strain CBD extract, and are the first Canadian cannabis products to be suspended in fish oil containing omega-3.

: During Q2 2021, the Company launched Lavender Fizz CBD bath bombs, and CBD Freshly Minted Roll-on, under its trailblazing wellness brand Noon & Night. The quarter also featured the launch of the Omega CBD Soft Gels which feature full-spectrum, single strain CBD extract, and are the first Canadian cannabis products to be suspended in fish oil containing omega-3. Confectionary Edibles : The Company strengthened its edibles portfolio with Salted Caramel Pretzel Bites, which were launched under the Bogart’s Kitchen edibles brand.

: The Company strengthened its edibles portfolio with Salted Caramel Pretzel Bites, which were launched under the Bogart’s Kitchen edibles brand. Unifor Program : During the reporting period, the Company commenced providing medical cannabis products and services to unionized employees of the Ford Motor Company of Canada, through its exclusive partnership with Unifor, Canada’s largest private sector union.

: During the reporting period, the Company commenced providing medical cannabis products and services to unionized employees of the Ford Motor Company of Canada, through its exclusive partnership with Unifor, Canada’s largest private sector union. 2021 Outdoor Cultivation Season: On June 18, 2021, the Company completed planting across 86 acres at the Port Perry Facility outdoor cultivation site. The milestone was achieved a month earlier, and on a significantly larger scale, than the 2020 outdoor season, which yielded 31,200 kgs of dried flower, at a cost of $0.10 per gram to harvest.

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

($,000s) Jun 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities 17,804 30,529 Current assets 71,055 82,923 Current liabilities 49,901 45,041 Working capital 21,154 37,882 Total assets 221,423 237,283 Total liabilities 54,866 83,062 Capitalization Lease liability 2,620 3,167 Convertible debt 33,931 56,802 Total debt 36,551 59,969 Total equity 166,557 154,221 Total capitalization 203,108 214,190

