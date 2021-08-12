Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call
Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will host its conference call for investors and analysts to discuss financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021.
WHEN:
Thursday, August 26, 2021
9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
PARTICIPATE:
At least 5 minutes prior to the conference call, please dial 866-548-4713 for USA and Canadian calls.
WEBCAST:
Available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.dollartreeinfo.com/investors/news/events.
REPLAY:
A recorded version of the call will be available until midnight Wednesday, September 1, and may be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112. Please enter Passcode # 9288176.
Wertpapier
