Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will host its conference call for investors and analysts to discuss financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021.

Thursday, August 26, 2021

 

 

9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

 

 

 

At least 5 minutes prior to the conference call, please dial 866-548-4713 for USA and Canadian calls.

 

 

 

Available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.dollartreeinfo.com/investors/news/events.

 

 

 

A recorded version of the call will be available until midnight Wednesday, September 1, and may be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112. Please enter Passcode # 9288176.

 

