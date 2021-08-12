checkAd

Digital Pathology Market Worth US$ 1,892.40 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 12.1% - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 13:30  |  36   |   |   

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new research study on "Digital Pathology Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product, Application, and End User" the digital pathology market was valued at US$ 852.08 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1,892.40 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2021–2028. The growth of the market is attributed to technological advancements in digital pathology systems, growing preference for telepathology in remote areas, and digital pathology for cancer.

The_Insight_Partners_Logo

Technological Advancements in Digital Pathology Systems Contributes to Growth of Digital Pathology Market

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000855/

Get in-depth details on " Digital Pathology Market " (88 - Tables, 73 - Figures, 160 - Pages)

In 2020, North America dominated the global digital pathology market. The market growth in the region is attributed to increasing focus of digital pathology market players in the US and Canada, increasing number of conferences and meetings, rising prevalence of Cancer in Mexico. For instance, FDA have cleared a digital pathology and whole slide imaging (WSI) system for use in primary diagnosis. In April 2017, first whole slide imaging system for digital pathology was allowed for primary diagnostic use in the United States. This has helped the pathologists in digitizing the workflow, and gather, store & transfer patent's data from remote places. A second system was authorized for marketing in the US in 2019. As a result, 100% of labs in the US are likely to go digital in the near future. Many industry players are focusing in digitization of the pathology labs. Approval of WSI systems by US FDA has enabled the research institutes in US, to increase its efficiency and workflow. Similarly, with increasing benefits of digital pathology, many companies in Canada are focusing on digital pathology market and taking initiatives in this field. For instance,

in January 2018, GE announced an agreement to establish its first Global Pathology Imaging Centre of Excellence in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. GE along with Omynx (GE's digital pathology joint venture), invested US$ 7.75 Mn. This collaboration is likely to invest more US$ 7.2 Mn in next 3 years for R&D to create best practices and develop digital technologies to address critical issues. Further, Health Technology Commercialization Program created by HTX (Health Technology Exchange), Canada granted fund of US$2.2 Mn.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Digital Pathology Market Worth US$ 1,892.40 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 12.1% - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to new research study on "Digital Pathology Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product, Application, and End User" the digital pathology market was valued at US$ 852.08 million in 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
Dominica Grinding to Take Cocoa Industry to Internationally Competitive Level
TransDigm Response to Meggitt PLC Announcement
Compact Laminate Market Worth US$ 4,286.13 Million by 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by ...
Infant Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 106.84 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Radiotherapy Market Size to Reach USD 7.65 Billion in 2027 | Increasing Global Incidence of Cancer, ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
AIOps Market to Reach $644.96 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 37.90% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Over 50 KT Marine Composites to be Consumed by 3D Boat Manufacturers by 2031
Titel
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
New world record 1 gigabyte blocks mined on the Bitcoin SV blockchain
The hi Dollar (HI) Lists on UNISWAP
Nigerians High Use of Cryptocurrency and Rise in Second Citizenship Demand Symbolise Need for ...
Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Make Inroads in Automotive Industry, Sales to Increase by 9.5% CAGR: Fact.MR
Yocova: Rehiring and retraining cockpit and cabin crews. This time it's personnel!
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...