Digital Pathology Market Worth US$ 1,892.40 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 12.1% - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new research study on " Digital Pathology Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product, Application, and End User" the digital pathology market was valued at US$ 852.08 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1,892.40 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2021–2028. The growth of the market is attributed to technological advancements in digital pathology systems, growing preference for telepathology in remote areas, and digital pathology for cancer.

Technological Advancements in Digital Pathology Systems Contributes to Growth of Digital Pathology Market

In 2020, North America dominated the global digital pathology market. The market growth in the region is attributed to increasing focus of digital pathology market players in the US and Canada, increasing number of conferences and meetings, rising prevalence of Cancer in Mexico. For instance, FDA have cleared a digital pathology and whole slide imaging (WSI) system for use in primary diagnosis. In April 2017, first whole slide imaging system for digital pathology was allowed for primary diagnostic use in the United States. This has helped the pathologists in digitizing the workflow, and gather, store & transfer patent's data from remote places. A second system was authorized for marketing in the US in 2019. As a result, 100% of labs in the US are likely to go digital in the near future. Many industry players are focusing in digitization of the pathology labs. Approval of WSI systems by US FDA has enabled the research institutes in US, to increase its efficiency and workflow. Similarly, with increasing benefits of digital pathology, many companies in Canada are focusing on digital pathology market and taking initiatives in this field. For instance,

in January 2018, GE announced an agreement to establish its first Global Pathology Imaging Centre of Excellence in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. GE along with Omynx (GE's digital pathology joint venture), invested US$ 7.75 Mn. This collaboration is likely to invest more US$ 7.2 Mn in next 3 years for R&D to create best practices and develop digital technologies to address critical issues. Further, Health Technology Commercialization Program created by HTX (Health Technology Exchange), Canada granted fund of US$2.2 Mn.