Aerie Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Conference

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, ocular surface diseases and retinal diseases, today announced that Casey C. Kopczynski, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a virtual panel discussion titled, “What are the Greatest Unmet Needs Facing Ophthalmology Today?”, at the H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Conference. The panel will be held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The panel discussion will be webcast live and may be accessed by visiting Aerie’s website at http://investors.aeriepharma.com. A replay of the panel discussion will be available for 10 business days.