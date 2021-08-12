checkAd

Dillard’s, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 13:30  |  13   |   |   

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) (the “Company” or “Dillard’s”) announced operating results for the 13 and 26 weeks ended July 31, 2021. This release contains certain forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Company’s cautionary statements included below under “Forward-Looking Information.”

Dillard's Chief Executive Officer William T. Dillard, II stated, "The strong consumer demand we saw in the first quarter continued throughout the second quarter. This momentum, combined with our continuing focus on inventory and expense control, produced a sequential record performance. We ended the quarter with $670 million in cash even after repurchasing $112 million of stock."

Due to the significant impact of COVID-19 on prior year figures, this release will include certain comparisons to 2019 to provide additional context.

Selected Financial Metrics of the Second Quarter (Compared to the Prior Year Second Quarter)

  • Total retail sales increased 72%
  • Net income of $185.7 million compared to a net loss of $8.6 million
  • Net income of $8.81 per share compared to a net loss of $0.37 per share
  • Retail gross margin of 41.7% compared to 31.1%
  • Inventory decreased approximately 13%
  • Operating expenses were $365.9 million (23.3% of sales) compared to $267.1 million (29.1% of sales)
  • Share repurchases of $112.2 million during the quarter
  • Cash flow provided by operations of $492.4 million compared to $294.5 million of cash used in operations (26 weeks)
  • Ending cash of $669.5 million compared to $82.9 million with no short-term borrowings compared to $229.6 million

Second Quarter Results

Dillard’s reported net income for the 13 weeks ended July 31, 2021 of $185.7 million, or $8.81 per share, compared to a net loss of $8.6 million, or $0.37 per share, for the prior year second quarter. Included in net loss for the prior year second quarter is a net tax benefit of $17.4 million ($0.75 per share) related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act").

Sales - Second Quarter

Net sales for the 13 weeks ended July 31, 2021 and the 13 weeks ended August 1, 2020 were $1,570.4 million and $919.0 million, respectively. Net sales includes the operations of the Company’s construction business, CDI Contractors, LLC ("CDI").

Total retail sales (which excludes CDI) for the 13-week periods ended July 31, 2021 and August 1, 2020 were $1,539.4 million and $893.2 million, respectively. Total retail sales increased 72% for the 13-week period ended July 31, 2021. Sales in ladies' apparel and shoes significantly outperformed other merchandise categories during the quarter.

Compared to the second quarter of 2019, total retail sales for the 13-week periods ended July 31, 2021 and August 3, 2019 were $1,539.4 million and $1,378.2 million, respectively, an increase of 12%. Comparable store retail sales for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2019 increased 14%.

Gross Margin / Inventory - Second Quarter

Consolidated gross margin (which includes CDI) for the 13 weeks ended July 31, 2021 improved significantly to 41.0% compared to 30.4% for the prior year second quarter.

Retail gross margin (which excludes CDI) for the 13 weeks ended July 31, 2021 improved significantly to 41.7% compared to 31.1% for the prior year second quarter.

Compared to the second quarter of 2019, retail gross margin improved 1,299 basis points of sales to 41.7% from 28.7%.

Management attributes the substantial improvement in gross margin to stronger consumer demand and better inventory management leading to decreased markdowns in the second quarter of 2021.

Inventory decreased approximately 13% at July 31, 2021 compared to August 1, 2020.

Selling, General & Administrative Expenses - Second Quarter

Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses ("operating expenses") for the 13 weeks ended July 31, 2021 were $365.9 million (23.3% of sales) compared to $267.1 million (29.1% of sales) for the prior year second quarter.

Compared to the second quarter of 2019, retail operating expenses for the 13 weeks ended July 31, 2021 and August 3, 2019 decreased 591 basis points of sales to $364.2 million (23.7% of sales) from $407.6 million (29.6% of sales), respectively.

The decrease is primarily due to decreased payroll and payroll related expenses as the Company continues to operate with reduced operating hours, requiring fewer associates.

26-Week Results

Dillard’s reported net income for the 26 weeks ended July 31, 2021 of $343.9 million, or $16.03 per share, compared to a net loss of $170.5 million, or $7.33 per share, for the prior year 26-week period. Included in net income for the 26 weeks ended July 31, 2021 is a pretax gain of $24.7 million ($19.2 million after tax or $0.89 per share) primarily related to the sale of three store properties.

Included in net loss for the prior year 26-week period is a net tax benefit of $32.1 million ($1.38 per share) related to the CARES Act.

Net sales for the 26 weeks ended July 31, 2021 and the 26 weeks ended August 1, 2020 were $2,898.9 million and $1,705.7 million, respectively.

Total retail sales for the 26-week periods ended July 31, 2021 and August 1, 2020 were $2,836.1 million and $1,644.2 million, respectively. Total retail sales increased 72% for the 26-week period ended July 31, 2021.

Compared to the first half of 2019, total retail sales for the 26-week periods ended July 31, 2021 and August 3, 2019 were $2,836.1 million and $2,798.7 million, respectively, an increase of 1%. Comparable store retail sales for the first half of 2021 compared to the first half of 2019 increased 4%.

Consolidated gross margin for the 26 weeks ended July 31, 2021 improved significantly to 41.3% compared to 22.1% for the prior year 26-week period.

Retail gross margin for the 26 weeks ended July 31, 2021 improved significantly to 42.1% compared to 22.7% for the prior year 26-week period.

Compared to the first half of 2019, retail gross margin improved 883 basis points of sales to 42.1% from 33.3%.

Consolidated operating expenses for the 26 weeks ended July 31, 2021 were $702.5 million (24.2% of sales) compared to $557.5 million (32.7% of sales) for the prior year 26-week period.

Compared to the first half of 2019, retail operating expenses for the 26 weeks ended July 31, 2021 and August 3, 2019 decreased 431 basis points of sales to $699.4 million (24.7% of sales) from $810.9 million (29.0% of sales), respectively.

Share Repurchase

During the 13 weeks ended July 31, 2021, the Company purchased $112.2 million (approximately 0.7 million shares) of Class A Common Stock under its March 2018 share repurchase program.

During the 26 weeks ended July 31, 2021, the Company purchased $171.0 million (approximately 1.4 million shares) of Class A Common Stock under its March 2018 share repurchase program.

As of July 31, 2021, authorization of $2.1 million remained under the March 2018 program and $500.0 million remained under the May 2021 program. Total shares outstanding (Class A and Class B Common Stock) at July 31, 2021 and August 1, 2020 were 20.7 million and 22.6 million, respectively.

Store Information

During the second quarter, the Company closed its Paradise Valley Mall location in Phoenix, Arizona (200,000 square feet). The Company plans to close its clearance center at Valle Vista Mall in Harlingen, Texas (100,000 square feet) during the third quarter. Dillard's plans to open its new location at Mesa Mall in Grand Junction, Colorado (100,000 square feet) during the third quarter.

The Company operates 249 Dillard’s locations and 31 clearance centers spanning 29 states and an Internet store at dillards.com. Total square footage at July 31, 2021 was 47.7 million square feet.

Dillard’s, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In Millions, Except Per Share Data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13 Weeks Ended

 

26 Weeks Ended

 

 

July 31, 2021

 

August 1, 2020

 

July 31, 2021

 

August 1, 2020

 

 

Amount

% of
Net
Sales

 

Amount

% of
Net
Sales

 

Amount

% of
Net
Sales

 

Amount

% of
Net
Sales

Net sales

 

$

1,570.4

 

100.0

%

 

$

919.0

 

100.0

%

 

$

2,898.9

 

100.0

%

 

$

1,705.7

 

100.0

%

Service charges and other income

 

31.0

 

2.0

 

 

26.1

 

2.8

 

 

60.1

 

2.1

 

 

61.1

 

3.6

 

 

 

1,601.4

 

102.0

 

 

945.1

 

102.8

 

 

2,959.0

 

102.1

 

 

1,766.8

 

103.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

 

927.2

 

59.0

 

 

639.8

 

69.6

 

 

1,701.3

 

58.7

 

 

1,328.3

 

77.9

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

365.9

 

23.3

 

 

267.1

 

29.1

 

 

702.5

 

24.2

 

 

557.5

 

32.7

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

50.0

 

3.2

 

 

51.0

 

5.5

 

 

96.5

 

3.3

 

 

101.9

 

6.0

 

Rentals

 

5.1

 

0.3

 

 

5.6

 

0.6

 

 

10.2

 

0.4

 

 

11.2

 

0.7

 

Interest and debt expense, net

 

10.8

 

0.7

 

 

12.9

 

1.4

 

 

22.3

 

0.8

 

 

25.1

 

1.5

 

Other expense

 

2.1

 

0.1

 

 

2.1

 

0.2

 

 

7.1

 

0.2

 

 

4.2

 

0.2

 

Gain on disposal of assets

 

 

0.0

 

 

 

0.0

 

 

24.7

 

0.9

 

 

 

0.0

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

240.3

 

15.3

 

 

(33.4)

 

(3.6)

 

 

443.8

 

15.3

 

 

(261.4)

 

(15.3)

 

Income taxes (benefit)

 

54.6

 

 

 

(24.8)

 

 

 

99.9

 

 

 

(90.9)

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

185.7

 

11.8

%

 

$

(8.6)

 

(0.9)

%

 

$

343.9

 

11.9

%

 

$

(170.5)

 

(10.0)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share

 

$

8.81

 

 

 

$

(0.37)

 

 

 

$

16.03

 

 

 

$

(7.33)

 

 

Basic and diluted weighted average shares

 

21.1

 

 

 

23.2

 

 

 

21.5

 

 

 

23.3

 

  

Dillard’s, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In Millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

July 31, 2021

 

August 1, 2020

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

669.5

 

 

$

82.9

 

Accounts receivable

 

34.4

 

 

28.6

 

Merchandise inventories

 

1,112.8

 

 

1,283.1

 

Federal and state income taxes

 

122.8

 

 

85.7

 

Other current assets

 

66.3

 

 

65.8

 

Total current assets

 

2,005.8

 

 

1,546.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

1,237.4

 

 

1,394.2

 

Operating lease assets

 

44.1

 

 

44.1

 

Deferred income taxes

 

26.8

 

 

23.3

 

Other assets

 

69.4

 

 

75.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Assets

 

$

3,383.5

 

 

$

3,083.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

$

881.5

 

 

$

586.8

 

Other short-term borrowings

 

 

 

229.6

 

Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease liabilities

 

0.4

 

 

1.0

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

12.1

 

 

13.8

 

Total current liabilities

 

894.0

 

 

831.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities

 

365.9

 

 

366.1

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

31.5

 

 

30.1

 

Other liabilities

 

282.5

 

 

284.5

 

Subordinated debentures

 

200.0

 

 

200.0

 

Stockholders' equity

 

1,609.6

 

 

1,371.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

$

3,383.5

 

 

$

3,083.2

Dillard’s, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In Millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

26 Weeks Ended

 

 

July 31, 2021

 

August 1, 2020

Operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

343.9

 

 

$

(170.5)

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization of property and other deferred cost

 

97.7

 

 

103.1

 

Gain on disposal of assets

 

(24.7)

 

 

 

Proceeds from insurance

 

2.3

 

 

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

2.8

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Decrease in accounts receivable

 

2.2

 

 

17.5

 

(Increase) decrease in merchandise inventories

 

(25.0)

 

 

181.9

 

Increase in other current assets

 

(10.9)

 

 

(5.1)

 

Increase in other assets

 

(1.1)

 

 

(0.1)

 

Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

111.7

 

 

(290.3)

 

Decrease in income taxes

 

(6.5)

 

 

(131.0)

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

492.4

 

 

(294.5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment and capitalized software

 

(41.2)

 

 

(38.6)

 

Proceeds from disposal of assets

 

29.3

 

 

0.3

 

Proceeds from insurance

 

2.8

 

 

 

Distribution from joint venture

 

 

 

0.2

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(9.1)

 

 

(38.1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Principal payments on long-term debt and finance lease liabilities

 

(0.3)

 

 

(0.5)

 

Cash dividends paid

 

(6.6)

 

 

(7.2)

 

Purchase of treasury stock

 

(164.2)

 

 

(80.5)

 

Issuance cost of line of credit

 

(3.0)

 

 

(3.0)

 

Increase in short-term borrowings

 

 

 

229.6

 

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(174.1)

 

 

138.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

309.2

 

 

(194.2)

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

360.3

 

 

277.1

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

669.5

 

 

$

82.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash transactions:

 

 

 

 

Accrued capital expenditures

 

$

14.5

 

 

$

8.0

 

Accrued purchase of treasury stock

 

6.8

 

 

3.0

 

Stock awards

 

1.1

 

 

0.8

 

Lease assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities

 

3.8

 

 

4.1

 

Estimates for 2021

The Company is providing the following estimates for certain financial statement items for the fiscal year ending January 29, 2022 based upon current conditions. Actual results may differ significantly from these estimates as conditions and factors change - See “Forward-Looking Information.”

 

 

 

In Millions

 

 

 

2021

2020

 

 

 

 

Estimated

Actual

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

$

195

 

$

213

 

Rentals

 

 

21

 

22

 

Interest and debt expense, net

 

 

42

 

49

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

120

 

60

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Forward-Looking Information

The foregoing contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the definition of federal securities laws. The following are or may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: statements including (a) words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “believe,” “expect,” “future,” “potential,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “continue,” or the negative or other variations thereof, and (b) statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions of management and information available to management at the time of such statements and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements of the Company involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various important factors. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company and its management as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of those factors include (without limitation) the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on public health, our supply chain, the health and well-being of our employees and customers, and the retail industry in general; other general retail industry conditions and macro-economic conditions; economic and weather conditions for regions in which the Company’s stores are located and the effect of these factors on the buying patterns of the Company’s customers, including the effect of changes in prices and availability of oil and natural gas; the availability of consumer credit; the impact of competitive pressures in the department store industry and other retail channels including specialty, off-price, discount and Internet retailers; changes in consumer spending patterns, debt levels and their ability to meet credit obligations; changes in tax legislation; changes in legislation, affecting such matters as the cost of employee benefits or credit card income; adequate and stable availability and pricing of materials, production facilities and labor from which the Company sources its merchandise; changes in operating expenses, including employee wages, commission structures and related benefits; system failures or data security breaches; possible future acquisitions of store properties from other department store operators; the continued availability of financing in amounts and at the terms necessary to support the Company’s future business; fluctuations in LIBOR and other base borrowing rates; the elimination of LIBOR; potential disruption from terrorist activity and the effect on ongoing consumer confidence; other epidemic, pandemic or public health issues; potential disruption of international trade and supply chain efficiencies; any government-ordered restrictions on the movement of the general public or the mandated or voluntary closing of retail stores in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; world conflict and the possible impact on consumer spending patterns and other economic and demographic changes of similar or dissimilar nature. The Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021, contain other information on factors that may affect financial results or cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements.

Dillards (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dillard’s, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) (the “Company” or “Dillard’s”) announced operating results for the 13 and 26 weeks ended July 31, 2021. This release contains certain forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Company’s cautionary statements …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The ExOne Company is Fair to ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences
MSCI Equity Indexes August 2021 Index Review
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of its IND Application for XeriSol Levothyroxine ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
KE Holdings Appoints New Directors
Sonos Reports Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results and Raises Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
CytoDyn Files Lawsuit Against Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group for Misleading Shareholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11.08.21Dillard’s, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten