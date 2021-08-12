checkAd

Cedar Fair Unveils Exciting Plans for 2022 Operating Season, Including Upgraded Safari Village Area at Kings Dominion, 50th Anniversary Celebration at Kings Island, Fun-Filled Seasonal Events and Upgraded Lodging and Dining Venues

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 13:30  |  32   |   |   

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, today announced exciting plans for the 2022 operating season across all of its properties in the U.S. and Canada. These include a new themed area at Kings Dominion in Virginia, the reopening of two newly refurbished resort properties at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, and the 50th anniversary celebration at Kings Island in Mason, Ohio. In addition, Cedar Fair plans to introduce several new and upgraded dining venues and to expand its popular festival and event calendars to include something for everyone in the family throughout the year.

“We’re in the business of making people happy, and we are actively investing in our parks to help us deliver the type of fun, immersive experiences that our guests crave and our associates love to provide,” said Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman. “Based on positive recent trends and our renewed confidence in the recovery of the business, we now plan to invest between $175-$200 million for the 2022 season to improve the guest experience at our parks. These investments include ongoing renovations at the Castaway Bay and Sawmill Creek resort properties at Cedar Point, as well as the addition of new rides, attractions and guest amenities across our parks in the U.S. and Canada.”

Zimmerman said consumer research continues to reinforce the significance of food and beverage (F&B) and the high-quality menu options Cedar Fair parks offer as essential components of delivering a memorable park experience. As such, the company is investing aggressively for the 2022 season as part of the next phase of significant development in its F&B lineup. Under this plan, Cedar Fair is upgrading and expanding F&B facilities across its portfolio, with new chef-inspired restaurants opening at several parks. The focus is on providing signature menu and beverage items that tap into consumers’ interest for unique flavors and experiences they can’t find anywhere else. In 2021, Cedar Fair has added approximately 20 chefs to its park teams to accommodate the continued growth in its culinary program. In addition, these capital investments will improve the capabilities, technologies and efficiencies of the parks’ food preparation and delivery systems.

Seite 1 von 4


Cedar Fair Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cedar Fair Unveils Exciting Plans for 2022 Operating Season, Including Upgraded Safari Village Area at Kings Dominion, 50th Anniversary Celebration at Kings Island, Fun-Filled Seasonal Events and Upgraded Lodging and Dining Venues Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, today announced exciting plans for the 2022 operating season across all of its properties in the U.S. and Canada. These …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The ExOne Company is Fair to ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences
MSCI Equity Indexes August 2021 Index Review
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of its IND Application for XeriSol Levothyroxine ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
KE Holdings Appoints New Directors
Sonos Reports Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results and Raises Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
CytoDyn Files Lawsuit Against Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group for Misleading Shareholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.08.21Cedar Fair Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Cedar Fair Exploring Development of Esports Arena in Sandusky
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Cedar Fair to Announce 2021 Second Quarter Results on August 4; Earnings Call and Webcast Start at 10 AM EDT
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten