PGTI Reports 2021 Second Quarter Growth and Revises Fiscal 2021 Guidance
PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in premium windows and doors, including impact-resistant products and products designed to unify indoor/outdoor living spaces, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended July 3, 2021.
Financial Highlights for Second Quarter 2021 compared to Second Quarter 2020
- Net sales increased 41 percent, to $286 million, which includes $24 million from consolidation of Eco Enterprises (f/k/a Eco Windows Systems)
- Gross profit increased 30 percent, to $97 million
- Net income attributable to common shareholders was $0.11 per diluted share
- Adjusted net income was $0.18 per diluted share
- Adjusted EBITDA was $36 million
Full-Year 2021 Guidance (includes results for Eco from date of acquisition at 100% of its sales)
- Net sales in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion
- EBITDA in the range of $160 million to $190 million
“PGT Innovations achieved sales growth of 41 percent in the second quarter as we continue to see economic growth across our key markets,” said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Organic growth was 29 percent in addition to $24 million of sales contribution from Eco, which we acquired in January of this year. In our Southeast Business Unit, sales were up 40 percent, and in our Western Business Unit, sales were up 44 percent, as the recoveries we’ve seen in Arizona and California continue.”
“Order entries increased 35 percent over the prior-year quarter, as demand continues to be robust across our geographies and business channels,” Jackson continued. “We remain focused on increasing capacity by adding new equipment and the needed headcount to support the growing demand. I am excited that we successfully added nearly 600 employees. As we focused on hiring and training new employees to maintain our high standards for safety and quality, these efforts generated higher costs and inefficiencies resulting in a gross margin decline of 270 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2020. Gross margin did not get the full benefit of the price increases as products being shipped in the quarter were from backlog generated prior to the price increases taking effect.”
“Looking toward the second half of the year, we expect that price increases and the benefits from increased efficiencies will enable us to improve margins in both the third and fourth quarters,” concluded Jackson.
2021 Guidance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior 2021 Guidance*
(as of 05/13/2021)
|
Revised 2021 Guidance*
(as of 08/12/2021)
|
|
|
Net sales (in billions)
|
$1.050
|
$1.125
|
$1.1
|
$1.2
|
|
|
% growth
|
19%
|
27%
|
25%
|
36%
|
|
|
EBITDA (in millions)
|
$175
|
$194
|
$160
|
$190
|
|
|
% growth
|
17%
|
29%
|
7%
|
27%
|
|
|
* 2021 guidance includes Eco at 100% contribution for the post-acquisition period.
|
About PGT Innovations, Inc.
PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly-engineered and technically-advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and unify indoor/outdoor living spaces. PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary markets, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index.
The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI, PGT Custom Windows & Doors, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, CGI Commercial, Eze-Breeze, NewSouth Window Solutions, and Eco Enterprises. The Company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with multiple dimensions that allow for greater design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “assume,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “guidance,” “intend,” “many,” “positioned,” “potential,” “project,” “think,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding demand in our Western business recovering; price increases offsetting cost impacts; our prioritization of capital; and our Sales and EBITDA guidance.
Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are used only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:
- the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related measures taken by governmental or regulatory authorities to combat the pandemic, including the impact of the pandemic and these measures on the economies and demand for our products in the states where we sell them, and on our customers, suppliers, labor force, business, operations and financial performance;
- unpredictable weather and macroeconomic factors that may negatively impact the repair and remodel and new construction markets and the construction industry generally, especially in the state of Florida and the western United States, where the substantial portion of our sales are currently generated, and in the U.S. generally;
- changes in raw material prices, especially for aluminum, glass and vinyl, including, price increases due to the implementation of tariffs and other trade-related restrictions or pandemic-related supply chain interruptions;
- our dependence on a limited number of suppliers for certain of our key materials;
- our dependence on our impact-resistant product lines, which increased with our acquisition of a 75% ownership stake in Eco Enterprises and its related companies (collectively, the “Eco Acquisition”), and contemporary indoor/outdoor window and door systems, and on consumer preferences for those types and styles of products;
- the effects of increased expenses or unanticipated liabilities incurred as a result of, or due to activities related to our recent acquisitions, including NewSouth and our Eco Acquisition;
- our level of indebtedness, which increased in connection with our acquisition of NewSouth, and increased further in connection with our Eco Acquisition;
- increases in bad debt owed to us by our customers in the event of a downturn in the home repair and remodel or new home construction channels in our core markets and our inability to collect such debt;
- the risks that the anticipated cost savings, synergies, revenue enhancement strategies and other benefits expected from our acquisition of NewSouth and from our Eco Acquisition, may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected or that our actual integration costs may exceed our estimates;
- increases in transportation costs, including increases in fuel prices;
- our dependence on our limited number of geographically concentrated manufacturing facilities, which increased further due to our Eco Acquisition;
- sales fluctuations to and changes in our relationships with key customers;
- federal, state and local laws and regulations, including unfavorable changes in local building codes and environmental and energy code regulations;
- risks associated with our information technology systems, including cybersecurity-related risks, such as unauthorized intrusions into our systems by “hackers” and theft of data and information from our systems, and the risks that our information technology systems do not function as intended or experience temporary or long-term failures to perform as intended;
- product liability and warranty claims brought against us;
- in addition to our acquisition of NewSouth, and our Eco Acquisition, our ability to successfully integrate businesses we may acquire in the future, or that any business we acquire may not perform as we expected at the time we acquired it; and
- the other risks and uncertainties discussed under “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 1, 2021 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and the financial schedules include financial measures and terms not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that presentation of non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per share, and Adjusted EBITDA provides investors and analysts with an alternative method for assessing our operating results in a manner that enables investors and analysts to more thoroughly evaluate our current performance compared to past performance. Management also believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors with a better baseline for assessing our future earnings potential. The non-GAAP measures included in this press release are provided to give investors access to types of measures that we use in analyzing our results, and for internal planning and forecasting purposes.
Adjusted net income consists of GAAP net income adjusted for the items included in the accompanying reconciliation. Adjusted net income per share consists of GAAP net income per share adjusted for the items included in the accompanying reconciliation. We believe these measures enable investors and analysts to more thoroughly evaluate our current performance as compared to past performance and provide a better baseline for assessing the Company's future earnings potential. However, these measures do not provide a complete picture of our operations.
Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income, adjusted for the items included in the accompanying reconciliation. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and analysts about the Company's performance because they eliminate the effects of period-to-period changes in taxes, costs associated with capital investments and interest expense. Adjusted EBITDA does not give effect to the cash the Company must use to service its debt or pay its income taxes and thus does not reflect the actual funds generated from operations or available for capital investments.
Our calculations of Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, and Adjusted EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to calculations performed by other companies and reported as similarly titled measures. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP measures. Schedules that reconcile Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per share, and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income are included in the financial schedules accompanying this release.
Adjusted EBITDA as used in the calculation of the net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio, consists of our Adjusted EBITDA as described above, but for the trailing twelve-month period, adjusted pursuant to the covenants contained in the 2016 Credit Agreement due 2022.
|
PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|
(unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
July 3,
|
|
|
July 4,
|
|
|
July 3,
|
|
|
July 4,
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
285,500
|
|
|
$
|
202,783
|
|
|
$
|
556,592
|
|
|
$
|
422,987
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
188,491
|
|
|
|
128,320
|
|
|
|
365,621
|
|
|
|
267,397
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
97,009
|
|
|
|
74,463
|
|
|
|
190,971
|
|
|
|
155,590
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
75,745
|
|
|
|
53,969
|
|
|
|
145,511
|
|
|
|
108,189
|
|
Impairment of trade name
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
8,000
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
8,000
|
|
Restructuring costs and charges
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,906
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,906
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
21,264
|
|
|
|
8,588
|
|
|
|
45,460
|
|
|
|
35,495
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
7,825
|
|
|
|
6,856
|
|
|
|
15,282
|
|
|
|
14,025
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
13,439
|
|
|
|
1,732
|
|
|
|
30,178
|
|
|
|
21,470
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
2,726
|
|
|
|
(467
|
)
|
|
|
6,670
|
|
|
|
3,671
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
10,713
|
|
|
|
2,199
|
|
|
|
23,508
|
|
|
|
17,799
|
|
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable
non-controlling interest
|
|
|
(568
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(979
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net income attributable to the Company
|
|
$
|
10,145
|
|
|
$
|
2,199
|
|
|
$
|
22,529
|
|
|
$
|
17,799
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Calculation of net income per common share attributable to
PGT Innovations, Inc. common shareholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to the Company
|
|
$
|
10,145
|
|
|
$
|
2,199
|
|
|
$
|
22,529
|
|
|
$
|
17,799
|
|
Change in redemption value of redeemable
non-controlling interest
|
|
|
(3,563
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3,563
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net income attributable to PGT Innovations,
Inc. common shareholders
|
|
$
|
6,582
|
|
|
$
|
2,199
|
|
|
$
|
18,966
|
|
|
$
|
17,799
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per common share attributable to
PGT Innovations, Inc. common shareholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
|
$
|
0.30
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
|
$
|
0.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
59,551
|
|
|
|
58,943
|
|
|
|
59,418
|
|
|
|
58,806
|
|
Diluted
|
|
60,051
|
|
|
|
59,140
|
|
|
|
59,977
|
|
|
|
59,147
|
|
PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
(unaudited - in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July 3,
|
|
|
January 2,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2021
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
47,587
|
|
|
$
|
100,320
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
139,688
|
|
|
|
92,844
|
|
Inventories
|
|
78,228
|
|
|
|
60,317
|
|
Contract assets, net
|
|
48,456
|
|
|
|
28,723
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
34,929
|
|
|
|
19,468
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
348,888
|
|
|
|
301,672
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
162,464
|
|
|
|
135,155
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net
|
|
80,021
|
|
|
|
38,567
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
324,717
|
|
|
|
256,507
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
360,230
|
|
|
|
329,695
|
|
Other assets, net
|
|
3,861
|
|
|
|
925
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,280,181
|
|
|
$
|
1,062,521
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
$
|
125,874
|
|
|
$
|
84,344
|
|
Current portion of operating lease liability
|
|
10,311
|
|
|
|
6,132
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
136,185
|
|
|
|
90,476
|
|
Long-term debt, less current portion
|
|
474,481
|
|
|
|
412,098
|
|
Operating lease liability, less current portion
|
|
73,354
|
|
|
|
35,130
|
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
|
31,172
|
|
|
|
28,329
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
10,361
|
|
|
|
11,354
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
725,553
|
|
|
|
577,387
|
|
Redeemable non-controlling interest
|
|
33,006
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
521,622
|
|
|
|
485,134
|
|
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest
and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
1,280,181
|
|
|
$
|
1,062,521
|
PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.
|
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO THEIR
|
|
MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP EQUIVALENTS
|
|
(unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
July 3,
|
|
|
July 4,
|
|
|
July 3,
|
|
|
July 4,
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Reconciliation to Adjusted Net Income and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
10,713
|
|
|
$
|
2,199
|
|
|
$
|
23,508
|
|
|
$
|
17,799
|
|
Reconciling items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition-related costs (1)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
379
|
|
|
|
672
|
|
|
|
922
|
|
Business wind-down costs (2)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
4,197
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Impairment of tradename (3)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
8,000
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
8,000
|
|
Restructuring costs and charges (4)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
3,906
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
3,906
|
|
Product line transition costs (5)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
382
|
|
Pandemic-related costs (6)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,585
|
|
Tax effect of reconciling items
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(3,447
|
)
|
|
|
(1,205
|
)
|
|
|
(3,700
|
)
|
Adjusted net income
|
|
$
|
10,713
|
|
|
$
|
12,537
|
|
|
$
|
27,172
|
|
|
$
|
28,894
|
|
Weighted-average diluted shares
|
|
|
60,051
|
|
|
|
59,140
|
|
|
|
59,977
|
|
|
|
59,147
|
|
Adjusted net income per share - diluted
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
$
|
0.21
|
|
|
$
|
0.45
|
|
|
$
|
0.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
$
|
12,802
|
|
|
$
|
10,947
|
|
|
$
|
24,248
|
|
|
$
|
20,875
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
7,825
|
|
|
|
6,856
|
|
|
|
15,282
|
|
|
|
14,025
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
2,726
|
|
|
|
(467
|
)
|
|
|
6,670
|
|
|
|
3,671
|
|
Reversal of tax effect of reconciling items for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjusted net income above
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
3,447
|
|
|
|
1,205
|
|
|
|
3,700
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
1,744
|
|
|
|
1,388
|
|
|
|
3,494
|
|
|
|
2,918
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
35,810
|
|
|
$
|
34,708
|
|
|
$
|
78,071
|
|
|
$
|
74,083
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA as percentage of net sales
|
|
|
12.5
|
%
|
|
|
17.1
|
%
|
|
|
14.0
|
%
|
|
|
17.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio (7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.7
|
x
|
|
|
|
|
(1) In 2021, represents costs relating to our acquisition of Eco. In 2020, represents costs relating to our acquisition of NewSouth.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Represents incremental costs related to the wind-down of our commercial business acquired in the New South acquisition. Of the $4.2 million of these costs, $2.7 million are classified as cost of sales, and $1.5 million are classified as selling, general and administrative expenses in the accompanying condensed consolidated statement of operations for the six months ended July 3, 2021. A portion of these costs may be recoverable through insurance.
|
(3) Represents impairment charge relating to our Western Window Systems trade name, for the three and six months ended July 4, 2020.
|
(4) Represents restructuring costs and charges relating to our 2020 Florida facilities consolidation, which totaled $3.9 million, as classified within the line item on the condensed consolidated statement of operations for the three and six months ended July 4, 2020 described as restructuring costs and charges.
|
(5) Represents costs relating to product line transitions, classified within cost of sales for the six months ended July 4, 2020.
|
(6) Represents incremental costs incurred relating to the coronavirus pandemic, including cleaning and sanitizing costs for the protection of the health of our employees and safety of our facilities, classified within selling, general and administrative expenses for the three and six months ended July 4, 2020.
|
(7) Calculated using an adjusted EBITDA amount pursuant to the covenants included in our 2016 Credit Agreement due 2022 which includes the EBITDA of Eco on a proforma trailing twelve-month basis.
