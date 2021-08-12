checkAd

BIONIK Laboratories Reports Fiscal 2022 Q1 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 13:30  |  26   |   |   

BIONIK Laboratories Corp. (OTCQB:BNKL), a robotics company focused on providing rehabilitation and assistive technology solutions to individuals with neurological and mobility challenges from hospital to home, today reported financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2022, for the period ended June 30, 2021.

“The growing revenue trend that we had in the last quarter of fiscal 2021 continues into the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Our commercial pipeline continues to grow and we are seeing continued traction in our distribution channels. This growth is driven by our InMotion robot sales in the U.S. as well as our InMotion Connect digital solutions sales from one of our strategic partners,” said Rich Russo, Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer. “With our recent announcement of our $5 million capital raise financing, coupled with our 160% increase in revenues over the same period in the prior year, BIONIK is well poised to move the ball forward with its strategic initiatives and execute on its operating plan.”

First Quarter and Recent Corporate Highlights:

  • Five units were shipped during the quarter contributing to 160% growth from the prior year’s quarter revenues
  • The Small Business Administration (“SBA”) has allowed for forgiveness of the Company’s PPP Loan and interest of $0.5 million in May 2021
  • BIONIK continues to advance its machine learning predictive model with its partnership with Bitstrapped and is also connecting with other partners to enhance some of the technical areas of the prototype
  • On a GAAP basis, our operating expenses decreased $0.8 million or 38%, due primarily to the reduction of our head count as well as decreased professional fees within our general and administrative expenses
  • BIONIK recently consolidated its existing debt of $3.2M and closed on a $5M capital raise, all of which will convert to common stock on March 31, 2022 at a price of $9.50, showing the confidence of our new and existing investor base

First Quarter Financial Results:

First quarter total revenues increased 160% to $0.7 million, compared with $0.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, driven by an increase in the units sold in the first quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

First quarter gross profit increased to $0.5 million, compared to $0.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase is due to the increased number of units sold from the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The overall gross margin was up from 75.7% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 to 80.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as certain of our demonstration inventory was sold during the first quarter of fiscal 2022, which generally carry higher margins on revenues.

Total operating expenses were $1.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $2.2 million in the prior year first quarter, a decrease of $0.8 million, or 38%. This decrease was primarily driven by reduced headcount and reduced research and development programs coupled with reduced professional fees and services in general and administrative expenses.

BIONIK recorded a net loss of $0.5 million, or ($0.08) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.0 million, or ($0.39) per diluted share, in the same period for fiscal 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the extinguishment of the PPP loan, share-based compensation expense, non-cash unrealized foreign exchange measurement gains and losses and the amortization of intangibles, first quarter net loss was $0.8 million, or a loss of ($0.14) per diluted share, compared with a loss of $1.6 million, or a loss of ($0.31) per diluted share, in the same period for fiscal 2021.

About BIONIK Laboratories Corp.

BIONIK Laboratories is a robotics company focused on providing rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological and mobility challenges from hospital to home. The Company has a portfolio of products focused on upper and lower extremity rehabilitation for stroke and other mobility-impaired patients, including three products on the market and two products in varying stages of development.

For more information, please visit www.BIONIKlabs.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "should," "would," "will," "could," "scheduled," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," “possible,” "believe," "intend," "seek," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including plans or objectives relating to the design, development and commercialization of robotic rehabilitation products and other Company products, (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, pipeline of potential sales, capital structure or other financial items, (iii) the Company's future financial performance, (iv) the market and projected market for our existing and planned products and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above.

Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances, and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward- looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, the inability to meet listing standards to uplist to a national stock exchange, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of our products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the impact on the Company’s business as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Company’s continued going concern qualification, the Company's inability to expand the Company's business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, volatility in the price of the Company's raw materials, and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

BIONIK Laboratories Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts expressed in US Dollars)

 

 

June 30,
2021

 

March 31,
2021

(unaudited)

 

(Audited)

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

541,587

 

$

608,348

Accounts receivable

 

446,105

 

 

451,905

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

1,779,934

 

 

1,680,557

Inventories

 

601,312

 

 

692,163

Total current assets

 

3,368,938

 

 

3,432,973

Equipment, net

 

67,845

 

 

93,577

Intangible assets, net

 

956,919

 

 

976,551

Goodwill

 

4,282,984

 

 

4,282,984

Total assets

$

8,676,686

 

$

8,786,085

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

520,776

 

$

454,809

Accrued liabilities

 

778,401

 

 

760,026

PPP loan

 

-

 

 

459,912

Demand loans, current portion

 

2,212,334

 

 

2,152,334

Current portion of deferred revenue

 

232,250

 

 

268,083

Total current liabilities

 

3,743,761

 

 

4,095,164

Demand loans, net of current portion

 

1,697,457

 

 

1,105,974

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

 

318,604

 

 

303,917

Total liabilities

 

5,759,822

 

 

5,505,055

Total stockholders’ equity

 

2,916,864

 

 

3,281,030

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

8,676,686

 

$

8,786,085

BIONIK Laboratories Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(Amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars)

 

Three months ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

Revenues, net

$

671,283

 

$

257,908

Cost of revenues

 

130,506

 

62,555

Gross Profit

 

540,777

 

 

195,353

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

329,474

 

227,433

Research and development

 

180,967

 

 

384,220

General and administrative

 

832,221

 

 

1,542,236

Total operating expenses

 

1,342,662

 

2,153,889

 

 

 

 

Loss from operations

 

(801,885)

 

(1,958,536)

Interest expense, net

 

102,296

 

 

74,975

Other (income), net

 

(453,269)

 

(26,435)

Total other (income) expense

 

(350,973)

 

 

48,540

Net loss

$

(450,912)

$

(2,007,076)

Loss per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.08)

 

$

(0.39)

Weighted average number of shares
outstanding – basic and diluted

 

5,701,815

 

5,126,834

 

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, BIONIK uses non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP diluted net loss per share. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release exclude costs associated with the amortization of intangible assets acquired, share-based compensation expense, extinguishment of existing debt, as well as unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses for the three months and year ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. This exclusion may be different from, and therefore not comparable to, similar measures used by other companies.

BIONIK’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding amortization, impairment and foreign exchange costs that may not be indicative of our core business operating results. BIONIK believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to the non-GAAP financial measures in assessing BIONIK’s performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. BIONIK also believes that the non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in our financial and operational decision making. The non-GAAP Financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to BIONIK’s historical performance and our competitors’ operating results.

Reconciliation of GAAP Income Statement Measures to Non-GAAP Income Statement Measures
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

Loss from operations

 

$

(801,885

)

 

$

(1,958,536)

Non-GAAP adjustments to loss from operations:

 

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

94,544

 

 

 

407,315

Costs associated with amortization of intangibles

 

 

19,633

 

 

 

23,504

Total Non-GAAP adjustments to loss from operations

 

 

114,177

 

 

 

430,819

Non-GAAP loss from operations

 

$

(687,708

)

 

$

(1,527,717)

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

Net loss

 

$

(450,912

)

 

$

(2,007,076)

Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss:

 

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

94,544

 

 

 

407,315

Costs associated with amortization of intangibles

 

 

19,633

 

 

23,504

Extinguishment of PPP loan

 

 

(459,912

)

 

 

-

Unrealized foreign exchange loss

 

 

6,643

 

 

 

11,177

Total Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss

 

 

(339,092

)

 

 

441,996

Non-GAAP net loss

 

$

(790,004

)

 

$

(1,565,080)

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

Diluted net loss per share

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.39)

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.08

Costs associated with amortization of intangibles

 

 

0.00

 

 

0.01

Extinguishment of PPP loan

 

 

(0.08

)

 

 

-

Unrealized foreign exchange loss

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.00

Total Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss

 

 

(0.06

)

 

 

0.09

Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share

 

$

(0.14

)

 

$

(0.31)

Weighted average shares used to compute
GAAP diluted net loss per share

 

 

5,701,815

 

 

 

5,126,834

Weighted average shares used to compute
Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share

 

 

5,701,815

 

 

 

5,126,834

 

Bionik Laboratories Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BIONIK Laboratories Reports Fiscal 2022 Q1 Financial Results BIONIK Laboratories Corp. (OTCQB:BNKL), a robotics company focused on providing rehabilitation and assistive technology solutions to individuals with neurological and mobility challenges from hospital to home, today reported financial results for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The ExOne Company is Fair to ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences
MSCI Equity Indexes August 2021 Index Review
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of its IND Application for XeriSol Levothyroxine ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
KE Holdings Appoints New Directors
Sonos Reports Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results and Raises Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
CytoDyn Files Lawsuit Against Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group for Misleading Shareholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.07.21BIONIK Laboratories Announces $5 Million Capital Raise through Issuance of Convertible Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21BIONIK Laboratories Announces Resignation of CEO, Names Interim CEO
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten