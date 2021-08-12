Flora Growth Corp. Applauds Nasdaq Board Diversity Initiative, Appoints Lead Scientific Advisor, Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan, PhD to its Board of Directors

Nasdaq’s board diversity rule, which was approved by the SEC on August 6, 2021, is a disclosure standard designed to encourage a minimum board diversity objective for companies and provide stakeholders with consistent, comparable disclosures concerning a company’s current board composition ( click here to read the full details). The Flora team shares these fundamental values regarding diversity, taking meaningful action to support social equality, promoting inclusiveness, and championing each individual’s unique mix of experiences and perspectives.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, is pleased to announce that it has accelerated its transition plans to be compliant with the recently approved Nasdaq board diversity initiatives. As part of this transition, Flora is pleased to announce that Lead Scientific Advisor, Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan, PhD, has been appointed to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Dr. Annabelle is a scientist, educator, author, mother of five, and a respected key opinion leader. She is a cell and developmental biologist with a doctorate from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, with a background in neuroscience from Georgetown University. She earned her PhD in Cell and Developmental Biology with a focus in Cardio-Oncology and has since become a philanthropist and entrepreneur focused on pharmaceutical innovation and clinical trial research in medical cannabis.

In conjunction with this appointment and recognizing the need to include more diverse perspectives at the board level, Flora co-founder, Stan Bharti, has made the decision to step down from his role as a director and will transition to a role as strategic advisor to the Flora board of directors. Flora’s board, management team, and employees would like to thank Mr. Bharti for his forward-thinking vision, passion, commitment, and efforts to help shape Flora into the company it is today, successfully positioning it for future growth and success. Additionally, in connection with the appointment of Dr. Annabelle to the Flora board of directors, Flora plans to form a Special Committee of the Board of Directors for the purpose of identifying, prioritizing, and launching cannabinoid-pharmaceutical research through Flora Lab in Colombia to explore advanced research and product development focused on the therapeutic application of specific cannabinoids in disease conditions.