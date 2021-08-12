checkAd

ProMIS Neurosciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 13:30  |  23   |   |   

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF) (“ProMIS or the Company”), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced its operational and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

ProMIS Neurosciences is applying its patented technology platform to build a portfolio of antibody therapies, therapeutic vaccines, and diagnostics in neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and other dementias, Parkinson’s Disease (PD), and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). These diseases share a common biologic cause – misfolded versions of proteins, that otherwise perform a normal function, kill neurons and produce disease.

ProMIS’ technology platform is an example of the advances in drug discovery enabled by computational power, in silico discovery, and/or artificial intelligence. This platform provides an advantage in either selectively targeting the toxic misfolded proteins with therapeutics or detecting them with diagnostics. This capability has given ProMIS a growing portfolio of potential “best in class” monoclonal antibodies (or corresponding therapeutic vaccines), including our lead program PMN310, targeting toxic oligomers of amyloid in AD.

Corporate Highlights

  • On May 21, 2021, we re-initiated the path to Investigational New Drug application for PMN310 in AD with the start of producer cell line development. This key first step in the manufacturing of antibody therapeutics is being carried out by Selexis, SA, using Selexis’ proprietary SUREtechnology Platform.

  • On June 3, 2021, the Company announced that it had filed a preliminary Prospectus with the securities regulators in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Quebec. The Prospectus will allow the Company to make offerings of common shares, warrants, units, debt securities, subscription receipts, convertible securities or any combination thereof for up to an aggregate total of US$50 million during the 25-month period that the Prospectus is effective.

  • On July 8, 2021, the Company announced that it had filed, and obtained a receipt for the Prospectus with the securities regulators in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Quebec.

  • On July 2, 2021, the Company announced the voting results of the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders held on June 30, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.  All resolutions described in the Management Proxy Circular and placed before the meeting were approved by the shareholders.
    Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ProMIS Neurosciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF) (“ProMIS or the Company”), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Immersive Technologies, Receives Conditional Approval to List Under The Symbol CSE: VRAR
ProPhase Labs Acquires Whole Genome Sequencing Company, Nebula Genomics
Dorman Announces 571 New Products, Including 60 Aftermarket Exclusives
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Closes Sale of Mid-Tennessee Zinc Mines Royalty
NASCAR 21: Ignition Gets the Green Flag for October 28, 2021
Genmab Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2021
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board