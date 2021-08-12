ProMIS Neurosciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF) (“ProMIS or the Company”), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and
development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced its operational and financial results for the three and
six months ended June 30, 2021.
ProMIS Neurosciences is applying its patented technology platform to build a portfolio of antibody therapies, therapeutic vaccines, and diagnostics in neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and other dementias, Parkinson’s Disease (PD), and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). These diseases share a common biologic cause – misfolded versions of proteins, that otherwise perform a normal function, kill neurons and produce disease.
ProMIS’ technology platform is an example of the advances in drug discovery enabled by computational power, in silico discovery, and/or artificial intelligence. This platform provides an advantage in either selectively targeting the toxic misfolded proteins with therapeutics or detecting them with diagnostics. This capability has given ProMIS a growing portfolio of potential “best in class” monoclonal antibodies (or corresponding therapeutic vaccines), including our lead program PMN310, targeting toxic oligomers of amyloid in AD.
Corporate Highlights
- On May 21, 2021, we re-initiated the path to Investigational New Drug application for PMN310 in AD with the start of producer cell line development. This key first step in the manufacturing of
antibody therapeutics is being carried out by Selexis, SA, using Selexis’ proprietary SUREtechnology Platform.
- On June 3, 2021, the Company announced that it had filed a preliminary Prospectus with the securities regulators in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Quebec. The
Prospectus will allow the Company to make offerings of common shares, warrants, units, debt securities, subscription receipts, convertible securities or any combination thereof for up to an
aggregate total of US$50 million during the 25-month period that the Prospectus is effective.
- On July 8, 2021, the Company announced that it had filed, and obtained a receipt for the Prospectus with the securities regulators in each of the provinces and territories of Canada,
except Quebec.
- On July 2, 2021, the Company announced the voting results of the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders held on June 30, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. All
resolutions described in the Management Proxy Circular and placed before the meeting were approved by the shareholders.
