ProMIS Neurosciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF) (“ProMIS or the Company”), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced its operational and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.



ProMIS Neurosciences is applying its patented technology platform to build a portfolio of antibody therapies, therapeutic vaccines, and diagnostics in neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and other dementias, Parkinson’s Disease (PD), and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). These diseases share a common biologic cause – misfolded versions of proteins, that otherwise perform a normal function, kill neurons and produce disease.