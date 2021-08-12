GoodRx Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), America’s leading resource for healthcare savings, has released its second quarter 2021 financial results and posted a letter to shareholders on the Overview page of its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com .



GoodRx management will host a conference call and webcast today at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and the Company’s business outlook. Today’s conference call and webcast will be extended to feature a presentation on pharma manufacturer solutions.