Kelly Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings and Announces Dividend

Peter Quigley , president and chief executive officer, announced revenue for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $1.3 billion, a 29.0% increase compared to the corresponding quarter of 2020. Revenue improved year-over-year in the quarter reflecting increased customer demand compared to the COVID-19-impacted prior year period.

Earnings from operations in the second quarter of 2021 totaled $13.7 million, compared to earnings of $11.1 million reported in the second quarter of 2020.

Diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2021 were $0.60 compared to $1.04 per share in the second quarter of 2020. Included in the earnings per share is a non-cash gain per share, net of tax, on Kelly’s investment in Persol Holdings common stock of $0.11 in the second quarter of 2021 and $0.52 in the second quarter of 2020. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were $0.49 in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $0.51 in the corresponding quarter of 2020.

“All five of our operating segments—Professional & Industrial (P&I); Science, Engineering & Technology (SET); Education; OCG; and International—delivered organic year-over-year revenue growth in the second quarter as the recovery gained momentum,” said Quigley. “OCG continues to exceed pre-COVID growth rates; Education exited the quarter on track with 2019 revenue; our International and SET segments delivered solid specialty growth; and our Softworld acquisition is already delivering top- and bottom-line results for the enterprise. Demand is strong in our P&I segment, though it will take longer to fully recover. We’re encouraged by the healthy sales pipelines and new wins we're seeing across all of our businesses. Our reinstatement of a dividend for the quarter reflects the progress we're making with our specialization and M&A strategies, and our confidence in the economic recovery. Kelly is well-positioned for the future and ready for what’s next.”

Kelly also reported that on August 11, its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per share. The dividend is payable on September 7, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 25, 2021.

About Kelly

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We're always thinking about what's next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ nearly 370,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Revenue in 2020 was $4.5 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what's next for you.





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED JULY 4, 2021 AND JUNE 28, 2020 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data) % CC % 2021 2020 Change Change Change Revenue from services $ 1,258.1 $ 975.3 $ 282.8 29.0 % 26.2 % Cost of services 1,027.1 786.1 241.0 30.7 Gross profit 231.0 189.2 41.8 22.1 19.6 Selling, general and administrative expenses 217.3 178.1 39.2 21.9 19.8 Earnings (loss) from operations 13.7 11.1 2.6 24.1 Gain (loss) on investment in Persol Holdings 6.3 29.6 (23.3 ) (78.8 ) Other income (expense), net (0.3 ) 2.6 (2.9 ) (109.0 ) Earnings (loss) before taxes and equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 19.7 43.3 (23.6 ) (54.4 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (2.6 ) 0.9 (3.5 ) (406.2 ) Net earnings (loss) before equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 22.3 42.4 (20.1 ) (47.2 ) Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 1.7 (1.3 ) 3.0 NM Net earnings (loss) $ 24.0 $ 41.1 $ (17.1 ) (41.6 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.60 $ 1.04 $ (0.44 ) (42.3 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.60 $ 1.04 $ (0.44 ) (42.3 ) STATISTICS: Permanent placement revenue (included in revenue from services) $ 18.6 $ 7.6 $ 11.0 146.1 % 139.8 % Gross profit rate 18.4 % 19.4 % (1.0 ) pts. Conversion rate 5.9 % 5.8 % 0.1 pts. Adjusted EBITDA $ 22.2 $ 16.9 $ 5.3 Adjusted EBITDA margin 1.8 % 1.7 % 0.1 pts. Effective income tax rate (13.5 ) % 2.0 % (15.5 ) pts. Average number of shares outstanding (millions): Basic 39.4 39.3 Diluted 39.5 39.4









KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS FOR THE 26 WEEKS ENDED JULY 4, 2021 AND JUNE 28, 2020 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data) % CC % 2021 2020 Change Change Change Revenue from services $ 2,464.0 $ 2,236.4 $ 227.6 10.2 % 8.3 % Cost of services 2,019.7 1,823.9 195.8 10.7 Gross profit 444.3 412.5 31.8 7.7 5.9 Selling, general and administrative expenses 420.0 397.6 22.4 5.6 4.0 Goodwill impairment charge — 147.7 (147.7 ) NM Gain on sale of assets — (32.1 ) 32.1 NM Earnings (loss) from operations 24.3 (100.7 ) 125.0 NM Gain (loss) on investment in Persol Holdings 36.3 (48.2 ) 84.5 NM Other income (expense), net (3.7 ) 4.3 (8.0 ) (185.8 ) Earnings (loss) before taxes and equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 56.9 (144.6 ) 201.5 NM Income tax expense (benefit) 7.9 (35.3 ) 43.2 122.2 Net earnings (loss) before equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 49.0 (109.3 ) 158.3 NM Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 0.6 (2.8 ) 3.4 NM Net earnings (loss) $ 49.6 $ (112.1 ) $ 161.7 NM Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 1.25 $ (2.86 ) $ 4.11 NM Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.25 $ (2.86 ) $ 4.11 NM STATISTICS: Permanent placement revenue (included in revenue from services) $ 34.6 $ 19.8 $ 14.8 74.1 % 70.0 % Gross profit rate 18.0 % 18.4 % (0.4 ) pts. Conversion rate 5.5 % (24.4 ) % 29.9 pts. Adjusted EBITDA $ 39.1 $ 35.4 $ 3.7 Adjusted EBITDA margin 1.6 % 1.6 % — pts. Effective income tax rate 13.8 % 24.5 % (10.7 ) pts. Average number of shares outstanding (millions): Basic 39.4 39.2 Diluted 39.5 39.2









KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) Second Quarter % CC % 2021 2020 Change Change Professional & Industrial Revenue from services $ 466.5 $ 406.4 14.8 % 14.0 % Gross profit 75.2 78.9 (4.7 ) (5.5 ) SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 69.0 64.6 6.8 6.2 Restructuring charges — — NM NM Total SG&A expenses 69.0 64.6 6.9 6.2 Earnings (loss) from operations 6.2 14.3 (57.0 ) Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges 6.2 14.3 (56.9 ) Gross profit rate 16.1 % 19.4 % (3.3 ) pts. Science, Engineering & Technology Revenue from services $ 298.2 $ 247.3 20.6 % 20.1 % Gross profit 66.5 50.6 31.5 31.1 SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 46.9 31.3 49.7 49.3 Restructuring charges — — NM NM Total SG&A expenses 46.9 31.3 49.7 49.3 Earnings (loss) from operations 19.6 19.3 1.8 Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges 19.6 19.3 1.8 Gross profit rate 22.3 % 20.4 % 1.9 pts. Education Revenue from services $ 105.9 $ 25.1 322.1 % 322.1 % Gross profit 16.8 4.3 291.1 291.1 SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 15.3 9.6 60.0 60.0 Restructuring charges — (0.1 ) NM NM Total SG&A expenses 15.3 9.5 60.5 60.5 Earnings (loss) from operations 1.5 (5.2 ) NM Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges 1.5 (5.3 ) NM Gross profit rate 15.8 % 17.1 % (1.3 ) pts. Outsourcing & Consulting Revenue from services $ 107.3 $ 83.6 28.2 % 26.1 % Gross profit 34.8 29.2 19.3 15.7 SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 30.1 25.1 19.8 17.0 Restructuring charges — — NM NM Total SG&A expenses 30.1 25.1 19.7 17.0 Earnings (loss) from operations 4.7 4.1 16.2 Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges 4.7 4.1 15.9 Gross profit rate 32.5 % 34.9 % (2.4 ) pts. International Revenue from services $ 280.4 $ 213.0 31.6 % 21.6 % Gross profit 37.7 26.2 43.8 32.9 SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 34.6 28.3 22.3 13.3 Restructuring charges — — NM NM Total SG&A expenses 34.6 28.3 22.3 13.3 Earnings (loss) from operations 3.1 (2.1 ) NM Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges 3.1 (2.1 ) NM Gross profit rate 13.4 % 12.3 % 1.1 pts.









KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) June Year to Date % CC % 2021 2020 Change Change Professional & Industrial Revenue from services $ 934.1 $ 900.2 3.8 % 3.2 % Gross profit 151.1 164.0 (7.9 ) (8.4 ) SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 138.4 140.7 (1.7 ) (2.1 ) Restructuring charges — 4.4 NM NM Total SG&A expenses 138.4 145.1 (4.6 ) (5.0 ) Earnings (loss) from operations 12.7 18.9 (32.9 ) Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges 12.7 23.3 (45.4 ) Gross profit rate 16.2 % 18.2 % (2.0 ) pts. Science, Engineering & Technology Revenue from services $ 552.9 $ 517.5 6.8 % 6.5 % Gross profit 119.7 105.3 13.7 13.4 SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 82.6 67.3 22.8 22.5 Restructuring charges — 0.5 NM NM Total SG&A expenses 82.6 67.8 21.8 21.5 Earnings (loss) from operations 37.1 37.5 (1.1 ) Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges 37.1 38.0 (2.5 ) Gross profit rate 21.6 % 20.3 % 1.3 pts. Education Revenue from services $ 217.5 $ 167.6 29.8 % 29.8 % Gross profit 34.0 24.7 37.6 37.6 SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 29.5 25.3 16.8 16.8 Restructuring charges — 0.8 NM NM Total SG&A expenses 29.5 26.1 12.9 12.9 Earnings (loss) from operations 4.5 (1.4 ) NM Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges 4.5 (0.6 ) NM Gross profit rate 15.6 % 14.7 % 0.9 pts. Outsourcing & Consulting Revenue from services $ 206.6 $ 173.1 19.3 % 17.5 % Gross profit 66.1 58.0 14.1 11.0 Total SG&A expenses 58.5 53.7 8.9 6.6 Earnings (loss) from operations 7.6 4.3 78.9 Gross profit rate 32.0 % 33.5 % (1.5 ) pts. International Revenue from services $ 553.3 $ 478.2 15.7 % 9.0 % Gross profit 73.4 60.5 21.3 13.9 SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 67.7 60.4 12.0 5.1 Restructuring charges — 1.1 NM NM Total SG&A expenses 67.7 61.5 10.1 3.3 Earnings (loss) from operations 5.7 (1.0 ) NM Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges 5.7 0.1 NM Gross profit rate 13.3 % 12.7 % 0.6 pts.









KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) July 4, 2021 January 3, 2021 June 28, 2020 Current Assets Cash and equivalents $ 64.4 $ 223.0 $ 216.2 Trade accounts receivable, less allowances of $12.5, $13.3, and $11.2, respectively 1,362.5 1,265.2 1,085.0 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 82.4 61.4 76.0 Total current assets 1,509.3 1,549.6 1,377.2 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net 37.7 41.0 41.6 Operating lease right-of-use assets 83.2 83.2 85.8 Deferred taxes 302.9 282.0 265.9 Goodwill, net 114.8 3.5 — Investment in Persol Holdings 187.7 164.2 127.2 Investment in equity affiliate 120.0 118.5 113.6 Other assets 391.3 319.9 307.4 Total noncurrent assets 1,237.6 1,012.3 941.5 Total Assets $ 2,746.9 $ 2,561.9 $ 2,318.7 Current Liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 0.1 $ 0.3 $ 0.3 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 612.6 536.8 463.6 Operating lease liabilities 19.6 19.6 19.5 Accrued payroll and related taxes 337.0 293.0 210.7 Accrued workers' compensation and other claims 22.0 22.7 25.6 Income and other taxes 62.6 53.2 71.7 Total current liabilities 1,053.9 925.6 791.4 Noncurrent Liabilities Operating lease liabilities 67.1 67.5 69.9 Accrued payroll and related taxes 58.5 58.5 38.4 Accrued workers' compensation and other claims 40.8 42.2 45.6 Accrued retirement benefits 214.6 205.8 180.8 Other long-term liabilities 68.2 59.3 47.0 Total noncurrent liabilities 449.2 433.3 381.7 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 40.1 40.1 40.1 Treasury stock (15.3 ) (17.1 ) (17.3 ) Paid-in capital 22.3 21.3 20.5 Earnings invested in the business 1,212.5 1,162.9 1,122.8 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (15.8 ) (4.2 ) (20.5 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,243.8 1,203.0 1,145.6 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,746.9 $ 2,561.9 $ 2,318.7 STATISTICS: Working Capital $ 455.4 $ 624.0 $ 585.8 Current Ratio 1.4 1.7 1.7 Debt-to-capital % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Global Days Sales Outstanding 60 64 61 Year-to-Date Free Cash Flow $ 42.7 $ 170.5 $ 170.4





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE 26 WEEKS ENDED JULY 4, 2021 AND JUNE 28, 2020 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings (loss) $ 49.6 $ (112.1 ) Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash from operating activities: Goodwill impairment charge — 147.7 Deferred income taxes on goodwill impairment charge — (23.0 ) Depreciation and amortization 14.1 12.0 Operating lease asset amortization 10.7 10.5 Provision for credit losses and sales allowances — 0.1 Stock-based compensation 2.8 2.4 (Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings (36.3 ) 48.2 Gain on sale of assets — (32.1 ) Equity in net (earnings) loss of PersolKelly Pte. Ltd. (0.6 ) 2.8 Other, net 2.2 0.8 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions 5.1 120.8 Net cash from operating activities 47.6 178.1 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (4.9 ) (7.7 ) Proceeds from company-owned life insurance 10.4 2.3 Proceeds from sale of assets — 55.5 Acquisition of companies, net of cash received (219.0 ) (36.4 ) Proceeds (payments) related to loans with equity affiliate 5.8 — Proceeds from (investment in) equity securities 5.0 — Other investing activities 1.0 (0.4 ) Net cash (used in) from investing activities (201.7 ) 13.3 Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in short-term borrowings (0.1 ) (1.4 ) Financing lease payments (0.3 ) (0.6 ) Payments of tax withholding for stock awards (0.6 ) (1.1 ) Dividend payments — (3.0 ) Other financing activities — (0.1 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1.0 ) (6.2 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2.3 ) 5.7 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (157.4 ) 190.9 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 228.1 31.0 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 70.7 $ 221.9









KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE FROM SERVICES BY GEOGRAPHY (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) Second Quarter % CC % 2021 2020 Change Change Americas United States $ 894.6 $ 700.1 27.8 % 27.8 % Canada 39.5 25.6 54.4 36.8 Mexico 33.1 22.5 47.2 26.2 Puerto Rico 26.9 20.0 34.3 34.3 Brazil — 6.1 NM NM Total Americas Region 994.1 774.3 Europe France 57.5 39.9 44.2 31.7 Switzerland 54.0 47.4 13.8 7.5 Portugal 40.6 23.8 70.7 55.9 Russia 33.7 29.3 15.2 17.9 Italy 19.4 13.3 46.1 33.6 United Kingdom 17.7 17.8 (0.6 ) (11.8 ) Germany 8.5 7.1 20.6 10.3 Ireland 6.3 4.1 53.5 40.2 Other 17.0 11.5 47.7 32.9 Total Europe Region 254.7 194.2 31.2 22.3 Total Asia-Pacific Region 9.3 6.8 34.5 20.9 Total Kelly Services, Inc. $ 1,258.1 $ 975.3 29.0 % 26.2 %









KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE FROM SERVICES BY GEOGRAPHY (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) June Year to Date % CC % 2021 2020 Change Change Americas United States $ 1,753.1 $ 1,628.6 7.6 % 7.6 % Canada 73.6 58.4 26.0 15.1 Mexico 67.7 51.2 32.3 25.3 Puerto Rico 51.1 37.7 35.3 35.3 Brazil — 15.2 NM NM Total Americas Region 1,945.5 1,791.1 8.6 8.1 Europe France 111.8 92.4 21.0 10.7 Switzerland 106.7 91.6 16.4 9.6 Portugal 84.3 67.4 25.1 14.5 Russia 66.3 61.4 8.1 15.9 Italy 37.5 28.0 33.9 22.6 United Kingdom 34.7 40.1 (13.4 ) (21.4 ) Germany 15.6 15.1 3.6 (5.2 ) Ireland 11.4 9.1 25.6 14.9 Other 32.6 26.7 22.1 11.9 Total Europe Region 500.9 431.8 16.0 9.2 Total Asia-Pacific Region 17.6 13.5 29.8 16.9 Total Kelly Services, Inc. $ 2,464.0 $ 2,236.4 10.2 % 8.3 %









KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES SECOND QUARTER (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) 2021 2020 SG&A Expenses: As Reported Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 69.0 $ 64.6 Science, Engineering & Technology 46.9 31.3 Education 15.3 9.6 Outsourcing & Consulting 30.1 25.1 International 34.6 28.3 Corporate 21.4 19.4 Total Company $ 217.3 $ 178.3





2021 2020 Earnings (loss) from Operations: As Reported Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 6.2 $ 14.3 Science, Engineering & Technology 19.6 19.3 Education 1.5 (5.3 ) Outsourcing & Consulting 4.7 4.1 International 3.1 (2.1 ) Corporate (21.4 ) (19.4 ) Total Company $ 13.7 $ 10.9









KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES SECOND QUARTER (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) 2020 SG&A Expenses: As Reported Restructuring(4) Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 64.6 $ — $ 64.6 Science, Engineering & Technology 31.3 — 31.3 Education 9.5 0.1 9.6 Outsourcing & Consulting 25.1 — 25.1 International 28.3 — 28.3 Corporate 19.3 0.1 19.4 Total Company $ 178.1 $ 0.2 $ 178.3





2020 Earnings (loss) from Operations: As Reported Restructuring(4) Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 14.3 $ — $ 14.3 Science, Engineering & Technology 19.3 — 19.3 Education (5.2 ) (0.1 ) (5.3 ) Outsourcing & Consulting 4.1 — 4.1 International (2.1 ) — (2.1 ) Corporate (19.3 ) (0.1 ) (19.4 ) Total Company $ 11.1 $ (0.2 ) $ 10.9









KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES JUNE YEAR TO DATE (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) 2021 2020 SG&A Expenses: As Reported Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 138.4 $ 140.7 Science, Engineering & Technology 82.6 67.3 Education 29.5 25.3 Outsourcing & Consulting 58.5 53.7 International 67.7 60.4 Corporate 43.3 41.7 Total Company $ 420.0 $ 389.1





2021 2020 Earnings (loss) from Operations: As Reported Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 12.7 $ 23.3 Science, Engineering & Technology 37.1 38.0 Education 4.5 (0.6 ) Outsourcing & Consulting 7.6 4.3 International 5.7 0.1 Corporate (43.3 ) (41.7 ) Total Company $ 24.3 $ 23.4









KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES JUNE YEAR TO DATE (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) 2020 SG&A Expenses: As Reported Restructuring(4) Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 145.1 $ (4.4 ) $ 140.7 Science, Engineering & Technology 67.8 (0.5 ) 67.3 Education 26.1 (0.8 ) 25.3 Outsourcing & Consulting 53.7 — 53.7 International 61.5 (1.1 ) 60.4 Corporate 43.4 (1.7 ) 41.7 Total Company $ 397.6 $ (8.5 ) $ 389.1





2020 Earnings (loss) from Operations: As Reported Goodwill

impairment(1) Gain on sale

of assets(3) Restructuring(4) Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 18.9 $ — $ — $ 4.4 $ 23.3 Science, Engineering & Technology 37.5 — — 0.5 38.0 Education (1.4 ) — — 0.8 (0.6 ) Outsourcing & Consulting 4.3 — — — 4.3 International (1.0 ) — — 1.1 0.1 Corporate (159.0 ) 147.7 (32.1 ) 1.7 (41.7 ) Total Company $ (100.7 ) $ 147.7 $ (32.1 ) $ 8.5 $ 23.4









KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (continued) (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data) Second Quarter June Year to Date 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income tax expense (benefit) $ (2.6 ) $ 0.9 $ 7.9 $ (35.3 ) Taxes on goodwill impairment charge(1) — — — 23.0 Taxes on investment in Persol Holdings(2) (1.9 ) (9.0 ) (11.1 ) 14.8 Taxes on gain on sale of assets(3) — — — (8.1 ) Taxes on restructuring charges(4) — — — 2.2 Adjusted income tax expense (benefit) $ (4.5 ) $ (8.1 ) $ (3.2 ) $ (3.4 ) Second Quarter June Year to Date 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net earnings (loss) $ 24.0 $ 41.1 $ 49.6 $ (112.1 ) Goodwill impairment charge, net of taxes(1) — — — 124.7 (Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings, net of taxes(2) (4.4 ) (20.6 ) (25.2 ) 33.4 Gain on sale of assets, net of taxes(3) — — — (24.0 ) Restructuring charges, net of taxes(4) — (0.2 ) — 6.3 Adjusted net earnings $ 19.6 $ 20.3 $ 24.4 $ 28.3 Second Quarter June Year to Date 2021 2020 2021 2020 Per Share Per Share Net earnings (loss) $ 0.60 $ 1.04 $ 1.25 $ (2.86 ) Goodwill impairment charge, net of taxes(1) — — — 3.18 (Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings, net of taxes(2) (0.11 ) (0.52 ) (0.63 ) 0.85 Gain on sale of assets, net of taxes(3) — — — (0.61 ) Restructuring charges, net of taxes(4) — — — 0.16 Adjusted net earnings $ 0.49 $ 0.51 $ 0.61 $ 0.72

Note: Earnings per share amounts for each quarter are required to be computed independently and may not equal the amounts computed for the total year.









KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (continued) (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) Second Quarter June Year to Date 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net earnings (loss) $ 24.0 $ 41.1 $ 49.6 $ (112.1 ) Other (income) expense, net 0.3 (2.6 ) 3.7 (4.3 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (2.6 ) 0.9 7.9 (35.3 ) Depreciation and amortization 8.5 6.0 14.8 12.0 EBITDA 30.2 45.4 76.0 (139.7 ) Equity in net (earnings) loss of affiliate (1.7 ) 1.3 (0.6 ) 2.8 Goodwill impairment charge(1) — — — 147.7 (Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings(2) (6.3 ) (29.6 ) (36.3 ) 48.2 Gain on sale of assets(3) — — — (32.1 ) Restructuring(4) — (0.2 ) — 8.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22.2 $ 16.9 $ 39.1 $ 35.4 Adjusted EBITDA margin 1.8 % 1.7 % 1.6 % 1.6 %









KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

Management believes that the non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) information excluding the 2020 goodwill impairment charge, the 2021 and 2020 gains and losses on the investment in Persol Holdings, the 2020 gain on sale of assets and the 2020 restructuring charges, are useful to understand the Company's fiscal 2021 financial performance and increases comparability. Specifically, Management believes that removing the impact of these items allows for a meaningful comparison of current period operating performance with the operating results of prior periods. Management also believes that such measures are used by those analyzing performance of companies in the staffing industry to compare current performance to prior periods and to assess future performance.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA (adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (percent of total GAAP revenue) which Management believes is useful to compare operating performance compared to prior periods and uses it in conjunction with GAAP measures to assess performance. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be consistent with similarly titled measures of other companies and should be used in conjunction with GAAP measurements.

These non-GAAP measures may have limitations as analytical tools because they exclude items which can have a material impact on cash flow and earnings per share. As a result, Management considers these measures, along with reported results, when it reviews and evaluates the Company's financial performance. Management believes that these measures provide greater transparency to investors and provide insight into how Management is evaluating the Company's financial performance. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(1) The goodwill impairment charge is the result of an interim impairment test the Company performed during the first quarter of 2020, due to a triggering event caused by a decline in the Company's common stock price.

(2) The gains and losses on the investment in Persol Holdings represent the change in fair value of the investment during the period presented and the related tax expense and benefit.

(3) Gain on sale of assets in 2020 primarily represents the excess of the proceeds over the cost of the headquarters properties sold during the first quarter of 2020.

(4) Restructuring charges in 2020 represent severance costs and lease terminations in preparation for the new operating model adopted in the third quarter of 2020.