Midland Provides Update on Exploration Work Conducted Under Its Strategic Alliance for Ni-Cu-Co With BHP

High-quality ground electromagnetic (“Squid”) survey conducted on the Papavoine Ni-Cu-Co prospect.

3D modelling of the Papavoine prospect underway, integrating new ground geophysics and historical drilling data to identify new drilling targets.

Airborne electromagnetic (“VTEM”) surveys totalling nearly 5,000 line kilometres completed in areas deemed favourable for Ni-Cu-Co mineralization.

Prospecting and mapping campaign scheduled in September, targeting high-priority electromagnetic anomalies identified in the airborne survey as well as Ni-Cu-Co showings identified in 2020.

The Alliance with BHP for nickel exploration is mainly focused on mafic intrusive rocks with troctolite/olivine gabbro compositions similar to those in Voisey’s Bay and the Nain Province, but that have historically received far less exploration, despite the discovery of several Ni-Cu-Co prospects and occurrences. The Papavoine Ni-Cu-Co prospect, discovered in 2000 and currently held by Midland, graded up to 0.63% Ni, 0.31% Cu and 0.04% Co over 6.6 metres in channel samples (collected by Midland in 2018, unpublished results). Approximately 20 kilometres southeast of Papavoine, the Mantas intrusion yielded grades up to 0.48% Ni, 0.21% Cu and 0.06% Co over 0.7 metre (channel samples collected by Midland in 2018, unpublished results). In 2020, work by Midland and BHP also confirmed two additional areas with strong potential. The Bonne Une troctolite intrusion graded up to 0.23% Ni and 0.23% Cu in grab samples (press release dated April 15, 2021). In the A1 area, eight (8) mineralized boulders, locally derived but the source of which has yet to be determined, graded more than 0.1% Ni, with a highest grade of 0.14% Ni and 0.16% Cu in grab samples. Note that grades obtained in grab samples are not representative of mineralized zones.