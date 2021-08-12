Andreas Neumann, Chief Creative Director of Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), is featured in a new series that takes viewers through the world of music photography, covering its history and cultural impact: ICON: Music Through The Lens presented by Cinefromage & Mercury Studios. Currently airing nationwide during prime-time slots on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video App, the six-part series charts the lives and unique experiences of the men and women who have documented popular music in images. Mr. Neumann is spotlighted in two episodes, including the third and fifth, which are scheduled to air on Friday, August 13th.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced its Chief Creative Director, Andreas (“Dre”) Neumann , is featured in a new series that takes viewers on an eye-opening thrill ride through the amazing world of music photography, covering its history and cultural impact: ICON: Music Through The Lens presented by Cinefromage & Mercury Studios , directed by Dick Carruthers and produced by Gered Mankowitz.



Currently airing nationwide during prime-time slots on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video App , the new six-part series charts the fascinating lives and unique experiences of the men and women, including Neumann, who have documented popular music in images, from the earliest darkrooms to the fast-evolving digital landscapes of the present day. Each hour-long episode of ICON examines an individual facet of the genre.



Mr. Neumann is spotlighted in two episodes, including the third and fifth, which are scheduled to air on Friday, August 13th. Posing the question “What makes an image iconic?”, the series seeks answers through studio portraits, record sleeves, music magazines, live shows, exhibitions, social media, coffee table books and the fine art world, to end with another question: “What does the future hold for music photography?”