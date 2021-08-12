checkAd

Medexus Completes Enrollment in Phase 4 Clinical Trial of IXINITY Targeting Label Expansion for Pediatric Hemophilia B Patients

TORONTO and CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSX: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) today announced that is has completed enrollment in its Phase 4 Clinical Trial of IXINITY, targeting label expansion for pediatric hemophilia B patients.

The Trial is investigating IXINITY as a prophylactic treatment for pediatric patients under 12 years of age with hemophilia B, a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX. IXINITY is currently an FDA approved intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B.

Medexus has now enrolled its last patient in this Phase 4 Clinical Trial, with the trial expected to be complete in June 2022. On completion, the Company believes this study may support an expansion of the indicated patient population for IXINITY. According to the World Federation of Hemophilia ‘Report on the Annual Global Survey 2017,' approximately 1 in 3 patients treated for hemophilia B in the U.S. are 12 years of age or younger.

Khaled Mohamed, Director of Regulatory Affairs for Medexus, commented, “We are pleased to have enrolled our final patient for the IXINITY Phase 4 pediatric clinical trial. We are hopeful that this study will allow us to expand the product label to include the U.S. pediatric population below 12 years of age. We believe this could prove to be a vital, additional therapy option to the pediatric population and look forward to submitting the full data set to FDA by end of 2022.”

Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer of Medexus, noted, “The hemophilia B market in the U.S. alone is estimated to be in excess of USD $1 billion1. A label expansion inclusive of the pediatric market represents a significant market opportunity for IXINITY. Previously reported and pooled data from Phase 3 clinical trials demonstrated IXINITY to be safe and well tolerated in preventing and controlling bleeding episodes in treated children under the age of 12 with hemophilia B. If approved, we expect to be well positioned to commercialize quickly with the infrastructure we already have in place for the adult market. Additionally, we expect our research and development expenses will come down once the final dose has been administered.”

