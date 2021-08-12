AgJunction Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

Revenue was $3.4 million compared to $4.6 million

Gross margin improved 490 basis points to 45.2% compared to 40.3%

Operating expenses were $3.5 million compared to $3.2 million

Net loss was $(2.0) million or $(0.02) per share, compared to a net loss of $(1.3) million or $(0.01) per share

EBITDA was $(1.1) million compared to $(1.3) million



Management Commentary

“During the last few months, we announced multiple developments that are helping us pave the path forward and leading us to a future of long-term, sustainable growth,” said Dr. M. Brett McMickell, president and CEO of AgJunction. “As part of our mission to provide the most innovative agriculture solutions, we were awarded three groundbreaking patents during the quarter that cover important aspects of our newest offerings, as well as our legacy products. Additionally, we announced a collaboration with Bosch, in which we are integrating NEVONEX into our hardware modules, expanding our addressable market and providing our customers increased flexibility in efficiently managing their farms. Furthermore, we reached a final settlement in the patent infringement and breach of contract lawsuit we filed against Ag Leader Technology Inc. Finally, we were chosen by a leading equipment manufacturer, Komatsu, Ltd. (“Komatsu”), to provide sophisticated automation kits for construction workplaces.

“In our indirect channel, our modular product portfolio is proving to be very attractive to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) and value-added resellers (“VARs”) across the globe, and we are working hard to onboard new customers as they gradually increase their development efforts back to pre-COVID levels. While this is taking longer than anticipated, we were encouraged by the recent expansion of the Komatsu partnership. This new contract with Komatsu is directly aligned with our strategic plan to expand the application of our automation modules to the broader off-road market. Focusing on automation modules rather than building our own autonomous vehicle allows us to address the needs of a much larger market and can bring autonomy to that market more quickly and less expensively.

“Our e-commerce site, Handsfreefarm.com, continues to gain momentum as more customers learn about our affordable solutions like the Wheelman Pro HP and Wheelman Flex HP, as well as our subscription services. We are excited by the expansion of this channel and are pleased to announce that the e-commerce site is now open for business in Australia. As this channel continues to grow, we are gaining valuable insights about our solutions directly from farmers, allowing us to use the feedback gathered to drive next-generation solutions in our indirect channel.

“Looking forward, we expect to see growth in our indirect channel as OEM’s move to production. We are also seeing progress with our recently restructured VAR ‘hub and spoke’ model, and our e-commerce site is gaining greater awareness. While we are experiencing the same supply chain challenges that many other companies are facing, our team is doing a great job adapting to the dynamic environment. We are continuing to hold higher levels of inventory than we have historically, and we recently started insourcing our products at our new warehouse in Tempe, Arizona. We are confident that the steps we are taking will drive growth and allow us to continue delivering best-in-class precision products for the off-road market.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was $3.4 million compared to $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease is primarily due to the reduced volume from a North American VAR customer that allegedly breached a supply agreement with AgJunction and infringed certain of its patents, which has since been settled.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2021 was $1.5 million compared to $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. Gross margin improved 490 basis points to 45.2% compared to 40.3% in the second quarter of 2020. The increase is primarily due to a negative one-time adjustment relating to inventory carrying charges in the second quarter of 2020.

Total operating expenses in the second quarter of 2021 were $3.5 million compared to $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was attributed to higher research and development costs for the amortization of prior year capitalized projects and higher sales and marketing expenses.

Net loss in the second quarter of 2021 was $(2.0) million or $(0.02) per share, compared to a net loss of $(1.3) million or $(0.01) per share in the second quarter of 2020. The decline was primarily attributable to the aforementioned revenue decline.

EBITDA in the second quarter of 2021 was $(1.1) million compared to $(1.3) million in the second quarter of 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2021, totaled $5.8 million compared to $6.8 million at the end of 2020. Working capital was $11.0 million at June 30, 2021, as compared to $13.7 million at the end of 2020. The Company operates with limited debt of $1.5 million from an outstanding paycheck protection program loan from June 30, 2021, and has an undrawn $3.5 million line of credit.

About AgJunction

AgJunction Inc. is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world’s leading precision Ag manufacturers and solution providers and it holds over 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant, Wheelman, Whirl and Handsfreefarm and is committed to advancing its vision by bringing affordable hands-free farming to every farm, regardless of terrain or size. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “AJX.” For more information, please go to AgJunction.com.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release uses EBITDA, which is a financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that this non-IFRS measure provides useful information to both management and investors in measuring financial performance. As this measure, does not have a standard meaning prescribed by IFRS, it may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. This non-IFRS measure is provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of operations from management’s perspective. Accordingly, non-IFRS measures should never be considered in isolation nor as a substitute to using net income as a measure of profitability or as an alternative to the IFRS consolidated statements of income or other IFRS statements. See "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) Reconciliation" herein for additional information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of AgJunction as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Although the Company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievement since such expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and political uncertainties and contingencies. In particular, forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to statements with respect to: the Company’s plans, and priorities working to onboard new customers; benefits to be derived from the Komatsu partnership; growth of the Company’s e-commerce site; expectation that the company will see growth in its indirect channel; and expected trend with product sales. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information contained in this press release.



In respect of the forward-looking information, AgJunction has provided such information in reliance on certain assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time, including, but not limited to, the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; impact (and duration thereof) that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the Company’s business, including on demand for the Company’s products; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; that AgJunction's future results of operations will be consistent with management expectations in relation thereto; availability of key supplies, components, services, networks and developments; the impact of increasing competition; conditions in general economic, agricultural and financial markets; demand for the Company's products; and the continuity of existing business relationships.



Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, such information by its very nature involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to the risks associated with the industries in which AgJunction operates, the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on the Company including our products; our supply chain and our ability to receive products on a timely basis from our global suppliers; a prolonged economic downturn from the negative effects of COVID-19 pandemic may result in reduction of revenue, cashflows and negatively affect our profitability; competition; inability to introduce new technology and new products in a timely manner; legal claims for the infringement of intellectual property and other claims; negative conditions in general economic, agricultural and financial markets; and reduced demand for the Company's products. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Additional information on other factors that could affect the Company's operations or financial results, are included in reports of AgJunction on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities, including but not limited to, AgJunction's Annual Information Form which may be accessed on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and AgJunction undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

AgJunction Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in U.S. thousand dollars) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,807 $ 6,773 Accounts receivable, net 846 2,051 Current portion of notes receivable, net 320 320 Inventories 8,572 8,694 Contract assets, net - 7 Prepaid expenses and deposits 530 781 16,075 18,626 Notes receivable, less current portion, net 869 1,002 Property, plant and equipment, net 893 950 Right-of-use assets, net 703 661 Intangible assets, net 9,578 9,957 Goodwill 143 143 $ 28,261 $ 31,339 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,555 $ 2,901 Provisions 45 352 Current portion of lease liability 409 368 Current portion of deferred revenue 2,052 1,288 5,061 4,909 Deferred revenue, less current portion 1,959 2,425 Lease liability, net of current portion 332 334 Paycheck Protection Program Loan 1,466 - Total liabilities 8,818 7,668 Shareholders’ equity: Share capital 23,495 23,495 Equity reserve 5,308 5,103 Accumulated deficit (9,360 ) (4,927 ) 19,443 23,671 $ 28,261 $ 31,339





AgJunction Inc. Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss Three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited -expressed in U.S. thousand dollars) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 3,356 $ 4,601 $ 5,812 $ 9,802 Cost of sales 1,840 2,745 3,310 5,003 Gross Profit 1,516 1,856 2,502 4,799 45.2 % 40.3 % 43.0 % 49.0 % Expenses: Research and development 1,228 1,110 2,538 2,164 Sales and marketing 566 302 1,092 1,142 General and administrative 1,733 1,758 3,299 3,359 Total Operating Expenses 3,527 3,170 6,929 6,665 Operating (loss) income (2,011 ) (1,314 ) (4,427 ) (1,866 ) Interest and other income (2 ) (19 ) (7 ) (78 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net 4 4 13 32 Total Other (Income) Expenses 2 (15 ) 6 (46 ) Net (loss) income $ (2,013 ) $ (1,299 ) $ (4,433 ) $ (1,820 ) Loss per share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.01 )







AgJunction Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2021 (Unaudited - expressed in U.S. thousand dollars) 2021 2020 Cash flows used in operating activities: Net (loss) income (4,433 ) $ (1,820 ) Items not involving cash: Depreciation 319 382 Amortization 1,351 880 Share-based payment transactions 205 20 Allowance loss on trade receivables - 2 Recovery (write down) of reserve for slow moving and obsolete inventories - 7 Change in operating working capital: Accounts receivable 1,205 (745 ) Inventories 122 3 Contract assets 7 - Prepaid expenses and deposits 251 132 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (346 ) 867 Provisions (307 ) (571 ) Deferred revenue 298 (445 ) Cash flows (used in) operating activities: (1,328 ) (1,288 ) Cash flows used in financing activities: Interest payments on lease liabilities (15 ) (24 ) Principal payments on lease liabilities (171 ) (229 ) Paycheck Protection Program Loan proceeds 1,466 1,540 Paycheck Protection Program Loan repayment - (1,540 ) Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities: 1,280 (253 ) Cash flows used in investing activities: Principal payments received on notes receivable 133 134 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (79 ) (30 ) Intangible asset addition, net (972 ) (1,016 ) Cash flows (used in) investing activities: (918 ) (912 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (966 ) (2,453 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 6,773 17,248 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 5,807 $ 14,795



