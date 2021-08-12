Novozymes Falls as Guidance Upgrade Was Expected, Analysts Said Autor: PLX AI | 12.08.2021, 13:28 | 27 | 0 | 0 12.08.2021, 13:28 | (PLX AI) – Novozymes shares reversed course from early gains and are down nearly 2% as a guidance upgrade did not go beyond expectations, analysts said. Novozymes reported consensus beats on Q2 EBIT and sales, while full-year organic growth outlook … (PLX AI) – Novozymes shares reversed course from early gains and are down nearly 2% as a guidance upgrade did not go beyond expectations, analysts said. Novozymes reported consensus beats on Q2 EBIT and sales, while full-year organic growth outlook … (PLX AI) – Novozymes shares reversed course from early gains and are down nearly 2% as a guidance upgrade did not go beyond expectations, analysts said.

Novozymes reported consensus beats on Q2 EBIT and sales, while full-year organic growth outlook was raised to 4-6% from 2-6%

Novozymes was already up more than 40% year-to-date

Kepler Cheuvreux reiterated a reduce rating on Novozymes, with price target DKK 300

Kepler Cheuvreux reiterated a reduce rating on Novozymes, with price target DKK 300

Sydbank reiterated sell, saying Novozymes valuation is stretched



