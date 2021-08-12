checkAd

Coloplast Slips after Carnegie Downgrades to Sell

Autor: PLX AI
12.08.2021, 13:34  |  38   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Coloplast shares declined after Carnegie downgraded the stock to sell, saying valuation was too high. Coloplast is likely to keep its guidance unchanged in its upcoming earnings report, but the year may end up on a weaker note and …

  • (PLX AI) – Coloplast shares declined after Carnegie downgraded the stock to sell, saying valuation was too high.
  • Coloplast is likely to keep its guidance unchanged in its upcoming earnings report, but the year may end up on a weaker note and consensus may be too high, Carnegie said
  • Price target DKK 1,015 implies 10% downside
Disclaimer

