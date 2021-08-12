checkAd

Harrow Health to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW), an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company, today announced that Mark L. Baum, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Boll, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

  • Harrow Health will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference to be held August 17, 2021. The Company’s pre-recorded presentation will be available via a link on the investor relations section of its website, harrowinc.com, beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, and will remain archived there for approximately 90 days. Harrow Health’s management team will be participating in one‑on-one meetings during the conference. Interested investors can request meetings exclusively via H.C. Wainwright.
  • The Company will also be attending Lake Street Capital Market’s 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference (BIG5) on September 15, 2021. Management will be available throughout the day for one-on-one meetings with investors to provide an update on the Company’s business. Investors should contact their Lake Street representative to arrange a meeting or request an invitation.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) is an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The Company owns and operates ImprimisRx, one of the nation’s leading ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical businesses, and Visionology, a direct-to-consumer eye care subsidiary focused on chronic eye disease. Harrow Health also holds non-controlling equity positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Ophthalmics and Melt Pharmaceuticals, all of which started as Harrow Health subsidiaries, and owns royalty rights in four clinical-stage drug candidates being developed by Surface Ophthalmics and Melt Pharmaceuticals. For more information about Harrow Health, please visit the Investors section of the corporate website, harrowinc.com.



