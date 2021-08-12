Harrow Health to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW), an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company, today announced that Mark L. Baum, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Boll, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Harrow Health will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference to be held August 17, 2021. The Company’s pre-recorded presentation will be available via a link on the investor relations section of its website, harrowinc.com, beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, and will remain archived there for approximately 90 days. Harrow Health’s management team will be participating in one‑on-one meetings during the conference. Interested investors can request meetings exclusively via H.C. Wainwright.

The Company will also be attending Lake Street Capital Market’s 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference (BIG5) on September 15, 2021. Management will be available throughout the day for one-on-one meetings with investors to provide an update on the Company’s business. Investors should contact their Lake Street representative to arrange a meeting or request an invitation.

