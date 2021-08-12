checkAd

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 59th Annual ESPE Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 13:45  |  33   |   |   

Company announces acceptance of seven abstracts with data from multiple clinical trials evaluating setmelanotide for rare genetic diseases of obesity

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYTM), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the care of people living with rare genetic diseases of obesity, today announced that it will present data from multiple clinical trials at the 59th Annual European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology (ESPE) Meeting to be held virtually September 22-26, 2021.

In total, Rhythm and its clinical collaborators will present seven abstracts. This includes three oral presentations detailing results from a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating setmelanotide in Bardet-Biedl Syndrome and results from the Company’s Phase 2 basket trial evaluating setmelanotide in obesity due to SRC1 variants or SH2B1 variants. Four additional abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation.

In addition to the company’s accepted abstracts, a principal investigator for Phase 3 clinical trials that evaluated setmelanotide in obesity due to proopiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1 (PCSK1) or leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency, Peter Kühnen, M.D., University of Duisburg-Essen, Berlin, Germany, will participate in an ESPE-organized symposium, “Management of Rare Obesity,” on Wednesday, September 22nd from 2:45-3:45pm CET with a presentation titled, “Setmelanotide in the treatment of rare obesity syndromes.”

Full details on the oral presentations are as follows.

Oral presentations on Wednesday, September 22nd
4:05-5:05pm CET
Free Communications 2 - Fat, Metabolism and Obesity

  • 4:05pm CET: Efficacy and Safety Results of a Phase 2 Trial of Setmelanotide in Obesity Due to SH2B1 Variants and 16p11.2 Deletion Syndrome
    Cecilia Scimia, Medical Director, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
  • 4:15pm CET: Phase 3 Trial of Setmelanotide in Participants with Bardet-Biedl Syndrome: Placebo-Controlled Results
    Jesús Argente, Department of Pediatrics and Pediatric Endocrinology, Universidad Autónoma de Madrid, University Hospital Niño Jesús, CIBER "Fisiopatología de la obesidad y nutrición" (CIBEROBN), Instituto de Salud Carlos III, IMDEA Institute, Madrid, Spain
  • 4:25pm CET: A Phase 2 Trial of the Melanocortin-4 Receptor Agonist Setmelanotide in Obesity Due to SRC1 Insufficiency: Body Weight, Body Mass Index Z Score, and Safety Results
    Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 59th Annual ESPE Meeting Company announces acceptance of seven abstracts with data from multiple clinical trials evaluating setmelanotide for rare genetic diseases of obesityBOSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYTM), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Immersive Technologies, Receives Conditional Approval to List Under The Symbol CSE: VRAR
ProPhase Labs Acquires Whole Genome Sequencing Company, Nebula Genomics
Dorman Announces 571 New Products, Including 60 Aftermarket Exclusives
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Closes Sale of Mid-Tennessee Zinc Mines Royalty
NASCAR 21: Ignition Gets the Green Flag for October 28, 2021
Genmab Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2021
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board