Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 59th Annual ESPE Meeting

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYTM), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the care of people living with rare genetic diseases of obesity, today announced that it will present data from multiple clinical trials at the 59 th Annual European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology (ESPE) Meeting to be held virtually September 22-26, 2021.

Company announces acceptance of seven abstracts with data from multiple clinical trials evaluating setmelanotide for rare genetic diseases of obesity

In total, Rhythm and its clinical collaborators will present seven abstracts. This includes three oral presentations detailing results from a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating setmelanotide in Bardet-Biedl Syndrome and results from the Company’s Phase 2 basket trial evaluating setmelanotide in obesity due to SRC1 variants or SH2B1 variants. Four additional abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation.

In addition to the company’s accepted abstracts, a principal investigator for Phase 3 clinical trials that evaluated setmelanotide in obesity due to proopiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1 (PCSK1) or leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency, Peter Kühnen, M.D., University of Duisburg-Essen, Berlin, Germany, will participate in an ESPE-organized symposium, “Management of Rare Obesity,” on Wednesday, September 22nd from 2:45-3:45pm CET with a presentation titled, “Setmelanotide in the treatment of rare obesity syndromes.”

Full details on the oral presentations are as follows.

Oral presentations on Wednesday, September 22nd

4:05-5:05pm CET

Free Communications 2 - Fat, Metabolism and Obesity

4:05pm CET: Efficacy and Safety Results of a Phase 2 Trial of Setmelanotide in Obesity Due to SH2B1 Variants and 16p11.2 Deletion Syndrome

Cecilia Scimia, Medical Director, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

4:15pm CET: Phase 3 Trial of Setmelanotide in Participants with Bardet-Biedl Syndrome: Placebo-Controlled Results

Jesús Argente, Department of Pediatrics and Pediatric Endocrinology, Universidad Autónoma de Madrid, University Hospital Niño Jesús, CIBER "Fisiopatología de la obesidad y nutrición" (CIBEROBN), Instituto de Salud Carlos III, IMDEA Institute, Madrid, Spain