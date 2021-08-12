checkAd

Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a) Name Annette Court
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chair/PDMR
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Admiral Group plc
b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code 		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares pursuant to a trading plan entered into on 29 June 2019
c) Prices(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
GBP 36.06 734
d) Aggregated information

  • Aggregated value
     
  • Price
N/A (Single Transaction)
e) Date of the transaction 2021-08-12
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 





