LexaGene Demonstrates a Simple and Inexpensive Multiplex PCR Chemistry with Shorter Lead Times for use on its MiQLab System

First point-of-need, PCR system capable of using conventional probe-based chemistry or inexpensive, rapidly available SYBR Green chemistry

BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG) a molecular diagnostics company developing automated rapid polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing solutions for veterinary diagnostics and biopharmaceutical manufacturing, is pleased to announce that its MiQLab System is the first point-of-need system that can be configured to perform PCR using either probe-based chemistry or SYBR Green chemistry coupled with melt curve analysis.

Dr. Nathan Walsh, VP of Applications and Informatics stated, “Traditional real time PCR uses expensive hydrolysis probes that have long lead times for manufacturing, whereas SYBR Green-based PCR uses inexpensive primers that have much shorter lead times.”

“The COVID pandemic has caused massive delays in the manufacturing and delivery of the PCR probes used in diagnostic testing. In many cases, these delays were sometimes greater than 8 weeks, which created shortages that prevented the running of some testing platforms,” continued Dr. Walsh. “In contrast, the primers necessary for SYBR Green based testing have continued to be available within just a few days. For some applications, having short lead times for ordering new reagents is of tremendous value. Showing that the MiQLab can perform both types of PCR is important for establishing the flexibility of this technology for open-access customers.”

In a small study, LexaGene demonstrated the MiQLab successfully detected both Escherichia coli and an internal amplification control using SYBR Green chemistry. These two targets were distinguished by melt curve analysis of their respective PCR products

Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s Founder and CEO stated, “To our knowledge, all other automated point-of-need instruments are only configured to perform with one type of chemistry, but the MiQLab System can effectively handle both. For some applications, we can use inexpensive SYBR Green chemistry to get the same quality answer we would normally get using the more expensive probe-based chemistry. For these types of applications, we have every motivation to use the less expensive chemistry to reduce costs. At our current volume of manufacturing and the MiQLab’s typical reagent usage, changing from probe-based to SYBR Green based chemistry would equate to an ~20% reduction in the cost to screen a sample for 27 different targets of interest.”

