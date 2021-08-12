checkAd

Vestas Falls Another 2% as Negative Commentary After Earnings Continues

Autor: PLX AI
12.08.2021, 13:42  |  21   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Vestas fell another 2% as negative analyst commentary continued after yesterday's earnings miss and guidance cut, with several brokers trimming price targets. Vestas margins are under pressure, with few potential positive surprises in …

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas fell another 2% as negative analyst commentary continued after yesterday's earnings miss and guidance cut, with several brokers trimming price targets.
  • Vestas margins are under pressure, with few potential positive surprises in coming quarters, Nordea said
  • There is a risk that Vestas may cut guidance further later in the year as supply headwinds continue, SEB said
Vestas Wind Systems Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vestas Falls Another 2% as Negative Commentary After Earnings Continues (PLX AI) – Vestas fell another 2% as negative analyst commentary continued after yesterday's earnings miss and guidance cut, with several brokers trimming price targets. Vestas margins are under pressure, with few potential positive surprises in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
Nel Gets 1.25 MW Hydrogen Electrolyzer Contract in U.S.
Nel Lacks Order Flow While Burning Cash, Analyst Says
Genmab Raises Guidance After H1 Earnings Beat Consensus
K&S Q2 Revenue Beats Expectations; Outlook Raised
H+H International Q2 Organic Growth 39%
Freenet Q2 EBITDA EUR 113.5 Million
H+H Raises FY Guidance After Earnings Beat Consensus Expectations
Bilfinger to Repay Debt, Buy Back Shares, Pay Special Dividend
Titel
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
BioNTech Q2 Revenue Much Better Than Expected; Posts EUR 2.8 Billion Profit
HelloFresh Rebounds from Deep Losses as Bank of America Sees Buying Opportunity
Novo Nordisk Keeps Rising as BofA Upgrades Twice on New Obesity Drug
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
Hellofresh Q2 Beats Consensus, but EBITDA Margin Outlook Cut on Higher Costs
Bayer Falls 6% Despite Earnings Beat as Crop Science Outlook Disappoints
Nel Gets 1.25 MW Hydrogen Electrolyzer Contract in U.S.
Pandora Falls Nearly 4% as Guidance Upgrade Disappoints, Analysts Say
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Siemens to Build 100 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany
Siemens Gamesa Dives 16% After Big Profit Warning; Vestas & Nordex Follow
Daimler Q2 Adjusted EBIT Much Better Than Expected
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO
Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:32 UhrROUNDUP: Nordex operativ wieder im grünen Bereich - Aktie im Plus
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10:12 UhrManagement mit bösen Vorahnungen: Solltest du die Vestas-Aktie jetzt schnell verkaufen?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
08:15 UhrCREDIT SUISSE stuft VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS auf 'Underperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen
07:24 UhrBERENBERG stuft VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
07:23 UhrJPMORGAN stuft VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
11.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: EuroStoxx erstmals seit 2008 über 4200 Punkte
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
11.08.21ROUNDUP: Vestas kappt Prognose und enttäuscht Markterwartungen - Aktie schwach
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21BERNSTEIN RESEARCH stuft VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS auf 'Outperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
11.08.21Vestas Falls More Than 3% After Guidance Cut, Earnings Miss
PLX AI | Analysen
11.08.21Aktien Europa: Moderate Gewinne - Anleger warten auf US-Inflationsdaten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte