Vestas Falls Another 2% as Negative Commentary After Earnings Continues
- Vestas margins are under pressure, with few potential positive surprises in coming quarters, Nordea said
- There is a risk that Vestas may cut guidance further later in the year as supply headwinds continue, SEB said
