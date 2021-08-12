VIQ Solutions Announces it is Not Proceeding with Public Offering of Shares And Trading to Commence on Nasdaq August 12, 2021

The offering was being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement (File No. 333-256717) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, as amended and supplemented, and in Canada pursuant to a short form base shelf prospectus filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada except for Québec, as amended and supplemented.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (“ VIQ ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX:VQS and OTCQX:VQSLF), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, announces that it will not be proceeding with the public offering of common shares previously announced on August 9, 2021. The termination results from an assessment by VIQ’s management that current market conditions are not conducive for an offering on terms that would be in the best interests of VIQ’s shareholders. As a result of this termination, no common shares will be sold pursuant to the offering.

The Company also announced today that its common shares are expected to begin trading on August 12, 2021 on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker “VQS”.

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is a provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services in the criminal justice, legal, insurance, media, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets.

