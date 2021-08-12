checkAd

NextGen Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Business Combination with Xos

NextGen Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NGAC) (“NextGen”) a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, reminds its shareholders to vote in favor of the approval of NextGen’s proposed business combination with Xos, Inc. (“Xos” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, and the related proposals to be voted upon at NextGen’s extraordinary general meeting on August 18, 2021.

The extraordinary general meeting of NextGen’s shareholders to approve, among other things, the proposed business combination will be held in a virtual format and physically at the offices of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP located at One Manhattan West, New York, NY 10001 on August 18, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time or virtually via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/nextgenacq/sm2021. NextGen strongly recommends that shareholders attend the meeting virtually. NextGen’s shareholders of record as of the close of business on the record date of July 2, 2021 (the “Record Date”) should submit their vote promptly and no later than 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 17, 2021.

It remains important that all holders who owned NextGen’s shares as of July 2, 2021 – even if they have since sold their shares – vote by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 17, 2021 to ensure the deal proceeds in a timely manner.

We recommend that you vote your shares online, though you may also vote by mail or telephone. More information on how to vote can be found at https://www.nextgenacq.com/vote.html or, if you hold in street name, by following the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed or e-mailed to you. If you did not receive or have misplaced your Voting Instruction Form, contact your bank, broker or other nominee to obtain your control number in order to vote.

Holders of NextGen’s shares who need assistance voting or have questions regarding the extraordinary general meeting may contact NextGen’s proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC, toll-free at toll-free at (800) 662-5200 or (203) 658-9400 or by email at NGAC.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

About NextGen

NextGen Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. NextGen is led by George Mattson, a former Partner at Goldman, Sachs & Co., and Gregory Summe, former Chairman and CEO of Perkin Elmer and Vice Chairman of the Carlyle Group. NextGen is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "NGAC." For more information, please visit www.nextgenacq.com.

