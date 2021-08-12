checkAd

Jericho Energy Ventures Participates in U.S. Department of Energy Hydrogen Earthshot Program RFI

Participation Aimed at Advancing Breakthrough Zero-Emission DCC™ Hydrogen Boiler Technology for Industrial and Commercial ApplicationsNEWTOWN, PA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Jericho Energy Ventures …

  • Participation Aimed at Advancing Breakthrough Zero-Emission DCC™ Hydrogen Boiler Technology for Industrial and Commercial Applications

NEWTOWN, PA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV:JEV)(Frankfurt:JLM0)(OTC PINK:JROOF) ("Jericho" or "JEV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has submitted research and informational materials pertaining to the patented, breakthrough Dynamic Combustion Chamber™ (DCC™) to the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Earthshot Hydrogen Program's Request for Information (RFI). 

The DOE's Energy Earthshots Initiative is intended to rapidly advance breakthroughs of clean energy solutions within the next ten years. The first Earthshot launched was the Hydrogen Shot and JEV's submission is aimed at helping the DOE's Hydrogen Program prioritize projects that would accelerate clean hydrogen innovations that could reduce emissions, create jobs, and facilitate a net-zero carbon emissions economy by 2050.

The DCC™, developed by JEV's wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies (HT), is the only zero-emissions, closed-loop hydrogen boiler, which produces clean process steam without generating any air pollutants or emissions. HT's first generation, emission-free DCC™ boiler is already deployed in Modesto, California with the Plumber & Steam Fitters Union.

The DOE's Hydrogen Program, led by the Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office within the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, conducts research and development in hydrogen production, delivery, infrastructure, storage, fuel cells, and multiple end uses across transportation, industrial, and stationary power applications. The program also includes activities in technology validation, manufacturing, analysis, systems development and integration, safety, codes and standards, education, and workforce development.

"The DOE's push to accelerate the development of clean hydrogen, as a key initiative in the energy transition, will greatly hasten hydrogen's ascension to one of the primary fuels globally," said JEV CEO Brian Williamson. "With costs coming down, we see hydrogen as a big part of the energy complex of the future as we aim to decarbonize the $30 billion C&I steam market with our disruptive DCC™ boiler technology."

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures (JEV) is focused on advancing the low-carbon energy transition with investments in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture and new energy systems. JEV's wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies, delivers patented, zero-emission boiler technology to the $30 Billion Commercial & Industrial heat and steam industry in addition to its investment in H2U's electrocatalyst and low-cost electrolyser platform. JEV also owns and operates producing oil and gas assets in the US Mid-Continent, predominantly in Oklahoma. 

