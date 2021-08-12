checkAd

Ovation Science Announces Expanded Distribution of DermSafe Hand Sanitizer

Autor: Accesswire
12.08.2021, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

On-going Pandemic Has Raised Importance for Employers to Implement Preventive MeasuresVANCOUVER, BC and LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / (CSE:OVAT)(OTCQB:OVATF) - Ovation Science Inc. ("Ovation" or the "Company") is pleased to announce …

On-going Pandemic Has Raised Importance for Employers to Implement Preventive Measures

VANCOUVER, BC and LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / (CSE:OVAT)(OTCQB:OVATF) - Ovation Science Inc. ("Ovation" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has secured Pivot Protection Resource as a new national distributor for its non-alcohol hand sanitizer lotion, DermSafe®. Pivot Protection will be targeting their extensive business contacts across Canada. This Canadian PPE company, with vast experience in B2B including the healthcare industry, is committed to providing innovative products that are designed to aid in the protection of people in their work environment. With the pandemic continuing to spread due to the Delta variant, employers are looking for proven solutions to help employees feel safe about returning to work.

"There are many government campaigns and initiatives that are spreading awareness about the importance of preventive measures against the coronavirus as everyone returns to work," said Lyle Mills, President of Pivot Protection Resource. "We felt there was a great need for a non-alcohol hand sanitizer and one that had the science to back its effectiveness. We were therefore excited to learn about the unique benefits of DermSafe and look forward to making it available to our contacts across Canada. Pivot Protection Resource is committed to and excited about representing products that will truly make a difference."

"According to a recent New York Times article, on average we touch our face about 16 times per hour, and each time this exposes us to germs including the Delta variant," said Terry Howlett, President of Ovation Science. “The CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) recommends we wash our hands for at least 20 seconds with soap or to use a hand sanitizer. People however are under the impression that alcohol hand sanitizers are all the same and will protect them against this virus. The fact is that many products do not have the recommended alcohol level of 70%. As well, people often do not use enough alcohol hand sanitizer for it to be effective. A whole ‘palm full’ is the recommended amount or 3 ml., making a 60 ml hand sanitizer bottle last only 20 applications.” (Source: The New York Times: "The pandemic habit we should not break"; July 12, 2021). He continued, "DermSafe is different. It has no alcohol; it is proven effective against a host of germs and it requires only 1 ml per application so a 60 ml bottle lasts a whole month (2 applications/day). It is the perfect solution for employers looking for effective solutions when bringing their staff back safely to work."

Seite 1 von 3


Ovation Science Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ovation Science Announces Expanded Distribution of DermSafe Hand Sanitizer On-going Pandemic Has Raised Importance for Employers to Implement Preventive MeasuresVANCOUVER, BC and LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / (CSE:OVAT)(OTCQB:OVATF) - Ovation Science Inc. ("Ovation" or the "Company") is pleased to announce …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Grupo Clarín Announces First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Results
CORRECTION: Former 2x New York Yankees World Series Champion Jim Leyritz To Appear On "Krush House" ...
Clarification on Press Release August 10 2021 “TPT Global Tech, Inc. Signs An Exclusive Joint ...
Nuinsco Announces Two Intersections of more than 100m of Continuous Critical Metals & Phosphate ...
Favorable Decision Statement Issued by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada ...
Strainsforpains, Inc. Enters into a Letter of Intent to Acquire Cannasphere Biotech, LLC and ...
Newsletter Featuring Wearable Health Solutions, Inc. - By WallStreetResearch.Org
Renavotio to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Direct Equity International DEQI Upgraded to Pink Current Information Designation, Yield Sign ...
Titel
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
META Announces Agreement to Acquire Nanotech Security Corp. for C$90.8 Million
iFabric Corp. to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...