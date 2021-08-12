Ovation Science Announces Expanded Distribution of DermSafe Hand Sanitizer

On-going Pandemic Has Raised Importance for Employers to Implement Preventive MeasuresVANCOUVER, BC and LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / (CSE:OVAT)(OTCQB:OVATF) - Ovation Science Inc. ("Ovation" or the "Company") is pleased to announce …

VANCOUVER, BC and LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / (CSE:OVAT)(OTCQB:OVATF) - Ovation Science Inc. ("Ovation" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has secured Pivot Protection Resource as a new national distributor for its non-alcohol hand sanitizer lotion, DermSafe®. Pivot Protection will be targeting their extensive business contacts across Canada. This Canadian PPE company, with vast experience in B2B including the healthcare industry, is committed to providing innovative products that are designed to aid in the protection of people in their work environment. With the pandemic continuing to spread due to the Delta variant, employers are looking for proven solutions to help employees feel safe about returning to work.

"There are many government campaigns and initiatives that are spreading awareness about the importance of preventive measures against the coronavirus as everyone returns to work," said Lyle Mills, President of Pivot Protection Resource. "We felt there was a great need for a non-alcohol hand sanitizer and one that had the science to back its effectiveness. We were therefore excited to learn about the unique benefits of DermSafe and look forward to making it available to our contacts across Canada. Pivot Protection Resource is committed to and excited about representing products that will truly make a difference."

"According to a recent New York Times article, on average we touch our face about 16 times per hour, and each time this exposes us to germs including the Delta variant," said Terry Howlett, President of Ovation Science. “The CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) recommends we wash our hands for at least 20 seconds with soap or to use a hand sanitizer. People however are under the impression that alcohol hand sanitizers are all the same and will protect them against this virus. The fact is that many products do not have the recommended alcohol level of 70%. As well, people often do not use enough alcohol hand sanitizer for it to be effective. A whole ‘palm full’ is the recommended amount or 3 ml., making a 60 ml hand sanitizer bottle last only 20 applications.” (Source: The New York Times: "The pandemic habit we should not break"; July 12, 2021). He continued, "DermSafe is different. It has no alcohol; it is proven effective against a host of germs and it requires only 1 ml per application so a 60 ml bottle lasts a whole month (2 applications/day). It is the perfect solution for employers looking for effective solutions when bringing their staff back safely to work."