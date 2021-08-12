checkAd

Usha Resources to Acquire Company with High-Grade Cobalt-Copper Project and Launch Financing

Autor: Accesswire
12.08.2021, 14:00  |  30   |   |   

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United StatesVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Usha Resources Ltd. ("Usha" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to announce that it has entered …

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Usha Resources Ltd. ("Usha" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share exchange agreement dated August 11, 2021 (the "Share Exchange Agreement") with 1236598 B.C. Ltd. ("1236") and the shareholders of 1236 (the "1236 Shareholders"). Pursuant to the Share Exchange Agreement, it is intended that 1236 will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Transaction"). 1236 has an option to acquire a 100% interest in a Copper-Cobalt Property (the "Property") located in Silver Bow and Madison Counties, Montana, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty.

The Property

The Property is located within Silver Bow and Madison Counties, 32 kilometres south of Butte, Montana and is comprised of 65 Federal Unpatented Lode Claims that total over 1,342 acres.

The various claims comprising the Property have over 10,000 metres of historical drilling, including by majors such as BHP, Cominco, Homestake, Phelps Dodge and Rio Tinto. Significant drill and trench results include:

  • 1.2% copper, 0.036% cobalt, and 200 ppb gold over 11.7 metres of massive sulfides in DH WCC‑4
  • 0.15% to 0.3% cobalt and up to 1.14% copper over 96.3 metres in DH K-1 (note, only 1 ft was assayed for every 10 ft)
  • 1.8% copper and 450 ppb gold over 1.25 metres in DH PD-1
  • 19.0% zinc over 0.7 metres in DH M-1
  • 19.8% zinc over 0.4 metres in DH 79-1
  • Up to 4.7% copper, 0.07% cobalt, and 2.3 g/t gold in trenches advanced by BHP-Utah
Foto: Accesswire

Figure 1: Location map showing historical drilling and trenching result locations.

The land package is underlain by Proterozoic meta-sedimentary rocks with SEDEX style mineralization that is interpreted to be age-equivalent and part of the same Belt Supergroup that includes the world-class past-producing Sullivan Mine in British Columbia.

Recent airborne geophysical survey work (Geotech's Helicopter Borne VTEM) has delineated a series of high-priority electromagnetic anomalies within the Property (often indicative of sulphide mineralization), and numerous major and minor structures, which require follow-up exploration and possibly drilling. The Company's plan over the coming months is to build on the geophysical work completed through further geophysical mapping and interpretation, sampling, and other techniques in order to launch a comprehensive drill program with the goal of completing a maiden resource at one or more areas.

Seite 1 von 4
Usha Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Usha Resources to Acquire Company with High-Grade Cobalt-Copper Project and Launch Financing Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United StatesVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Usha Resources Ltd. ("Usha" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to announce that it has entered …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Grupo Clarín Announces First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Results
CORRECTION: Former 2x New York Yankees World Series Champion Jim Leyritz To Appear On "Krush House" ...
Clarification on Press Release August 10 2021 “TPT Global Tech, Inc. Signs An Exclusive Joint ...
Nuinsco Announces Two Intersections of more than 100m of Continuous Critical Metals & Phosphate ...
Favorable Decision Statement Issued by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada ...
Strainsforpains, Inc. Enters into a Letter of Intent to Acquire Cannasphere Biotech, LLC and ...
Newsletter Featuring Wearable Health Solutions, Inc. - By WallStreetResearch.Org
Renavotio to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Direct Equity International DEQI Upgraded to Pink Current Information Designation, Yield Sign ...
Titel
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
META Announces Agreement to Acquire Nanotech Security Corp. for C$90.8 Million
iFabric Corp. to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.07.21Usha Resources Provides Update on its Fall 2021 Exploration Program at its Lost Basin Project
Accesswire | Analysen