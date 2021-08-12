checkAd

Bergio International Reports Second Quarter Gross Sales Growth in Excess of 2600% Versus Year Ago

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Bergio International Inc. (OTC PINK:BRGO) has reported its financial results for the second quarter and year-to-date ending June 30, 2021. In the second quarter, worldwide gross sales reached $2.137 …

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Bergio International Inc. (OTC PINK:BRGO) has reported its financial results for the second quarter and year-to-date ending June 30, 2021. In the second quarter, worldwide gross sales reached $2.137 million, an approximate 2600% increase compared to $77.9 thousand the prior year. Gross profit increased just over 5,300%, jumping from $32.09 thousand last year to $1.759 million this year. This equated to approximately 82% compared to just over 41% from last year as a percentage of sales. Total stockholder equity reached $2.69 million on June 30, 2021.

In the year-to-date, worldwide gross sales reached $3.286 million, an approximately 2000% increase compared to last year's sales of $153.3 thousand. Gross profit increased just over 3100%, growing from $81.1 thousand the previous year to $2.598 million this year. As a percentage of sales, this equated to 79.06% compared to 52.94% from last year.

Berge Abajian, Chief Executive Officer of Bergio International, shared, "We believe that the results released today begin to reflect the positive effects from our acquisitions and operational decisions during this pivotal year. While the figures do not yet reveal sales for GearBubble and only partially display sales for Aphrodite's since February 9, 2021, they have begun to paint a powerful picture of the upward trajectory we are headed. Our next quarterly earnings report will finally show sales for all the Bergio brands while reflecting our thoughtful steps to expand manufacturing overseas, our deliberate actions towards vertical integration, and our increased eCommerce footprint to become a leading competitor in the fine jewelry retailer space. The anticipated further spike in sales will lead us into our most important quarter for the holiday season."

Berge Abajian added, "We are grateful for the seamless integration of the valuable Aphrodite's and GearBubble team members into the Bergio family. As we work together in this new exciting direction, we look forward to seeing the full scope of the magnitude of our decisions and strongly believe the stock price will reflect the progress of the financials and balance sheet."

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Gross sales reached $2.137 million, an approximately 2600% increase compared to $77.9 thousand the prior year.
  • Gross profit reached $1.759 million, an approximately 5,300% increase compared to $32.09 thousand the prior year.
  • Aphrodite's, a fast-growing jewelry e-tailer, posted its first full quarter sales results with a significant impact on the bottom line
  • Total stockholder equity reached $2.69 million on June 30, 2021, compared to $171 thousand at the same time last year.

About Bergio International, Inc.

