Interra Copper Corp. Appoints Mr. Jason Nickel, P. Eng as Chief Executive Officer & Extends Drill Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX)(OTCQB:IMIMF)(FRA:3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jason Nickel, P. Eng to the position of Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") effective immediately.

Mr. Nickel holds a degree in Applied Science in Mine Engineering from the University of British Columbia and a post graduate diploma in business administration from Simon Fraser University. Jason brings 25 years of experience in Mine Operations, Engineering, Project Development and resource company management to Interra Copper along with a decade of corporate and junior resource markets focus.

Interim President & CEO Dave McMillan remains active with the Company as a Director and will assist in Mr. Nickel's transition to CEO. Interra thanks Dave for his dedication and contributions over the past many months and looks forward to his continued involvement with the Company.

At the Company's 100% owned Thane Project, the Company is pleased to report that the diamond drilling, geological mapping, prospecting, soil sampling and geophysical surveying program, which commenced in early July, is on schedule and budget.

Core samples from the first three drill holes have been submitted to ALS Laboratory for analysis, with initial results expected in the coming weeks. Logging on site has identified mineralization that is consistent with the IP and soil geochemistry results obtained from last years' exploration program. The drilling undertaken this year by the Company is the first ever drill holes to test the Cathedral Area. The Company is pleased to report that the promising indications from these early drill holes has resulted in an extension of the drilling program.

Mr. Nickel states "After a site visit to the Thane property this past weekend and seeing the multiple high grade showings on the surface, the property clearly has promising upside potential to develop into a premier mining project in the Quesnel Terrane district. I am very pleased to join a great management team and lead the company as CEO."

ON BEHALF OF INTERRA COPPER CORP.

Greg Hawkins
Chairman
Telephone: +1-604-588-2110

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Email: invest@interracopper.com
Telephone: +1-604-588-2110 
Website: https://interracopper.com

ABOUT INTERRA COPPER CORP.

Interra is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Thane Property in north-central British Columbia, and the Bullard Pass Property in Arizona. Utilizing its heavily experienced management team, IMC continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.

The Thane property covers approximately 206 km2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane of north-central British Columbia, midway between the previous operated open pit Kemess Mine and the currently operating open pit Mount Milligan mine, both two copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Thane property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the ‘Cathedral Area' on which the Company's exploration is currently focused.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions.

