MAS Gold Corp. Announces Commencement of Summer Drill Program and Other Exploration Activitieson La Ronge Gold Belt Properties, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / MAS Gold Corp. ("MAS") (TSXV:MAS) has successfully initiated its summer drill program designed to continue testing the down dip extension of the North Lake deposit. In addition, geological and soil geochemical surveys are ongoing on areas of known occurrences on the Preview-North and Henry Lake Properties with the objective of identifying new drill targets. The current North Lake drill program is a continuation of the successful winter 2021 drilling work (see MAS Gold news releases dated June 17, 2021).

PREVIEW-NORTH PROPERTY - North Lake, Advanced Gold Project

The focus of the corporation remains the Preview North Property, North Lake deposit area in particular, where MAS Gold has commenced drilling 10 to 12 new core drill holes at depths ranging from 100-250 meters, totalling approximately 4,000 metres.

In addition to the drilling, our team plans to conduct geological surveys, mapping and further prospecting with the goal of identifying new drill targets and continuing to define the envisioned Hub and Spoke mining model.

GREYWACKE PROPERTY - Greywacke North Project - Near Term Production Viability Tested

As part of the summer development activities, MAS plans to advance metallurgical testing on the high grade Greywacke North project. The historical preliminary metallurgical test results obtained by the Company suggested an excellent extraction potential of 81.3% using a simple gravity concentrator and 94% with additional cyanidation circuit added (see News Release dated October 30, 2013).

The current metallurgical testing is part of the ongoing Greywacke focused Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") of which the goal is to establish the viability of the near-term gold production at Greywacke North. LiDAR survey is also being completed in support of the PEA work.

HUB AND SPOKE MINING MODEL - A New Model for the LaRonge Gold Belt

The hub and spoke mining model is based on the idea that the mineralized material from various satellite deposits would be co-mingled at a centrally located facility, most likely positioned around North Lake, creating an opportunity for an efficient operation. The highly positive preliminarymetallurgical results (see MAS Gold News Releases dated September 24, 2019, November 12, 2019 and April 27, 2020) have been supportive of the concept.

