Mendix Spotlights Excellence with Reveal of 2021 Customer Impact Award Finalists

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and global leader in low-code application development for the enterprise, today announced the finalists for the 2021 Customer Impact Awards. The awards recognize the achievements of Mendix customers in developing and deploying custom low-code software solutions that solve business challenges in five categories: Digital Workplace, Customer Experience, Innovation, Digital Transformation, and Market Impact.

The Customer Impact Award winners will be unveiled at Mendix World 2021 , the premier global conference for business and IT leaders and "makers" focusing on low-code application development to drive digital innovation. The three-day virtual conference, beginning September 7th, is the world's largest annual low-code event, where everyone with a role in enterprise digitalization comes to discover, network, share knowledge and learn about the tools, techniques and strategies propelling the low-code software development movement forward.

"Mendix World is an annual celebration of the low-code maker community, and part of that celebration is the Customer Impact Awards, where we recognize some of the most transformative low-code applications being assembled by Mendix customers this year," said Derek Roos, CEO and co-founder of Mendix. "In 2020, our customers showed us some of their most inspiring work – from helping citizens access critical financial aid to ensuring safer travel for passengers during the pandemic. We want to celebrate how our customers' businesses continue to evolve and grow with digital-first solutions and show the rest of the world how they're making an impact with low-code. Congratulations to all the finalists for making the shortlist!"

The finalists for the Customer Impact Awards include:

Digital Workplace

Agristo, a family-run company headquartered in Belgium , created a custom, user-friendly quality control (QC) tool using low-code. With its Mendix app "QC Reporting," they substantially improved their quality control management process, enabling QC master data organization in a few clicks, and managing quality control registration in a user-friendly and time-efficient way. "The main aim of the project was to shorten the time needed for configuring new products for the quality control division, together with increasing workplace happiness for all people working with the application. Work that used to take several days is now done in a few minutes — up to 50 times faster! The maintenance and support of several small programs is no longer necessary," said Charles Bronzwaer, ICT Applications Manager at Mendix partner Bizzomate.

NS, a Dutch state-owned company and main passenger railways operator in the Netherlands, transports nine million passengers per year. Requiring a new, user-friendly application to replace and expand a legacy application responsible for scheduled maintenance, NS built a Mendix application, known as Gids. The new tool provides NS employees with a central platform to consult and update all relevant information and documents about planned railroad maintenance across their over 6,800km of tracks.

Makro Nederland, a wholesale retail organization, deployed low-code to digitalize its customer order process. The company launched the Makro Customer Ordering App within 17 stores, which is being used by 500 Makro store team members. The app has improved both insights and accuracy into the customer ordering workflow and reduced the use of paper and potential for human error, resulting in savings of more than $250,000.

Customer Experience