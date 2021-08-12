checkAd

Mendix Spotlights Excellence with Reveal of 2021 Customer Impact Award Finalists

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

Finalists announced for awards recognizing global leaders in digital innovation for their transformative use of enterprise low-code

-- Winners to be announced at Mendix World 2021 on September 7

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix, a Siemens business and global leader in low-code application development for the enterprise, today announced the finalists for the 2021 Customer Impact Awards. The awards recognize the achievements of Mendix customers in developing and deploying custom low-code software solutions that solve business challenges in five categories: Digital Workplace, Customer Experience, Innovation, Digital Transformation, and Market Impact.

The Customer Impact Award winners will be unveiled at Mendix World 2021, the premier global conference for business and IT leaders and "makers" focusing on low-code application development to drive digital innovation. The three-day virtual conference, beginning September 7th, is the world's largest annual low-code event, where everyone with a role in enterprise digitalization comes to discover, network, share knowledge and learn about the tools, techniques and strategies propelling the low-code software development movement forward.

"Mendix World is an annual celebration of the low-code maker community, and part of that celebration is the Customer Impact Awards, where we recognize some of the most transformative low-code applications being assembled by Mendix customers this year," said Derek Roos, CEO and co-founder of Mendix. "In 2020, our customers showed us some of their most inspiring work – from helping citizens access critical financial aid to ensuring safer travel for passengers during the pandemic. We want to celebrate how our customers' businesses continue to evolve and grow with digital-first solutions and show the rest of the world how they're making an impact with low-code. Congratulations to all the finalists for making the shortlist!"

The finalists for the Customer Impact Awards include:

Digital Workplace

  • Agristo, a family-run company headquartered in Belgium, created a custom, user-friendly quality control (QC) tool using low-code. With its Mendix app "QC Reporting," they substantially improved their quality control management process, enabling QC master data organization in a few clicks, and managing quality control registration in a user-friendly and time-efficient way. "The main aim of the project was to shorten the time needed for configuring new products for the quality control division, together with increasing workplace happiness for all people working with the application. Work that used to take several days is now done in a few minutes — up to 50 times faster! The maintenance and support of several small programs is no longer necessary," said Charles Bronzwaer, ICT Applications Manager at Mendix partner Bizzomate.
  • NS, a Dutch state-owned company and main passenger railways operator in the Netherlands, transports nine million passengers per year. Requiring a new, user-friendly application to replace and expand a legacy application responsible for scheduled maintenance, NS built a Mendix application, known as Gids. The new tool provides NS employees with a central platform to consult and update all relevant information and documents about planned railroad maintenance across their over 6,800km of tracks.
  • Makro Nederland, a wholesale retail organization, deployed low-code to digitalize its customer order process. The company launched the Makro Customer Ordering App within 17 stores, which is being used by 500 Makro store team members. The app has improved both insights and accuracy into the customer ordering workflow and reduced the use of paper and potential for human error, resulting in savings of more than $250,000.

Customer Experience

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mendix Spotlights Excellence with Reveal of 2021 Customer Impact Award Finalists Finalists announced for awards recognizing global leaders in digital innovation for their transformative use of enterprise low-code - Winners to be announced at Mendix World 2021 on September 7 BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
Dominica Grinding to Take Cocoa Industry to Internationally Competitive Level
TransDigm Response to Meggitt PLC Announcement
Compact Laminate Market Worth US$ 4,286.13 Million by 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by ...
Infant Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 106.84 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Radiotherapy Market Size to Reach USD 7.65 Billion in 2027 | Increasing Global Incidence of Cancer, ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
AIOps Market to Reach $644.96 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 37.90% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Over 50 KT Marine Composites to be Consumed by 3D Boat Manufacturers by 2031
Titel
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
New world record 1 gigabyte blocks mined on the Bitcoin SV blockchain
The hi Dollar (HI) Lists on UNISWAP
Nigerians High Use of Cryptocurrency and Rise in Second Citizenship Demand Symbolise Need for ...
Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Make Inroads in Automotive Industry, Sales to Increase by 9.5% CAGR: Fact.MR
Yocova: Rehiring and retraining cockpit and cabin crews. This time it's personnel!
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...