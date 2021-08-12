checkAd

DGAP-News Rentschler Biopharma: Groundbreaking at U.S. production site in greater Boston

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.08.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

DGAP-News: Rentschler Biopharma SE / Key word(s): Expansion
Rentschler Biopharma: Groundbreaking at U.S. production site in greater Boston

12.08.2021 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rentschler Biopharma breaks ground at new U.S. production site in greater Boston

  • New facility, adjacent to existing Milford, MA site, to significantly expand cGMP manufacturing capacity, accelerating clinical and commercial supply of essential biopharmaceuticals
  • Site will employ highly flexible, automated production lines plus state-of-the-art services and digitalization technologies
  • Multi-product facility to focus on commercial production of complex molecules for U.S.-based clients

Laupheim, Germany and Milford, MA, USA, August 12, 2021 - Rentschler Biopharma, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, announced that the company has broken ground at its new production site, adjacent to its existing site in Milford, MA in the greater Boston area. The new Rentschler Biopharma Manufacturing Center US (RBMC US) will add 22,000 square feet of manufacturing cleanroom space and house four new 2,000 L single-use bioreactors. In keeping with Rentschler Biopharma's commitment to reducing the complexity of biopharmaceutical manufacturing for its clients, the site is designed to be easily adaptable to meet clients' changing needs. The RBMC US is expected to become operational in late 2023.

The design features upstream ballroom processing sized for production flexibility. The downstream processing suites are equipped with buffer storage and preparation space. The building design can accommodate future adaptations for scale and capacity. Growing with the manufacturing footprint, the site will include expanded quality control (QC), development, and warehousing capabilities. Importantly, this new state-of-the-art facility will be highly automated and leverage industry 4.0 solutions. It will provide innovative digital and analytical services, such as advanced analytics yield optimization, augmented/virtual reality-enabled operations and no-touch batch releases.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Rentschler Biopharma: Groundbreaking at U.S. production site in greater Boston DGAP-News: Rentschler Biopharma SE / Key word(s): Expansion Rentschler Biopharma: Groundbreaking at U.S. production site in greater Boston 12.08.2021 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rentschler …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
DGAP-News: Stärkstes Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte: va-Q-tec mit breitem Wachstum weiter auf Rekordkurs
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: GFT Technologies SE: GFT im Aufwind - Umsatz im ersten Halbjahr deutlich gesteigert, EBT ...
MLP SE: H1: MLP setzt Wachstumskurs fort
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA comments on media reports
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: Entscheidung über Kapitalallokation: vorzeitige Schuldentilgung, Sonderdividende und ...
DGAP-News: Nordex Group verzeichnet im ersten Halbjahr 2021 Umsatz- und Ergebniszuwachs
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Management der wallstreet:online-Gruppe erwirbt rund 200.000 Aktien zum ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 sehr gut ab
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. engagiert renommierten Distributor für Vertrieb des hauseigenen ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
DGAP-News: Stärkstes Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte: va-Q-tec mit breitem Wachstum weiter auf Rekordkurs
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement