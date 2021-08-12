Rentschler Biopharma: Groundbreaking at U.S. production site in greater Boston

New facility, adjacent to existing Milford, MA site, to significantly expand cGMP manufacturing capacity, accelerating clinical and commercial supply of essential biopharmaceuticals

Site will employ highly flexible, automated production lines plus state-of-the-art services and digitalization technologies

Multi-product facility to focus on commercial production of complex molecules for U.S.-based clients

Laupheim, Germany and Milford, MA, USA, August 12, 2021 - Rentschler Biopharma, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, announced that the company has broken ground at its new production site, adjacent to its existing site in Milford, MA in the greater Boston area. The new Rentschler Biopharma Manufacturing Center US (RBMC US) will add 22,000 square feet of manufacturing cleanroom space and house four new 2,000 L single-use bioreactors. In keeping with Rentschler Biopharma's commitment to reducing the complexity of biopharmaceutical manufacturing for its clients, the site is designed to be easily adaptable to meet clients' changing needs. The RBMC US is expected to become operational in late 2023.

The design features upstream ballroom processing sized for production flexibility. The downstream processing suites are equipped with buffer storage and preparation space. The building design can accommodate future adaptations for scale and capacity. Growing with the manufacturing footprint, the site will include expanded quality control (QC), development, and warehousing capabilities. Importantly, this new state-of-the-art facility will be highly automated and leverage industry 4.0 solutions. It will provide innovative digital and analytical services, such as advanced analytics yield optimization, augmented/virtual reality-enabled operations and no-touch batch releases.