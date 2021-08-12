checkAd

IHOP Restaurants Add Wines, Beers and Champagne to Menus in Select Locations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Today, IHOP unveiled its new libations menu of ‘Bubbles, Wine & Brews,’ available at select locations.* The exclusive menu features domestically and locally sourced beers, as well as wine options.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005041/en/

IHOP adds new beverage options (Photo: Business Wire)

IHOP adds new beverage options (Photo: Business Wire)

The new menu is available at three select IHOP restaurants in San Diego and New Mexico and will continue expansion to New York, Rhode Island, Maryland, Ohio and more in the coming months. This soft launch allows IHOP to pilot, test and learn from guest receptivity and feedback to optimize the menu rollout and new offerings more broadly.

The ‘Bubbles, Wine & Brews’ menu includes mimosas and wines from Barefoot by the glass as well as beer from Bud Light, Blue Moon, and Corona. During this test rollout, local IHOP restaurants may also feature locally brewed beer and wines for a curated, local taste of the region. The new beverage menu is available for dine-in only, with prices varying by location.

“Our recent ‘Drinks and Dining Survey[1]’ unveiled this is the perfect time to launch our alcohol beverage menu and gauge excitement about these new offerings, as 66% of our recent guests and 58% of our younger guests (ages 21-34) have been craving an alcoholic beverage to accompany some of their IHOP favorites,” said Jay Johns, President, IHOP. “As we continue to focus and expand on our daytime and evening menu options, adult beverages offer a terrific innovation and evolution to enjoy IHOP for every occasion.”

At these select locations, IHOP is proud to offer Barefoot Bubbly Brut, Barefoot Bubbly Chardonnay and Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon wines produced by E.& J. Gallo Winery, the largest family-owned winery in the U.S.

The new menu is the latest embodiment of IHOP’s ongoing commitment to their guests’ evolving tastes and transcending beyond breakfast with beverage pairings to elevate every meal. IHOP’s culinary team curated a list of their pairings:

  • The fizzy zing of a Barefoot Bubbly Brut mimosa cutting through the richness of IHOP’s Original French Toast
  • Pairing a glass of smooth, medium-bodied Barefoot Chardonnay with the big flavors of IHOP’s Southwest Chicken Burrito or Bowl
  • IHOP’s savory Sirloin Steak Tips make the perfect pair with Barefoot’s smooth Cabernet Sauvignon
  • A crisp, clean Corona Extra puts out the flame from IHOP’s Spicy Poblano Omelette

[1] IHOP Drinks and Dining Survey was conducted in July 2021 with 1,000 adults 21-70 years old using an online data collection methodology. The responses were collected by Toluna.

For more information, follow @IHOP on Twitter and Instagram.

*Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Available for dine-in only. Participation may vary.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES, LLC

For more than 62 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, any time of day. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items, including Ultimate Steakburgers. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. As of December 31, 2020, there are 1,772 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam as well as Canada, Ecuador, India, Mexico, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Thailand. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Glendale, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN).

Dine Brands Global Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IHOP Restaurants Add Wines, Beers and Champagne to Menus in Select Locations Today, IHOP unveiled its new libations menu of ‘Bubbles, Wine & Brews,’ available at select locations.* The exclusive menu features domestically and locally sourced beers, as well as wine options. This press release features multimedia. View the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The ExOne Company is Fair to ...
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
MSCI Equity Indexes August 2021 Index Review
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of its IND Application for XeriSol Levothyroxine ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
KE Holdings Appoints New Directors
Sonos Reports Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results and Raises Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
CytoDyn Files Lawsuit Against Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group for Misleading Shareholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21Dine Brands Global, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Only at Applebee’s Get a FREE* Movie Ticket to See Disney’s Jungle Cruise for the Ultimate Dinner and a Movie
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Get a Taste of Dwayne Johnson’s Teremana Ultra-Premium Tequila with Applebee’s NEW $7 Mana Margaritas
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten