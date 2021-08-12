IHOP Restaurants Add Wines, Beers and Champagne to Menus in Select Locations

Today, IHOP unveiled its new libations menu of ‘Bubbles, Wine & Brews,’ available at select locations.* The exclusive menu features domestically and locally sourced beers, as well as wine options.

IHOP adds new beverage options (Photo: Business Wire)

The new menu is available at three select IHOP restaurants in San Diego and New Mexico and will continue expansion to New York, Rhode Island, Maryland, Ohio and more in the coming months. This soft launch allows IHOP to pilot, test and learn from guest receptivity and feedback to optimize the menu rollout and new offerings more broadly.

The ‘Bubbles, Wine & Brews’ menu includes mimosas and wines from Barefoot by the glass as well as beer from Bud Light, Blue Moon, and Corona. During this test rollout, local IHOP restaurants may also feature locally brewed beer and wines for a curated, local taste of the region. The new beverage menu is available for dine-in only, with prices varying by location.

“Our recent ‘Drinks and Dining Survey[1]’ unveiled this is the perfect time to launch our alcohol beverage menu and gauge excitement about these new offerings, as 66% of our recent guests and 58% of our younger guests (ages 21-34) have been craving an alcoholic beverage to accompany some of their IHOP favorites,” said Jay Johns, President, IHOP. “As we continue to focus and expand on our daytime and evening menu options, adult beverages offer a terrific innovation and evolution to enjoy IHOP for every occasion.”

At these select locations, IHOP is proud to offer Barefoot Bubbly Brut, Barefoot Bubbly Chardonnay and Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon wines produced by E.& J. Gallo Winery, the largest family-owned winery in the U.S.

The new menu is the latest embodiment of IHOP’s ongoing commitment to their guests’ evolving tastes and transcending beyond breakfast with beverage pairings to elevate every meal. IHOP’s culinary team curated a list of their pairings:

The fizzy zing of a Barefoot Bubbly Brut mimosa cutting through the richness of IHOP’s Original French Toast

Pairing a glass of smooth, medium-bodied Barefoot Chardonnay with the big flavors of IHOP’s Southwest Chicken Burrito or Bowl

IHOP’s savory Sirloin Steak Tips make the perfect pair with Barefoot’s smooth Cabernet Sauvignon

A crisp, clean Corona Extra puts out the flame from IHOP’s Spicy Poblano Omelette

[1] IHOP Drinks and Dining Survey was conducted in July 2021 with 1,000 adults 21-70 years old using an online data collection methodology. The responses were collected by Toluna.

*Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Available for dine-in only. Participation may vary.

